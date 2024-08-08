Subscribe
Search
Worldwide

Bookmark these al fresco dining spots recommended by Time Out and Cathay

Enjoy fresh air, sunshine, and quality food at these culinary gems, while earning Asia Miles.

Cathay
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Cathay
Advertising

Hong Kong houses a plethora of gorgeous outdoor dining destinations that provide the perfect setting for basking in the sun or unwinding under the stars. If you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience with outstanding gastronomy and the warm embrace of sunlight, you’ve come to the right place.

This season, Time Out Hong Kong is teaming up with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, to present a series of curated restaurant lists ahead of the annual Recommended campaign for 2024. The list aims to help you discover more fulfilling dining experiences across the city. We’ve handpicked 40 restaurants, where you can earn one Asia Mile for every $4 spent by simply presenting your Cathay membership QR code at the end of your meal. So keep an eye out for the ‘Time Out x Cathay Recommended’ stickers during your next restaurant visit, as they serve as our stamp of approval, ensuring exceptional offerings and memorable dining experiences.

We’ve shared our favourite Instagrammable and romantic restaurants in the city, and now we’re presenting some of the best outdoor dining settings Hong Kong has to offer. From harbourside spots to rooftop gems with lush surroundings, we have you covered.

RECOMMENDED: Explore the full list of Time Out x Cathay Recommended venues

ALTO Bar & Grill

ALTO Bar & Grill
ALTO Bar & Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Perched on the 31st floor of V Point Tower in Causeway Bay, ALTO Bar & Grill is a contemporary steakhouse that provides panoramic views of the harbour and many of the city’s landmark skyscrapers. Designed by the internationally acclaimed Tom Dixon, ALTO presents an elegant indoor dining room and a sky rooftop bar. Whether for a celebration or simply an excuse to indulge, this is a great spot to feast on an array of responsibly-sourced meat selections and seasonal culinary creations.

Read more

Boticario

Boticario
Boticario
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

For a taste of the enchanting Buenos Aires in the 1920s, head to this two-storey cocktail bar and grill located along the Tsim Sha Tsui East waterfront. There is a spacious indoor area but we’d recommend opting for a table at the charming patio or rooftop terrace. Taste innovative cocktails that combine the herbal healing traditions of South America's pharmacies with the timeless heritage of spirit botanicals. As for food, Boticario’s menu features a slew of irresistible Mediterranean and Latin plates. Don't miss out on their live music performances during weekends too.

Read more

Harbourside Grill

Harbourside Grill
Harbourside Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

As the name suggests, this charming steakhouse sits by the waterfront at the tip of Harbour City Ocean Terminal, offering unobstructed views of Hong Kong Island’s dramatic skyline. Enjoy the cool sea breezes as you kick back on the 80-seater terrace, adorned with marble-topped tables and inviting cafe-style seating, creating the perfect backdrop for leisurely sundowners or casual weekend brunches. What’s more, the food is as outstanding as the view. Harbourside Grill takes pride in serving premium beef sourced from Argentina, Japan, and the States, along with delicious seafood and poultry dishes, complemented by a selection of contemporary cocktails and mocktails.

Read more

Harlan's

Harlan's
Harlan's
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

With a history spanning more than a decade, this 7,000-sq-ft restobar situated within Tsim Sha Tsui shopping mall The One showcases top-floor vistas of the harbour and Hong Kong’s world-famous skyline. The venue, characterised by its lofty ceilings and inviting ambience, features a cosy outdoor terrace that serves as an idyllic vantage point during golden hour. If you’re seeking a place for business meetings, group gatherings, or intimate romantic dates, Harlan’s is the perfect choice. While you’re there, indulge in a culinary journey of continental fare such as A4 Wagyu sirloin with oyster and potato cake, as well as Boston lobster tail rigatoni with garlic mussel cream sauce. 

Read more

SPIGA

SPIGA
SPIGA
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

SPIGA in Central brings authentic Italian flavours with a contemporary twist. Its spacious al fresco terrace named Portico offers a lounge-like setting dressed in verdant greenery as well as captivating hues of peacock dark greens and blues, the space sets the stage for relaxing coffee chats and happy hour, letting diners soak in the liveliness of this energetic district. SPIGA’s menu showcases the rich essence of Italian gastronomy with offerings like beef tartare with Italian summer black truffle served tableside and made-to-order Boston lobster pasta.

Read more

Sugar

Sugar
Sugar
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Venture to the eastern side of the city, where you can unwind and sip drinks under the starlight at the chilled-out al fresco haven, Sugar. Located on the entire 32nd floor of EAST Hong Kong in Taikoo, this stylish rooftop bar is open daily from 5.30pm until late and is a popular destination for after-work drinks and leisurely evenings. Enjoy exquisite sundowners crafted by talented bartenders and snack on Japanese-inspired sharing plates while taking in magnificent views of the city that never sleeps.

Read more

The Continental

The Continental
The Continental
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Bring your four-legged furry friends along to The Continental in Pacific Place, which boasts a tranquil tropical garden terrace decked with rust red leather-clad columns, polished white marble, and rich dark wood veneer. Helmed by executive chef Karl Emsen and managed by The Upper House, this European-inspired establishment serves a classically-influenced menu curated with seasonal ingredients, featuring a scrumptious seafood platter and a delicious weekend brunch menu.

Read more

The Crown

The Crown
The Crown
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Looking for a luxurious and intimate outdoor dining experience in the city? The Crown is an award-winning art deco-inspired restobar nestled on the 25th floor of The Emperor Hotel in Wan Chai. As patrons enter through its private entrance and ascend via the exclusive elevator, they’ll be greeted by a wavy golden corridor and glamorous interiors reminiscent of the 1920s. Adorned with patio furniture and lush greenery, the airy rooftop terrace overlooks panoramic views of Wan Chai and the Happy Valley Racecourse. In addition to locally inspired bites and a range of meticulously crafted cocktails, The Crown also hosts captivating live performances every Friday and Saturday.

Read more

The Garage Bar

The Garage Bar
The Garage Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Rest assured, it isn’t really a bar hidden in a random garage. Featuring two striking vintage Citroen trucks, this patio bar and lounge at Cordis, Hong Kong is a unique outdoor gin bar in the midst of the city bustle. Boasting views of the Mong Kok neighbourhood, the venue celebrates the lively street food culture of the West with an Asian twist. Take your pick from a range of local and international gins, craft beers, and food truck bites like mini burgers, satay, and fries. 

Read more

Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace

Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace
Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Soak up some vitamin D at this second-floor restaurant tucked away in The Hari Hong Kong, overlooking the vibrant Wan Chai neighbourhood. Whether you’re looking for an al fresco luncheon or an after-work drink, Zoku is the place to be. The terrace exudes a light and airy ambience, complete with natural linen seating, bold pops of aqua-patterned fabrics, and a triple-height living wall with book-matched marble. Indulge in delicious Japanese dishes and sip on a diverse collection of sake, cocktails, and fine wines under the glow of the moon, creating the perfect atmosphere. 

Read more

In search of more dining inspirations? Watch this space for the final lineup of venues from the Time Out x Cathay Recommended restaurants series. Want to earn more miles? Check out Cathay’s complete list of partner restaurants, where you can earn miles with every meal.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.