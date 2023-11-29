Regent Hong Kong’s six dining venues present a plethora of festive culinary delights

From enchanting light installations and festive displays to lively Christmas markets, there’s something truly magical about experiencing Christmas in this bustling city. Aside from visiting all the festivities around town, one of the most exciting things to do is to celebrate with your loved ones over a lavish feast against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s breathtaking cityscape.



Undoubtedly one of the best places to enjoy the holidays with stunning skyline and harbour views is the newly opened luxury hotel, Regent Hong Kong. This year, the Dining Destination is pulling out all the stops for festive celebrations and guests are in for an extraordinary culinary experience. From festive buffets and afternoon teas, omakase experiences and exquisite Cantonese delicacies, including front-row seats to the New Year’s Eve firework display, guests are spoilt for choice at Regent Hong Kong.

Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

The Lobby Lounge

There's something truly enchanting about enjoying afternoon tea amidst the breathtaking scenery. From December 16 to January 6, indulge in The Lobby Lounge’s festive afternoon tea ($1,088 for two), set against the gorgeous backdrop of Victoria Harbour. Over the Christmas weekend (December 23 to 25), guests can enjoy a special Christmas afternoon tea ($1,288 for two) featuring a variety of sweet and savoury flavours like cod fish rillettes paired with seaweed and miso, as well as Madagascar vanilla mousse with calamansi jelly and yoghourt sponge.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, tuck into The Lobby Lounge’s four-course dinner ($1,388 per person) featuring foie gras, pan-seared Dover sole and artichoke barigoule with Champagne sauce, Wagyu beef tenderloin, and chocolate mousse with cherry confit and kirsch vanilla ice cream. Ring in the new year with a six-course New Year’s Eve dinner ($2,288 per person), complemented by live entertainment.

Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

Nobu Hong Kong

Want something more than traditional holiday favourites? Taste Japanese and Peruvian flavours made famous by renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa at the recently reopened Nobu Hong Kong. Savour caviar avocado nori taco, mini black cod croquette, a selection of omakase sushi, grilled Wagyu striploin, and homemade Christmas mochi at its eight-course omakase dinner ($1,988 per person) on Christmas Eve and Day.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style and enjoy an indulgent omakase dinner ($2,888 per person) featuring dishes like uni avocado taco, roasted lobster with yuzu shiso butter, homemade black truffle mochi, and more.

Qura Bar

Be amongst the first to try the alluring offerings at Regent Hong Kong’s flagship Qura Bar. Opening its doors this December, the new bar offers an indulgent collection of rare spirits, wine, and cigars within a glamorous ambience featuring cinematic harbour views. Join the party on New Year’s Eve with a countdown event (table packages start at $4,000; $980 per walk-in ticket) that promises an unforgettable night.

The Steak House

For a multi-sensory dining experience, head to The Steak House to savour its festive brunch ($1,488 per adult; $988 per child) on Christmas Day and five-course Christmas dinner ($2,588 per person) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The offering features a curated collection of beef, creative starters and side dishes, an elaborate salad buffet, desserts, and a bespoke selection of magnum bottles and wines by the glass.

On New Year’s Eve, the six-course menu ($2,988 per person) showcases a seafood and organic salad bar with an immersive caviar corner, and dishes like blue lobster carpaccio, cherry clafoutis, along with a wide range of char-grilled meats and three glasses of wine pairing for an additional $888.

Lai Ching Heen

If you’re looking to feast on delectable Cantonese cuisine, the two-star Michelin restaurant

Lai Ching Heen won’t disappoint. This year, the restaurant is celebrating Christmas Eve and Day with a sumptuous eight-course set menu ($1,988 per person) curated by executive chef Lau Yiu-fai and head chef Cheng Man-sang. Usher in the new year with a delicious eight-course dinner ($3,388 per adult; $2,088 per child) serving braised whole three-head abalone and sea cucumber, French blue lobster with black truffle, crispy Kagoshima Wagyu roll with cumin, and more.

For an intimate and curated dining experience, consider booking one of its elegant private dining rooms with picturesque harbour vistas and tea and wine pairings by Regent’s sommeliers.

Harbourside

Want to leave your taste buds satisfied and your tummy bursting with delight? You can’t go wrong with the festive lunch and dinner buffets at Harbourside. Known for its lavish selection featuring international flavours, Harbourside is rolling out a festive lunch ($888 per adult; $538 per child) and dinner buffet ($1,388 per adult; $838 per child) on Christmas Eve and Day with irresistible holiday treats. On New Year’s Eve, celebrate over its lunch buffet ($688 per adult; $418 per child) and dinner buffet (early seating from 5.30pm to 8pm: $1,388 per adult; $838 per child or late seating from 8.30pm to 11pm: $1,888 per adult; $1,138 per child).

Reserve your table today and explore all of Regent's festive culinary offers here.