Ān at Date by Tate

  • Shopping
  • Date by Tate, Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
Catch the two-month pop-up of Ān at Date by Tate shop on Hollywood Road

After discovering endless possibilities with soy as a product, Chef Vicky Lau, proprietor of Michelin-starred Tate Dining Room and Mora – a French-Chinese restaurant focused on soy-based foods – released a gourmet line of soy products called Ān. Chef Lau was inspired to create more with soy after launching her ‘Ode to Tofu’ six-course lunch menu at Tate Dining Room in 2020 where she crafted fine dining dishes and products using classical French techniques with soy. 

Ān is named after the Western Han Dynasty prince, Liu An, who, according to legends, accidentally invented tofu while trying to produce immortal elixirs but ended up with a soybean curd. Using only non-GMO organic soybeans, chef Lau crafts delicious soy products, including soy milk available in five variants – Nature made with trehalose (a sugar consisting of two molecules of glucose), Pistachio ($29) made with natural pistachio paste, Chinese Almond ($23) made with almond powder, Banana ($23) made with banana puree, and Black Sesame & Coconut ($23) made with black sesame paste – soy milk pudding ($32), and pastries like the delicious treat Soy Cream Doughnut ($36) with almond and soy-milk crème mousseline filling, soy milk flan in flaky puff pastry ($28), and chewy chocolate chip cookie made with soy pulp ($20). The collection also extends to lifestyle products, including a Tofu DIY Kit ($200) – with traditional wooden tofu mould, 1 litre of Ān Soy Milk, and a step-by-step digital recipe that will teach you how to make your own tofu at home – soy blend wax candle ($260) customised by BeCandle with notes of roasted wood, spices, and vanilla, and a soy milk soap ($180). 

These exclusive soy products will be available from now until August at Date by Tate shop in Sheung Wan. For more information, visit an-soy.com

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Event website:
www.an-soy.com/
Address:
Date by Tate
G/F, 210 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
6730 2494
Opening hours:
Tues-Sat 1pm-7pm

