Flowers can always brighten up someone’s day. Whatever the occasion, a beautiful bouquet can make all the difference for your loved ones – so it's handy that there are plenty of florists and cheap flower delivery services to choose from in the city. From well-established spots to modern florists with a hipster spin, here are some of our favourite places to pick up some blooms.
Flower delivery services for some venues may be temporarily suspended due to the ongoing pandemic, please check ahead before placing an order.
Hong Kong’s best florists and flower shops
Anglo Chinese Florist
One of the most popular florists in town — though not necessarily the most budget-friendly — Anglo Chinese does luxury well and attracts regular customers that range from hobbyists to high-society folks. Expect large, abundant flower bouquets, and flower boxes arranged in the shape of a heart, all of which guarantee a wow factor.
Anot
Anot is a unique floristry that aims to reconnect people with plants through their work. All bouquets at Anot are specially designed to utilise fresh, seasonal flowers and foliage to make your bouquet truly one-of-a-kind. The shop also offers handcrafted products such as scented soy wax candles and plat-dyed silk ribbon.
Be Tabula Rasa
Love and beauty fade like a delicate flower. Fortunately, dried flowers last long and that’s why they’ve become so darn popular as gifts not just for special occasions. Be Tabula Rasa will have you covered with numerous mix and match ideas and a variety of colourful dried flowers and potpourri. You can even learn how to create your own floral ornaments like flower crowns and rings at the florist’s DIY workshops.
Bydeau
For those who don’t have time to make a trip to the florist, there’s Bydeau. This online flower boutique lets you pick and choose curated flower arrangements for every occasion and can do same-day or scheduled deliveries. The signature hand-tied bouquets made with fresh flowers are a popular option. For something a little longer-lasting, go for one of the succulents options to brighten up any work or home spaces. Either way, you can make someone’s day with just a few clicks of your mouse. bydeau.com.
Flannel Flowers
Established in 1994, Flannel Flowers handcrafts all styles of floral arrangements – be it modest or luxurious – using flowers from Europe, Japan, and America. You can go for their premium bespoke floristry service, or choose from their curated collection of hand-tied flower bouquets and flower boxes. They've also worked with international brands such as Louis Vuitton, and Cartier, so you know you're in safe hands.
Gift Flowers
Specialising in roses, lilies, tulips, gerberas, and hydrangeas, Gift Flowers is a user-friendly online platform to buy flowers. On hand for all occasions, the shop provides a great variety of packages including classic rose bouquets, a single rose with a teddy bear, and flowers in a round box complete with a strap for easy handling. giftflowers.com.hk
M Florist
M florist doesn’t only sell bouquets, it throws in innovative design elements to make each and every arrangement look like a piece of art. Sourcing flowers from countries like the US, the Netherlands, and Kenya, M Florist offers beautifully bounded flower bouquets of various colour combinations, as well as flower boxes – square or cylinder. mflorist.hk
Mong Kok Flower Market
Can't afford to splurge but still keen to treat your better half? Mong Kok Flower Market is the answer. The bustling open-air market offers a long stretch of flower shops and wholesalers that sell all kinds of blooms, bulbs, and bouquets. Be sure to visit early in the morning to get your hands on the freshest blooms and avoid the crowd.
The Floristry
Instead of the usual cookie-cutter rose bouquets, The Floristry offers something a little bit different and a little bit wilder. The shop is known for its meadow-style bouquet and floral arrangements with a ‘just picked’ feel. You can get them in cute glass jars too – perfect for the hipster chick or Pinterest enthusiast in your life. There are also boutique home fragrances and soy candles available to maintain that wonderful wildflower scent. the-floristry.com
Van der Bloom
This Hollywood Road flower shop provides a dizzying array of fresh blooms and European floristry. Van der Bloom offers several themed collections including Bloom and Wild, Allure Lush, and Fringe Glimmer – special bouquets that combine dry flowers with fresh ones – to suit different personality types. All bouquets are made to order. If you don’t have time to visit the shop in person? The online platform also does same-day deliveries and bespoke floral packages and arrangments. vanderbloom.com.hk