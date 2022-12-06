Hong Kong
Timeout

nina patisserie
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Patisserie

Christmas gift guide: The best Christmas gifts for 2022

Christmas gift ideas for everyone on your list

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
It's officially December, and Christmas is just around the corner. It can get overwhelming if you're just starting with your Christmas gift list. To make your holiday shopping easier, we've created a gift guide for anyone on your list. Whether you are looking for things to give to your family, friends, or significant other, we've got you covered. Keep reading below and start ticking off that festive gift list! 

RECOMMENDED: Get the best out of the holiday season with our ultimate guide on where to eat, drink, see, and do during the festive month

Christmas gift guide 2022

Gifts for him
Time Out Hong Kong

Gifts for him

  • Shopping

Are you planning your gifts for the special men in your life? Whether you’re looking for something to give to someone who is a gamer, a gym fanatic, a spirits aficionado, or men who love the finer things in life, you’re bound to find something on this list that he will surely love to find under the Christmas tree. 

Gifts for her
Photograph: Courtesy Laneige

Gifts for her

  • Shopping

Stop racking your brain trying to find the perfect Christmas gift for the special lady in your life. This list includes everything from beauty, wellness, tech, fashion, and lifestyle products. Show how much you love and appreciate them by spoiling them with a thoughtful gift this holiday.

Boozy gifts
Photograph: Courtesy G.H. Mumm

Boozy gifts

  • Shopping

Looking for a new bottle of wine or festive boozy releases to bring to your Christmas gathering? From festive Champagne packs, sake, ultra-premium Cognac, gin, IPA, and even alcohol-free beverages, click the link below for all the new releases to catch in the market.  

Christmas decorations 
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Christmas decorations 

  • Shopping

We all have that friend and loved ones who love decorating for the festive season. Give them a gift that they'd love to add to their home decor. From the affordable to a little more extravagant to traditional and classy, we've picked out some of the best places to get your festive ornaments this year. 

Christmas hampers 
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott

Christmas hampers 

  • Shopping

A festive hamper is one of the easiest yet most thoughtful gifts to give this holiday. An excellent pack to gift for families, colleagues, in-laws, or neighbours, these products contain a selection of festive food, delicacies, wines, and more.  

DIY Christmas gifts
Photograph: Courtesy Floristry by Art of Living

DIY Christmas gifts

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops

Nothing says "I appreciate you" more than a gift that you crafted yourself. Book a slot at one of the best Christmas workshops in Hong Kong and create things from festive candles, wreaths, baked goods, and various festive decorations. Hit up the link below and reserve your spot today.

