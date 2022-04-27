Best Mother's Day gift ideas in Hong Kong

A staple for Mother’s Day is a beautiful bouquet to show mum just how much you care. Award-winning luxury florist Grace & Favour HK has curated an extraordinary collection of stunning arrangements prepared by its internationally certified floral artists. Charming and delightful, the floral arrangements were inspired by the different roles that the superwomen in each of our lives play besides being our mum.

Check out the ‘My Guardian Angel’ flower basket, which features a selection of lush French peonies, Ecuadorian roses, and Columbian carnations; ‘My Queen’, a fuchsia and pink themed bouquet that’s truly fit for a queen; and ‘My Mentor’, a stylish and classy lavender bouquet.

Order before May 1 to enjoy a special 10 percent early bird discount on the Mother's Day collection by using discount code GNFMOM!

Price: Starting from $980; free delivery available

Where to buy: graceandfavourhk.com

Time Out Hong Kong in Partnership with Grace & Favour HK