Hong Kong houses a plethora of gorgeous outdoor dining destinations that provide the perfect setting for basking in the sun or unwinding under the stars. If you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience with outstanding gastronomy and the warm embrace of sunlight, you’ve come to the right place.

This season, Time Out Hong Kong is teaming up with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, to present a series of curated restaurant lists ahead of the annual Recommended campaign for 2024. The list aims to help you discover more fulfilling dining experiences across the city. We’ve handpicked 40 restaurants, where you can earn one Asia Mile for every $4 spent by simply presenting your Cathay membership QR code at the end of your meal. So keep an eye out for the ‘Time Out x Cathay Recommended’ stickers during your next restaurant visit, as they serve as our stamp of approval, ensuring exceptional offerings and memorable dining experiences.

We’ve shared our favourite Instagrammable and romantic restaurants in the city, and now we’re presenting some of the best outdoor dining settings Hong Kong has to offer. From harbourside spots to rooftop gems with lush surroundings, we have you covered.

