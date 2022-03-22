Best places to buy candles in Hong Kong

BeCandle
One of Hong Kong's OG candlemakers, BeCandle makes their products in small batches to ensure high-quality craftsmanship. The artisanal candles are crafted with care using a blend of vegetable and soy wax and essential oils. The candles come in various sizes and a whole range of scents – from Tangerine Cinnamon which brightens up any room with a burst of energy to Pine Needle which is soothing and calming and perfect to wind down with before bedtime. All candles feature lead-free cotton wicks and are free of dyes and filler ingredients.
You can even refill a candle with a container of your choice, or return a BeCandle container to their Sai Kung shop to enjoy a 10 percent discount on your next purchase.