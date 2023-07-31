Hong Kong
Good Bad Creative
Best vintage shops in Hong Kong

Cool, quirky, and nostalgic shops you should visit

Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Jenny Leung
With retro trends making a comeback these days, vintage shops seem to be everywhere in Hong Kong. That's why we're here to make your search a little easier with a list of some of our favourite places to go thrifting for retro toys and trinkets, secondhand items, and genuine vintage clothing. 

RECOMMENDED: Prefer to shop in big snazzy shopping malls instead? Then you'll need our guide on the best shopping malls in Hong Kong.

Dongpohk
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Dongpohk

  • Shopping
  • Sheung Wan

Located on the ground floor of a historic tong lau (tenement building), Dongpo HK is more than just a local neighbourhood tuck shop. Through its easily recognisable blue shutter gates, you’ll find a nostalgic selection of Hong Kong snacks and childhood toys, as well as various made-in-Hong-Kong items that range from artisanal ice cream to ceramic and jewellery pieces by local artists. There’s also an impressive array of antiques and vintage pieces from the 50s to 80s on display at the store, courtesy of shop owner Vincent’s own personal collection. Customers and passersby are welcome to step through and check out the rare vintage pieces or pull up a seat outside the store to simply bask in the ambience of the neighbourhood.

Good Bad Creative
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Good Bad Creative

  • Shopping
  • Vintage shops
  • Sham Shui Po

Behind its seemingly run-down storefront, Good Bad Creative is a treasure trove of secondhand vintage items. Here, you'll find a wide range of nostalgic goodies – many of which are from the 80s to 90s – including toys, magazines, cassette tapes, cups, stationery, posters, and much more. Some items on display are from the shop owner's personal collection, while others have been brought in by collectors or those simply looking to give their unwanted objects a new home. Making use of every inch of space available, the store attracts customers of all ages, from antique lovers looking for unique finds to older folks who wish to revisit their memories from Hong Kong's bygone era.

Little Dot Vintage Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Little Dot Vintage

Little Dot Vintage Shop

  • Shopping
  • Vintage shops
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

It’s hard to miss the flashing pink neon sign attached to the front of Little Dot. Welcomed by vibrant red walls and colourful displays, you’ll walk into some serious retro vibes. Stocking clothing and items from the 50s to the 80s, you can find rare vintage shoes, hats, accessories, and even toys from days gone by. Follow their Facebook page and learn a few styling tips from the shops’ owner as she mixes and matches different clothes and other items from the shop.

Luddite
Photograph: Facebook/luddite1811

Luddite

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Causeway Bay

Hidden away down the busy streets of Causeway Bay, Luddite is one of the coolest vintage shops in town. The shop specialises in men's vintage clothing though it does carry a small but unique collection for the ladies.

Mee and Gee
Photograph: Courtesy Mee & Gee

Mee and Gee

  • Shopping
  • Vintage shops
  • Mong Kok

This local cult favourite secondhand store is best known for its vintage clothes and retro apparel. Mee and Gee is a brilliant spot to hunt and rummage through for some truly inspiring outfits for Halloween or any costume parties you have. We’re talking crazy patterns, Japanese baseball uniforms, 70s shirts complete with shoulder pads, maid costumes – the works. Mee and Gee is also particularly popular among DIY fashionistas, who tend to discover rare finds and have them tailored afterwards.

Midwest Vintage
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Midwest Vintage

  • Shopping
  • Vintage shops
  • Fortress Hill

Made for those who love vintage fashion, Midwest Vintage is one of the go-to stores when it comes to shopping for vintage clothing in Hong Kong. Offering one-of-a-kind threads in retro US style, from leather jackets and denim shirts to patterned button-up shirts, this is where to find unique clothes to add to your wardrobe. Midwest Vintage also ensures the quality of the clothing they carry by vetting each and every piece before they go on the shelf.

Retrostone
Photograph: Courtesy Retrostone

Retrostone

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

If you’re a fan of streetwear and oversized clothing, then you’re in luck. Retrostone offers endless stacks of t-shirts to browse through, from 80s band tees to psychedelic tops and graphic tees to oversized ones. Apart from the overwhelming amount of tops available, the store also has other items that capture the old Americana aesthetic of their stores, including posters, overalls, vests, 70s flannels, cowboy boots, and an insane amount of denim. 

Select 18
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Select 18

  • Shopping
  • Vintage shops
  • Sheung Wan

Random yet full of surprises, Select 18 is one of Hong Kong’s best vintage dens, where you can sift through a range of olde tyme knick-knacks, furniture and jewellery. If you’re lucky, you may even come across some thrifty designer finds. With its carefully selected assortment of clothing and shoes, you never know what you might find here

Seven Kee Closet
Photograph: Courtesy Nicholas Wong

Seven Kee Closet

  • Shopping
  • Kowloon City

What started out as a grocery store in Macau and a street hawker near Kai Tak airport has evolved into a famous clothing store in Kowloon City. Tastefully decorated with bronze birdcages, white ruffled mirrors, a cosy sofa and antique décor – all giving it a homely feel – Seven Kee offers trendsetting outfits and vintage dresses which the owners have handpicked from all over the world.

Sing Jai Kee
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Sing Jai Kee

  • Shopping
  • Vintage shops
  • Sham Shui Po

Marked by wooden beams and large glass windows, Sing Jai Kee is a vintage clothing store where you'll find everything from old-school tees and trucker hats to upcycled retro bags. There's an extensive selection of vintage clothing to browse through, particularly t-shirts with bold, quirky designs from the 90s. All items are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before they are sold, while worn or damaged items are sometimes repurposed into stylish tote bags.

 

White Whale Company
Photograph: Courtesy White Whale Company

White Whale Company

  • Shopping
  • Vintage shops
  • Mong Kok

Hidden away in Mong Kok, White Whale Company sells a variety of vintage clothing and handmade leather goods. Walking into their store feels like going back in time, with the walls adorned with retro t-shirts, jackets, and accessories. The store also heavily advocates against fast fashion, selling a lot of pre-owned items too.

