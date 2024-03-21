Hong Kong
sophia loren house
Photograph: Courtesy Sophia Loren House

Woo Cheong Pawn Shop will transform into Sophia Loren House this April

Wan Chai’s historic building will honour the legendary Italian actress

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
This April, Wan Chai’s century-old Woo Cheong Pawn Shop is set to reopen as Sophia Loren House. The four-storey monument will be revitalised with a brand new look, which celebrates the iconic Italian actress’ legacy and captures the spirit of ‘la dolce vita’ made famous by Italian film director Federico Fellini in the 60s and 70s. 

sophia loren house
Photograph: Courtesy Sophia Loren House

The Woo Cheong Pawn Shop was originally built in 1888 and was declared as a Grade II historic building in 2009. The building previously housed modern British restaurant and bar The Pawn, Neapolitan dining destination Crust Italian, and Chinese restaurant Woo Cheong Tea House.

The grand reopening of the Pawn Shop will dazzle visitors with four brand-new venues. Step into Sophia Loren Pizzeria, a casual Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant; or Casa Sophia Loren, a sophisticated Italian eatery that dishes up classic seafood plates. Sophia Loren House will also offer Stage, a live performance space that captures the nostalgia of the 70s; as well as Pellicola Rooftop, a romantic al fresco spot that’s perfect for evening cocktails while overlooking Wan Chai’s tramways and Johnston Road. 

sophia loren house
Photograph: Courtesy Sophia Loren House

Wan Chai’s soon-to-open honorary venue is the first international outpost of the Sophia Loren Restaurant brand. Along with the four existing themed restaurants in Italy, the Hong Kong branch will be designed by Italian architect and designer Ivo Maria Redaelli, and will feature glamorous decorations and artworks that celebrate Sophia Loren.

Stay tuned to this page for more details regarding Sophia Loren House’s opening. 

