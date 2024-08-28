Grab a meal at Sports Bistro to recharge after working up a sweat at Go Park Sai Sha. This casual eatery has floor-to-ceiling windows to let in plenty of sunlight and a large flat-screen TV that broadcasts sporting matches. On their menu, you’ll find a large selection of healthy, nutritionist-recommended dishes such as all-day breakfast plates, loaded poke bowls, salads, and meal sets like Hainan chicken rice with soup and steamed veggies. The healthy offerings also extend to Sports Bistro’s beverage menu, which offers smoothies and detox juices pressed in-house.
- Shop 206, 2/F, Go Park Sai Sha, Hoi Ying Rd, Ma On Shan
- Hong Kong
- Tue-Fri 12pm-9pm, Sat-Sun 11am-9pm
