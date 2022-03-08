Local face masks brands and where to buy them in Hong Kong

Feat.Fashion
Feat.Fashion specialises in functional and sustainable accessories that are good for you and the planet. For users seeking quality, comfort and style, the Feat.Mask is made with 72% sustainable viscose, made of pulp from renewable resource wood. They come in a range of expressive designs and patterns to choose from with sizes suitable for adults and kids. The adjustable ear loops include their signature stopper – made of eco-friendly, biodegradable thermoplastic urethane – to ensure the best fit. The Feat.Mask can be washed in the washing machine with the complimentary sustainable washing bag (made from 100% recycled polyester).
For every purchase made, Feat.Fashion will plant a tree, all in the name of the fight against climate change. The mask offers ample protection on its own, but replaceable filters are available for added protection. Browse their Instagram to view all the available styles. The masks begin at $120, and come with a washing bag and free local shipping.
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Feat.Fashion