Local face masks brands and where to buy them in Hong Kong

Events are changing fast in the city, so it's important for us to keep up with all the latest updates on social distancing regulations and stay home. But if you must go out, obviously, masking up is a must. And while face masks are not hard to get your hands on these days, thanks to a whole raft of mask manufacturers and start-up brands here in Hong Kong, it's still important to choose the right one for you, whether it's finding the right size, materials, or colours. Here below are just some of the ones to take note of:

