Nintendo Switch sports
Photograph: nintendo.com.hk

Best new Nintendo Switch games you should be playing in 2022

The hottest game releases this year

Video games are a great pastime for many, and now, with everyone putting social distancing above anything else, there's never been a better time to pick up a game console. We’re of course talking about the Nintendo Switch! Whether you’re looking for multiplayer madness, solo RPGs, or just something to pass the time, there’s a bucket load of games for every type of player out there. Keep reading to see some of our favourites game releases of 2022.

RECOMMENDED: Have fun while burning a few calories at home with these Nintendo Switch games that can replace your workout.

Mario Strikers Battle League

The third release of the Mario Strikers series, Mario Strikers: Battle League is a five-on-five football game where teams have to go up against each other to score as many goals as possible. There’s only one rule to the game – there are no rules! Think power-up items, special gears, score-boosting shots, electric fences and much, much more. To pile on the fun, you can also team up with other players or friends and family online and join a club to rise up the ranks.

Release date: June 10, 2022 
Price: $429
Click here for more info

Nintendo Switch Sports

A new take on the classic Wii Sports series, Nintendo Switch Sports features six different sports – including football, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara (swordplay) – that will definitely get you moving. Using the intuitive motion controls, players can spin their tennis shots, spike down on a volleyball, curve their bowling balls, or use the Joy-Con leg strap to kick in shootouts. It also allows multiplayer gameplay so you can compete or team up online with friends or family in different parts of the world.

Release date: April 29, 2022
Price: $289
Click here for more info

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby is back on a brand new adventure to save the kidnapped Waddle Dees. Play as the adorable but powerful puffball and explore the mysterious Forgotten Land with Bandana Waddle Dee in co-op play mode. Together, the two players can slash, stab, freeze and hammer their way through different stages, before taking on boss battles in the arena. Players can also evolve Kirby's skills, discover useful in-game items, and decorate Kirby's crib with charming collectibles within the game!

Release date: March 25, 2022
Price: $429
Click here for more info

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass

You didn't think we would go on without talking about Mario Kart, did you? Released in 2017, Mario Kart is arguably everyone’s go-to party game on the Nintendo Switch. So obviously, you don't need us to tell you how to play. But we had to give the game a shout-out as a total of 48 remastered courses are set to be released this year! With the new Booster Course Pass, players will get to double their course options and race around different tracks inspired by real locations like Paris and Tokyo. The new courses will be released over six waves starting this March. 

Release date: March 18, 2022
Price: $169
Click here for more info

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon fans are in for a real treat as the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus dials it back to a historic era. Set in the Hisui region on the island of Hokkaido, the RPG will take players around the land to study and catch different Pokémon in order to complete the first 'Pokédex'. There's a total of 242 Pokémon within the game, including seven completely new species, so you’ve got plenty of work cut out for you. Good luck!

Release date: January 28, 2022
Price: $429
Click here for more info

