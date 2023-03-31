Hong Kong
Pleka

  • Restaurants
  • Central
As the sister restaurant to Pano and Palco, Pleka is a modern restaurant that serves Italian-Japanese fusion dishes in their a la carte menu as well as comprehensive tasting menus. Similarly to it's sister restaurants, Pleka is designed showcase the cooking process in front of their guests. Pleka’s most popular menu, an eight-course tasting menu, seeks inspiration from Chef Ken’s travels around the world. 

Shop 4010, 4/F, IFC Mall, 8 Finance Street, Central
Hong Kong
2889 3839
Mon-Sun 12pm-10.30pm
