The best Christmas hampers to buy in Hong Kong

As providers of high-quality gourmet food products to Michelin-starred and fine dining restaurants in Hong Kong since 2009, Plantin Kaviari now extends their offerings for you to enjoy this Christmas. You’ll find festive hampers filled with caviar, truffles, and Champagne available for purchase on their website with a 10 percent discount. Alternatively, if you want to create your own personalised gift hamper, contact Plantin Kaviari via WhatsApp at 9451 6412 to find more information.
Price: Starting from $1,197
Where to buy: plantinkaviari.hk
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Plantin Kaviari
Hampers are a brilliant way to give something impressive for Christmas. Be it for a business partner, parents-in-law, or a good friend that is in need of a thoughtful care package, a hamper is a treasure chest of goodies that are bound to please. Think gourmet food, wine, sweet treats and more. So, if you’re looking for a gift that gives it all, we’ve got you covered with the best Christmas gift hampers to buy in Hong Kong right now.
