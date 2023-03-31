As the sister restaurant to Pano and Palco, Pleka is a modern restaurant that serves Italian-Japanese fusion dishes in their a la carte menu as well as comprehensive tasting menus. Similarly to it's sister restaurants, Pleka is designed showcase the cooking process in front of their guests. Pleka’s most popular menu, an eight-course tasting menu, seeks inspiration from Chef Ken’s travels around the world.
Pleka
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 4010, 4/F, IFC Mall, 8 Finance Street, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2889 3839
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-10.30pm
Discover Time Out original video