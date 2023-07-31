Best vintage shops in Hong Kong

Located on the ground floor of a historic tong lau (tenement building), Dongpo HK is more than just a local neighbourhood tuck shop. Through its easily recognisable blue shutter gates, you’ll find a nostalgic selection of Hong Kong snacks and childhood toys, as well as various made-in-Hong-Kong items that range from artisanal ice cream to ceramic and jewellery pieces by local artists. There’s also an impressive array of antiques and vintage pieces from the 50s to 80s on display at the store, courtesy of shop owner Vincent’s own personal collection. Customers and passersby are welcome to step through and check out the rare vintage pieces or pull up a seat outside the store to simply bask in the ambience of the neighbourhood.
With retro trends making a comeback these days, vintage shops seem to be everywhere in Hong Kong. That's why we're here to make your search a little easier with a list of some of our favourite places to go thrifting for retro toys and trinkets, secondhand items, and genuine vintage clothing.
