The Floristry
Photograph: Courtesy The Floristry

Best places to buy candles in Hong Kong

Can you candle it?

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
&
Dara Chau
Staying sheltered day and night at home is hard, even homebodies who usually prefer to spend their time indoors. Some cope with it by binge-watching Netflix, some invest their time on Nintendo Switch, and some prefer to indulge in a little aromatherapy by creating a little ambience with candles and home fragrances. If you're in search of some beautiful, soul-soothing candles, then you've come to the right place. Check them out below. 

Need to head outdoors? Stop and smell the roses at Hong Kong's most Instagrammable flower spots.

BeCandle
Photograph: Facebook/BeCandle

BeCandle

One of Hong Kong's OG candlemakers, BeCandle makes their products in small batches to ensure high-quality craftsmanship. The artisanal candles are crafted with care using a blend of vegetable and soy wax and essential oils. The candles come in various sizes and a whole range of scents – from Tangerine Cinnamon which brightens up any room with a burst of energy to Pine Needle which is soothing and calming and perfect to wind down with before bedtime. All candles feature lead-free cotton wicks and are free of dyes and filler ingredients. 

You can even refill a candle with a container of your choice, or return a BeCandle container to their Sai Kung shop to enjoy a 10 percent discount on your next purchase.

Becandle.com.hk

Pinkoi
Photograph: Facebook/The Wax Can

Pinkoi

Show some love for homegrown brands and head to Pinkoi, where you'll find a huge range of handmade candles and scents made by local artisans. Whether you're looking for wacky scents that remind you of your grandma's wardrobe or want to keep it natural with candles that are made entirely from organic ingredients, you're bound to find something that will make your home smell heavenly. Check out brands like The Wax Can, Lapzuk, Scent Clinic and more.

Pinkoi.com

Thorn & Burrow
Photograph: Courtesy Thorn & Burrow

Thorn & Burrow

One of our favourite local lifestyle stores in town, Thorn & Burrow will have you completely spoiled for choice with all kinds of candles and diffusers. And the best thing about them is that they're all incredibly Insta-worthy. We're talking four wick candles in marble vessels, vibrant colour block candles, scented candles in decorative tins, bowls, and even paint cans!

Thornandburrow.com

Kapok
Photograph: Facebook/Kapok

Kapok

At Kapok, you'll be able to find a selection of candles and home fragrances by local and international brands, from sought-after names like Apotheke and Malin+Goetz that will give you long-lasting scents to Hong Kong's very own BeCandle collection. Beyond candles, Kapok's collection also offers reed diffusers, incense sticks, smudge sticks and other accessories.

Ka-pok.com

The Floristry
Photograph: Courtesy The Floristry

The Floristry

Upscale florist, The Floristry, is not only permeating the air with fresh bouquets but now also with its new collection of natural wax blend candles. Hand-poured in Greece in beautiful ceramic jars, each of the three scents is inspired by the energy of nature and the call of the wild. The Meadow Rising candle features sweet and delicate floral notes which relaxes and clears the mind, while the Field of Dreams candle is fresh like the morning dew of rolling fields and grassy hills with its earthy and leafy aromas. Those who prefer something smoky and sensual can try the Wild Wood candle. Whichever you choose, you'll be able to get a feel of the outdoors even if you're at home in your PJs.

The-floristry.com

Byredo
Photograph: Courtesy Byredo

Byredo

Luxury Swedish beauty and wellness brand Byredo never fails to impress. What started out as a fragrance brand has now branched out and expanded its offering with scents still being at the forefront in their products. New to the market are two fragranced candles that provide the ultimate olfactory experience at home. Byredo introduces Cotton Poplin, a comforting scent that recalls freshly-washed linen with notes of chamomile, luminous cedar and tender musk; and Woods, which is just like a journey through the forest with its complex layers of soothing cedar wood, jasmine petals and deep Tuscan leather. Byredo’s permanent candle collection is also worth checking out, some of our favourites include Bibliothèque, Burning Rose and Safran.

Customers can now shop with Byredo's newly launched mobile order service and have their products delivered straight to their doorstep via WhatsApp (+852 7072 8780). Check out their products at Lane Crawford or Byredo stores in IFC and K11 Musea

