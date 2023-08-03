Love it or hate it: The best and worst of Y2K fashion according to Hongkongers

Low-rises and exposed thongs
Hongkongers have spoken, and it turns out low-rise jeans are about as popular as a typhoon on the weekends. Perhaps it’s the constant fear of accidental bum ‘crackage’, or the phenomenon of ‘muffin tops’ that did us no favour in the confidence department. And if you think you can make do with low-rise jeans, let us not forget about the ‘Whale Tail’, the disastrous fashion trend that had us shoving uncomfortable thongs between our rear cheeks just for it to peek out of our jeans for the world to see. As long as Hongkongers are concerned, this is a trend that needs not to be returned. Forever.