View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Casual Italian restaurant Pecorino, is a brand-new eatery located on Bonham Strand in Sheung Wan. Managed by Gold Moon Group, proprietors of popular Korean eateries such as Jeonpo Meat Shop and Antidote, this restaurant is the latest addition to Sheung Wan’s ever-growing list of dining venues. Operating out of a former HSBC location, this spacious eatery has high ceilings and large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Diners will find a wide range of comforting Italian bites on the menu such as handcrafted pasta like bottarga linguine with garlic in a rich mussel broth or conchiglie in tomato vodka sauce topped with basil and almonds. Additionally, Pecorino whips up various hand-tossed Neapolitan pizzas such as margherita or ssalsiccia – topped with stracciatella, Italian sausage, semi-dried tomatoes, and olives.