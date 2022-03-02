Best new Nintendo Switch games you should be playing in 2022

Video games are a great pastime for many, and now, with everyone putting social distancing above anything else, there's never been a better time to pick up a game console. We’re of course talking about the Nintendo Switch! Whether you’re looking for multiplayer madness, solo RPGs, or just something to pass the time, there’s a bucket load of games for every type of player out there. Keep reading to see some of our favourites game releases of 2022.

RECOMMENDED: Have fun while burning a few calories at home with these Nintendo Switch games that can replace your workout.