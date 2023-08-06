The Steak House Sunday brunch

Time Out says

The Steak House at Regent Hong Kong now offers an immersive and decadent Sunday brunch experience, which makes for a great weekend feast for meat lovers. Head chef Amine Errkhis’ kitchen has carefully selected the best beef from around the world and guests can indulge in a unique selection of decadent cuts of USDA beef as well as Carima marbled beef from Italy, which are then charcoal-grilled to perfection. Their main offerings also provide options of lamb racks, chicken, and salmon fillets, and you can order warming Canadian lobster bisque with XO brandy and dill oil to start your meal.

The restaurant’s Brunch Table features a wide variety of freshly baked viennoiseries, including croissants, pain du chocolat, and bread. The restaurant has also set up a salad bar where guests can choose from a selection of organic seasonal green field vegetables and mixed salads, as well as a variety of cold cuts, pâté en croûte, terrines, foie gras, sinful devilled eggs, and cheese and charcuterie from France, Spain, and Italy.

Elevate the experience with decadent treats prepared a la minute from the caviar station featuring an extensive selection of premium Baerii Perseus caviar and accoutrements. Watch the chefs in action as they prepare your eggs benedict with truffle hollandaise. The culinary journey ends with a decadent display of desserts.

To complement the food, the Sunday brunch offers Champagne and nonalcoholic beverages which can be upgraded to a free-flow for a boozy affair. The brunch menu is available for $1,288 per adult and $888 per kid under 11. Free-flow Champagne and their Sommelier’s red and white wine is available for an additional of $288 per adult.



Come for The Steak House brunch every Sunday from 11.30am to 2.30pm. The full menu is available on this link. Book your table now.