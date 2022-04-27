Hong Kong
Timeout

Paper & Tea
Photograph: Courtesy Paper & Tea

Best Mother's Day gift ideas in Hong Kong

Shower her with love (and these great gifts!)

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
&
Dara Chau
The day to honour all mothers falls on Sunday, May 8 this year, and no matter who it is that you’re thinking of, it's only right that you get this superwoman the Mother’s Day gift that she truly deserves. To give you some inspiration, here is our pick of the best gifts that will no doubt brighten up her day.

RECOMMENDED: For more inspiration, check out where to get her a beautiful bouquet at Hong Kong’s best florists or pamper her at one of these amazing spas in the city.

Mother's Day gift ideas

Grace & Favour HK
Photograph: Courtesy Grace & Favour

Grace & Favour HK

  • Shopping
  • Florists
  • Wan Chai

A staple for Mother’s Day is a beautiful bouquet to show mum just how much you care. Award-winning luxury florist Grace & Favour HK has curated an extraordinary collection of stunning arrangements prepared by its internationally certified floral artists. Charming and delightful, the floral arrangements were inspired by the different roles that the superwomen in each of our lives play besides being our mum. 

Check out the ‘My Guardian Angel’ flower basket, which features a selection of lush French peonies, Ecuadorian roses, and Columbian carnations; ‘My Queen’, a fuchsia and pink themed bouquet that’s truly fit for a queen; and ‘My Mentor’, a stylish and classy lavender bouquet.

Order before May 1 to enjoy a special 10 percent early bird discount on the Mother's Day collection by using discount code GNFMOM!

Price: Starting from $980; free delivery available
Where to buy: graceandfavourhk.com

Read more
Date by Tate
Photograph: Courtesy Date by Tate

Date by Tate

To celebrate Mother’s Day, gourmet pastry shop Date by Tate unveils a limited edition cake just for this special occasion. Featuring a roasted soybean flour sable base, Chinese almond sponge, soy pulp crumble, raspberry gel and goji berry mousse, mum will get to taste the best of French patisserie made with the finest local ingredients. The elegant cake is complete with fondant flowers as a traditional symbol of the celebration.

Price: $720 (suitable for 4 to 8 persons)
Where to buy: datebytate.com

Paper & Tea x Floristry by Art of Living
Photograph: Courtesy Paper & Tea

Paper & Tea x Floristry by Art of Living

What mum needs the most this Mother’s Day is likely a chance to relax and reset. Leading purveyor of specialty and rare teas Paper & Tea has partnered with local floral brand Floristry by Art of Living to present a hamper inspiring mums to slow down, rest, and recharge. The hamper offers a choice of premium teas, artisanal teaware, and a bespoke flower arrangement so you can give mum the gift of healing and restoration this year.

Price: Starting from $800
Where to buy: paperandtea.hk

Lane Eight
Photograph: Courtesy Lane Eight

Lane Eight

For the active mum, Lane Eight has recently launched an Earth Day collection that will make a functional, stylish, and environmentally-friendly gift all in one. The collection consists of the brand’s classic Trainer AD-1 in Sandstorm, and the HIIT Trainer in Light Sage, which is a refreshing summer shade for the upcoming season. Great for workouts, running errands, and casualwear, mum will thank you for the comfort and versatility.

Price: $1,080
Where to buy: laneeight.hk

Chow Tai Fook
Photograph: Courtesy Chow Tai Fook

Chow Tai Fook

If you're looking to splurge on mum's gift, then check out Chow Tai Fook's dazzling range of jewellery for Mother's Day. From platinum and pure gold pieces to the stunning 'Touch of Love' 18K white gold diamond and pearl collection, you'll be able to pick out something truly special for mum this year. 

From now until May 8, those who spend up to $3,800 on the Mother's Day collection in stores can also purchase a selected Blooms & Blossoms bouquet at the discount price of $800 (originally valued at $1,200).

Price: Starting from $1,300
Where to buy: Available at all Chow Tai Fook store locations

Penhaligon’s
Photograph: Courtesy Penhaligon’s

Penhaligon’s

Not quite sure what mum wants? Penhaligon’s new Portraits Maison Discovery Collection will give her a whiff of options to choose from. Inside the beautiful box resembling the historic Penhaligon’s fragrance maison are eight of the Portraits’ most-loved scents. Each 10ml miniature fragrance is perfectly sized to slip into her bag for an instant refresh when on the go.

Price: $1,790
Where to buy: selfridges.com/hk

Tea WG
Photograph: Courtesy Tea WG

Tea WG

Give thanks (and a hot cuppa) to mum this year with Tea WG’s exclusive Mother’s Day gift set, which comes with an exquisite tin of Haute Couture Tea, a black tea with sweet notes of caramel and rose, a pink orchid teapot, a Glamour Tea Bowl in pale rose or lavender, and a small reusable cotton tea filter. For something extra sweet, add on the limited edition blend of Sakura! Sakura! Tea, an aromatic green tea with notes of wild Rainier cherry and sweet rose petals, or the Sakura! Sakura! Tea-infused macarons.

Price: Starting from $120
Where to buy: Available at all Tea WG Salons & Boutiques in Hong Kong

Smith & Sinclair
Photograph: Courtesy Smith & Sinclair

Smith & Sinclair

All mums need and deserve a break to wind down and relax, which is why Smith and Sinclair has launched a special Mum’s Survival Kit – a collection of 10 alcoholic cocktail gummies to pack a harder punch than caffeine. These vegan-friendly gummies are individually packaged, meaning that she can sneak a cheeky pick-me-up whenever she needs. Customise a box of assorted cocktail gummies and include a handwritten personalised message on the box to make it that much more special.

Price: $245
Where to buy: hk.smithandsinclair.com

Chilli Fagara’s Mother’s Day DIY Dumpling Kits
Photograph: Courtesy Chilli Fagara

Chilli Fagara’s Mother’s Day DIY Dumpling Kits

  • Things to do
  • Soho

For this year's Mother's Day, Sichuan restaurant Chilli Fagara has crafted two exclusive homemade dumpling packs for you to celebrate the occasion with a fun cooking sesh at home. Each dumpling pack includes fresh ingredients that can make 10 delicious dumplings with either marinated minced pork or whole-plant Karana ‘meat’ for the vegans. There'll also be illustrated instructions inside the pack, along with Chilli Fagara's famous Ma and La sauces for mums who can take the heat! 

The kits are available now for pre-order via the restaurant's website with a 15 percent early bird discount for those who order before April 24. If you've missed the date in April, you can also order from Deliveroo ($228) or the website ($198) from May 1 to 8.

Read more

For other gift ideas, check out the below

