Y2K fashion trends
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Love it or hate it: The best and worst of Y2K fashion according to Hongkongers

Ready for a fashion throwback?

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Ah, the year 2000. A time when businesses were booming and our fashion choices were questionable at best. Y2K fashion was all about experimentation, and with that came bold and daring looks that made an indelible mark in the fashion world. Now, some 20 years later, these fashion trends that defined a whole generation are making their way back into our wardrobe – but not everyone is on board. From tiny handbags to the infamous ‘Whale Tail’, we turned to our fellow Hongkongers to get their opinion on some of the most iconic Y2K fashion trends that they both loved and loathed. Prepare yourselves as we party down memory lane!

RECOMMENDED: If you're feeling nostalgic, check out some of our favourite vintage stores in Hong Kong.

Y2K fashion trends Hongkongers loath

Low-rises and exposed thongs
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Low-rises and exposed thongs

Hongkongers have spoken, and it turns out low-rise jeans are about as popular as a typhoon on the weekends. Perhaps it’s the constant fear of accidental bum ‘crackage’, or the phenomenon of ‘muffin tops’ that did us no favour in the confidence department. And if you think you can make do with low-rise jeans, let us not forget about the ‘Whale Tail’, the disastrous fashion trend that had us shoving uncomfortable thongs between our rear cheeks just for it to peek out of our jeans for the world to see. As long as Hongkongers are concerned, this is a trend that needs not to be returned. Forever.

Trucker hats

Remember when trucker hats were a thing and the only fashionable way to wear them was to place them loosely on top of your heads? Sorry, but Hongkongers are saying get the truck out of here with this one. A mesh cap with a foam front and a big statement logo plastered on top; trucker hats first came about somewhere between the 1960s and 70s as a form of promotional giveaway from US farming companies to farm workers and truckers. These hats were practical, cheap to produce, and a great place to slap on their company logos. It wasn’t until the early 2000s when American fashion brand Von Dutch came onto the scene, and every celebrity was donning truckers hats, turning it into one of the biggest fashion statements of the millennium. Sadly, the trend didn’t last long as knock-off designs and tacky logos flooded the market, and eventually, trucker hats became a poor fashion choice that forever stayed in the back of our closet.

Sporty sunglasses
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Sporty sunglasses

The verdict is in – sporty sunglasses are a no-go. Characterised by its wraparound frames and tinted lenses, these futuristic-looking shades gave us edgy Matrix vibes and an air of rebelliousness that said “I’m too cool for school”. Of course, they also provided us protection from the sun and they’re perfectly functional for outdoor activities, we’re just not sure if the weird tan lines are worth it.

Velour tracksuit

As voted by Hongkongers, velour tracksuits are another fashion mistake to avoid. Thanks to Juicy Couture, velour tracksuits became a huge fashion phenomenon in the early 2000s when celebrities, including the likes of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, were seen wearing their Juicy ensembles everywhere they went. Seamlessly merging plush with comfort and style, this trend quickly took off with everyone wanting a bedazzling Juicy logo on their sweet behind. Although this trend has brought its fair share of excitement in the fashion world, according to Hongkongers, these fuzzy outfits are better off staying in the past.

Leg warmers

Leg warmers were an essential part of the Y2K aesthetic, but let’s be honest, they did anything but keep our legs toasty. The epitome of 80s aerobics chic, leg warmers were once the go-to accessory for funky workout routines. Fast forward to the early 2000s, leg warmers became a fashion statement beyond the borders of aerobics, and suddenly, these baggy, sock-like tubes that hang around the calves and ankles were everywhere. Don’t get us wrong, this trend was fun (while it lasted), but in terms of practicality and style, Hongkongers are steering clear of this one.

Y2K fashion trends Hongkongers love

Graphic tees
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Graphic tees

The votes are in and Hongkongers are loving graphic tees. I mean, it’s not hard to see why. There’s something to suit every taste – from vintage rock bands to lame punny jokes – and they allow you to express your style in the simplest and most comfortable way possible. Graphic tees are also highly versatile. Just grab a pair of scissors and snip away to make your very own tank top, baby tee, or whatever it is that takes your fancy. 

Denim mini skirts

Denim mini skirts never really went out of style, but we’ve definitely come a long way since micro denim skirts and thick belts with oversized buckles. Nowadays, they have a more timeless silhouette that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Go for a cute crop top, pair it with a baggy shirt, or perhaps try denim-on-denim; whatever you do, Hongkongers are all on board with this trend.

Colourful accessories
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Colourful accessories

From chunky resin rings and beaded bracelets to scrunchies and butterfly clips, colourful accessories are one of our all-time favourite Y2K trends. Offering a daring mishmash of patterns and designs (think stripes with polka dots and plaid with floral prints), these accessories add vibrant hues and a touch of whimsy to an otherwise mundane outfit. Plus, they’re just fun to look at and remind us of the cheap and cheerful kitschy accessories we had as a kid. There’s really no reason not to fall in love!

Tiny bags

Hongkongers are saying less is more, and nothing is more evident of that than their love for tiny bags. More specifically, baguette bags from the Y2K era – popularised from the show Sex and the City – have reemerged in the fashion world to make a big statement. Birthed in 1997 by fashion designer Silvia Venturini Fendi, who was inspired by French women carrying loaves of bread under their arms, baguette bags offer a clean and minimalist look for those who crave it. While the classic Fendi baguette bag may be out of reach for many of us, the sheer variety of designs available on the market is truly overwhelming. From sleek and understated to bold and bedazzled, there's a baguette bag out there for everyone.

