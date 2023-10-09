Hong Kong
Dior
Photograph: Courtesy Dior

Best skincare and beauty products to try this season

From basic essentials to brand new releases

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
As the seasons change, so do our skincare and beauty needs. Whether you're looking to refresh your skin regimen, try a new makeup trend, or simply indulge in some self-care, we've curated a selection of some of the best products, along with hot new releases, that deserve a spot in your beauty arsenal.

Best Skincare and beauty products to try this season

Odriem Afterglow Toner & Acne Treatment Essence
Photograph: Courtesy Odriem

Odriem Afterglow Toner & Acne Treatment Essence

Hong Kong's popular vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand Odriem introduces two new products specifically formulated for acne-prone skin: Odriem Afterglow Toner ($438/150ml) and Odriem Acne Treatment Essence ($398/30ml). The Afterglow toner acts as an acne treatment and spot treatment, containing ingredients like azelaic acid, salicylic acid, and glycerin to unclog pores, remove dead skin cells, control oil production, and maintain hydration. Meanwhile, the Acne Treatment Essence is enriched with azelaic acid, salicylic acid, and jojoba seed oil, which promises to help clear blemishes, minimise pores, control sebum production, and reduce redness and irritation caused by breakouts.

Available at Weirdo Beauty salons and odriem.com

M19Minus Purge 000 Monster Beads
Photograph: Courtesy M19Minus

M19Minus Purge 000 Monster Beads

M19Minus takes the cleansing game to the next level with their new handcrafted cleansing beads, the Purge 000 Monster Beads ($650/50g). Infused with diamond powder, pearl powder, rainbow plant, and jojoba oil, the beads effortlessly remove makeup and deeply cleanse pores, all while providing long-lasting hydration for a more supple complexion.

With its oil-in-powder technology, the beads are activated upon contact with water. Simply place a bead onto your palm and add a touch of water. Then, gently apply pressure to the bead using both palms, massage for about 10 seconds, and watch as it transforms into a gentle, foaming cleanser.

m19minus.com

Le Labo Lavande 31
Photograph: Courtesy Le Labo

Le Labo Lavande 31

The Lavande 31 ($1,770/50ml; $2,550/100ml) is Le Labo's latest addition to the Classic Collection. By distilling only the flower buds, this fragrance offers a pure lavender scent complemented by uplifting notes of bergamot and neroli essential oils. Grounded in Le Labo's signature blend of ambery, dirty, and musky notes, with a touch of tonka for a regressive classic style, Lavande 31 is a refreshing and unexpected take on lavender. 

lelabofragrances.com

Diptyque Citrouille Candle
Photograph: Courtesy Diptyque

Diptyque Citrouille Candle

Diptyque welcomes autumn with their seasonal limited-edition Citrouille Candle ($560/190g). Capturing the essence of autumn, the scented candle boasts notes of pumpkin, along with the delicate fragrance of chestnuts. 

Available now in Diptyque boutiques and diptyqueparis.com

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Eye Cream
Photograph: Courtesy Chantecaille

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Eye Cream

The Chantecaille Bio Lifting Eye Cream ($2,100/15ml) is a luxurious addition to the brand's Bio Lifting Collection, designed to rejuvenate the entire eye area. Using Chantecaille's signature Bio Lifting ingredients, the eye cream incorporates a powerful peptide for de-puffing; botanicals that fade dark circles and soften lines; and an immediate tensing agent that visibly lifts and smooths the under-eye area to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

For optimal results, use the accompanying applicator baton to scoop a small amount of cream with the flat side, before gently applying it to the under-eye area and brow bone. Next, use the rounded side to massage outward in a circular motion for an immediate and long-term lifting effect.

chantecaille.com.hk

Lush Halloween collection 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Lush

Lush Halloween collection 2023

Lush has launched its 2023 Halloween limited edition collection! Featuring a range of new items and the return of some popular favourites, the collection consists of bubble bars, glow-in-the-dark soaps, a lineup of earthy and spicy shower gels, candles, and bath bombs – including the return of Lord of Misrule ($100/180g), made with a spicy herbal blend of dark Sumatran patchouli and black pepper oils.

lush.com/hk

Miss Dior Blooming Boudoir
Photograph: Courtesy Dior

Miss Dior Blooming Boudoir

The new Miss Dior Blooming Boudoir draws inspiration from Christian Dior's iconic 'cabine' established in 1947. This private space, reminiscent of the backstage scene of runway shows, was where Monsieur Dior’s creations were presented to his clients by appointment only. Today, Dior takes inspiration from this avant-garde setting to create Miss Dior Blooming Boudoir through fragrance, scented candle, and makeup items. Adorned with a new couture millefiori pattern, the collection captures the essence of Dior's heritage and offers a delightful sensory journey into the entire Miss Dior universe.

shop.diorbeauty.hk

Clean at Sephora
Photograph: Courtesy Sephora/Glow Recipe

Clean at Sephora

Feel good about your skin and the environment with Sephora's Clean at Sephora campaign! From now to October 25, a curated selection of products that are formulated without potentially harmful or controversial ingredients will carry a special seal of approval to provide transparency for shoppers, indicating that they meet Sephora's clean beauty standards. Featured products from the campaign include: Sephora's Best Skin Ever Perfect Natural Finish Longwear Foundation, Tarte's Shape Tape Radiant Concealer, First Aid Beauty's Hydrating Serum with hyaluronic acid, Ole Henriksen's Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial, Glow Recipe's Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Serum, Pretti5's Peony+ Hyaluronic Brightening Serum, and many more.

Additionally, Sephora has partnered with recycling service Vcycle to promote recycling and reduce waste in the beauty industry. Customers can bring back empty beauty products to select Sephora stores for proper recycling and disposal. The collaboration aims to encourage responsible disposal and sustainable practices.  

Ignae Volcanic Clay Mask
Photograph: Courtesy Ignae

Ignae Volcanic Clay Mask

Ignae is a high-end skincare brand that focuses on offering vegan, clean, and sustainable products. Their nanosome technology utilises natural resources with skin-healing properties from the Azores, such as Furnas thermal water and Camellia Seed Oil. By imitating the chemical structure of human sebum, Ignae's products aim to safeguard against premature ageing and assist in wound healing. For the ultimate home spa experience, try their Volcanic Clay Mask ($1,110/60ml), which combines detoxification with nurturing botanical oils, vitamins, and antioxidants. Find out more about Ignae and its products on ignae.com or h2o-living.com.

maxihousehk.com

