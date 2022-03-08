Hong Kong
Gimans Care
Photograph: Courtesy Gimans Care

Local face masks brands and where to buy them in Hong Kong

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Events are changing fast in the city, so it's important for us to keep up with all the latest updates on social distancing regulations and stay home. But if you must go out, obviously, masking up is a must. And while face masks are not hard to get your hands on these days, thanks to a whole raft of mask manufacturers and start-up brands here in Hong Kong, it's still important to choose the right one for you, whether it's finding the right size, materials, or colours. Here below are just some of the ones to take note of:

RECOMMENDED: Check out our guide to Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits in Hong Kong.

Local face masks brands in Hong Kong

Feat.Fashion
Photograph: Courtesy Feat.Fashion

Feat.Fashion

Feat.Fashion specialises in functional and sustainable accessories that are good for you and the planet. For users seeking quality, comfort and style, the Feat.Mask is made with 72% sustainable viscose, made of pulp from renewable resource wood. They come in a range of expressive designs and patterns to choose from with sizes suitable for adults and kids. The adjustable ear loops include their signature stopper – made of eco-friendly, biodegradable thermoplastic urethane – to ensure the best fit. The Feat.Mask can be washed in the washing machine with the complimentary sustainable washing bag (made from 100% recycled polyester).

For every purchase made, Feat.Fashion will plant a tree, all in the name of the fight against climate change. The mask offers ample protection on its own, but replaceable filters are available for added protection. Browse their Instagram to view all the available styles. The masks begin at $120, and come with a washing bag and free local shipping.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Feat.Fashion

Procare HK
Photograph: Courtesy Procare HK

Procare HK

Having received the Q-Mark certification for excellence in manufacturing from the Hong Kong Quality Marks Council, Procare actively gives back to society by providing free masks to nursing homes and low-income families to help reduce their financial burden. Aside from the standard white and blue masks, they also offer coloured masks that come in a box of 10 colours.

shop.procarehk.life

Gimans Care
Photograph: Courtesy Gimans Care

Gimans Care

Gimans Care offers a myriad of masks with all sorts of colours and patterns for you to choose from. The brand manufactures in children, junior, and adult sizes, so if you’re searching for masks for the whole family, look no further. Keep your eyes peeled on their official Facebook page for the latest updates. 

gimans-care.com

Maskology
Photograph: Courtesy Maskology

Maskology

Founded in 2020 by two Hong Kong dads who noticed the scarcity of children’s masks on the market, Maskology works with a huge selection of brands and even celebrities in Hong Kong to manufacture special limited collections. From their Tomica collection for the kids to the Camel collections with an understated style, you'll be spoiled for choice with all kinds of masks.

maskology.com.hk

MaskOn
Photograph: Courtesy MaskOn

MaskOn

Loved by hipsters and influencers of all sorts, MaskOn keeps their masks simple and stylish. Each of the colours in the mood series has its own inspiration, such as Serene, which is inspired by the colour of sweet bean paste. MaskOn currently has seven locations across the city, most of which also sells gift sets, lifestyle products as well as accessories.

the-mo.shop

