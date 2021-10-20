Hong Kong
Diptyque holiday 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Diptyque

Best beauty advent calendars and holiday collections this year

Counting down to Christmas has never looked so good

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Forget about the big gift unwrapping on Christmas Day, this holiday is all about opening presents every single day of the month! Or at least that’s what all the shiny adverts and billboards out there are telling us. These days, advent calendars are no longer limited to tiny chocolate treats – not that we’ll ever say no to one – you can also count down towards the big day with a myriad of goodies, everything from makeup products and fragrant candles to all kinds of lotions and potions. Keep scrolling to see some of the most glamorous advent calendars we’re looking forward to unwrapping this year.

RECOMMENDED: Not quite ready for the festive season yet? We understand. Check out our ultimate guide on how to celebrate Halloween in Hong Kong!

Beauty advent calendars

Atelier Cologne
Photograph: Courtesy Atelier Cologne

Atelier Cologne

Atelier Cologne has partnered up with Ukraine-based artist Dariia Hlazatova to bring you on a celestial adventure this Christmas! Made with 100 percent plastic-free packaging, the advent calendar contains an enchanting collection of mini and full-size fragrances, candles, and luxurious hand creams – so rest assured that you'll have yourself a stellar Christmas this year. 

Price: Discovery advent calendar, $1,200; Luxury advent calendar, $3,100
Where to buy: Pre-order from October 22 to 31 via Atelier Cologne’s online store, or purchase at counters and boutique locations from November 1

Charlotte Tilbury
Photograph: Courtesy Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets advent calendar this year comes in the form of a sparkling treasure chest – jewelled handles and all – loaded with 12 beauty weapons in full or travel size. From the brand's easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil in a new exclusive colour to a range of skincare items that will give your face some TLC, you'll have everything you need to stand out from the crowd this Christmas.

Price: $1,600
Where to buy: Order online via Charlotte Tilbury’s official website or any of their stores in Hong Kong 

Dior
Photograph: Courtesy Dior

Dior

This holiday, Dior has put together a magical advent calendar that will make all your winter beauty dreams come true. Designed by London-based artist Alice Shirley, the blue and white calendar, clad with gold embossing, pays homage to Dior’s iconic Paris boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne. The calendar features 24 beauty surprises, including nine scented items,  seven iconic makeup products, seven best-selling skincare products, and an exclusive Dior 30 Montaigne candle.

Price: $3,500
Where to buy: Order online from October 25 via Dior Beauty

Diptyque
Photograph: Courtesy Selfridges.com

Diptyque

Parisian luxury brand Diptyque is back at it again to bring you 25 little treasures this festive season. This year's calendar takes on an artsy, psychedelic design and features some of Diptyque's most classic scented candles like the babies (berries), figeur (fig tree), and roses scent, a range of 10ml fragrances, as well as limited-edition candles and decorative items. No matter which box you open, you’re guaranteed to smell fantastic every day throughout December.

Price: $2,950
Where to buy: Preorder online via Selfridges

Kiehl's
Photograph: Courtesy Kiehl's

Kiehl's

Working in collaboration with French illustrator Marylou Faure, Kiehl's 2021 advent calendar is made out of 100 percent recyclable materials. Covered in colourful festive designs, the calendar is packed with 24 of the brand's best-selling beauty essentials, including the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, and many more. 

Price: $910
Where to buy: Order online via Selfridges

Lookfantastic
Photograph: Courtesy Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic

Have a wonderful little Christmas and spoil yourself silly with Lookfantastic's advent calendar this year. Getting you through every single day of December before Christmas Day, the thoughtfully curated calendar is packed with 25 full and miniature-sized products from a top range of brands like Espa, Shiseido, Aveda, Nars, and Kate Somerville. Lookfantastic's advent calendar gets sold out every year, so lock in yours now!

Price: $910
Where to buy: Pre-order now via Lookfantastic’s official website

Rituals
Photograph: Courtesy Rituals

Rituals

Jump into the winter tale of Ritual’s golden 3D advent calendar this December and treat yourself to 24 wonderful little gifts! Featuring a festive advent village, the calendar has 24 tiny houses and trees, each with a luxury gift tucked inside. Expect everything from soaps and scrubs, mini candles, fragrance sticks, shower gels, and body oils. It even comes with a small set of Christmas lights so you can light up your village all winter long!

Price: $1,025
Where to buy: Order via Rituals’s online shop or any of their boutiques in Hong Kong 

