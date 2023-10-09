Best skincare and beauty products to try this season

Hong Kong's popular vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand Odriem introduces two new products specifically formulated for acne-prone skin: Odriem Afterglow Toner ($438/150ml) and Odriem Acne Treatment Essence ($398/30ml). The Afterglow toner acts as an acne treatment and spot treatment, containing ingredients like azelaic acid, salicylic acid, and glycerin to unclog pores, remove dead skin cells, control oil production, and maintain hydration. Meanwhile, the Acne Treatment Essence is enriched with azelaic acid, salicylic acid, and jojoba seed oil, which promises to help clear blemishes, minimise pores, control sebum production, and reduce redness and irritation caused by breakouts.

Available at Weirdo Beauty salons and odriem.com