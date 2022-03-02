Best new Nintendo Switch games you should be playing in 2022

Mario Strikers Battle League
The third release of the Mario Strikers series, Mario Strikers: Battle League is a five-on-five football game where teams have to go up against each other to score as many goals as possible. There’s only one rule to the game – there are no rules! Think power-up items, special gears, score-boosting shots, electric fences and much, much more. To pile on the fun, you can also team up with other players or friends and family online and join a club to rise up the ranks.
Release date: June 10, 2022
Price: $429
