Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
jw marriott christmas hamper 2022
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott

The best Christmas hampers to buy in Hong Kong

The more gifts, the merrier!

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Hampers are a brilliant way to give something impressive for Christmas. Be it for a business partner, parents-in-law, or a good friend that is in need of a thoughtful care package, a hamper is a treasure chest of goodies that are bound to please. Think gourmet food, wine, sweet treats and more. So, if you’re looking for a gift that gives it all, we’ve got you covered with the best Christmas gift hampers to buy in Hong Kong right now.

RECOMMENDED: Check out the best Christmas lights and displays around town.

Plantin Kaviari
Photograph: Courtesy Plantin Kaviari

Plantin Kaviari

As providers of high-quality gourmet food products to Michelin-starred and fine dining restaurants in Hong Kong since 2009, Plantin Kaviari now extends their offerings for you to enjoy this Christmas. You’ll find festive hampers filled with caviar, truffles, and Champagne available for purchase on their website with a 10 percent discount. Alternatively, if you want to create your own personalised gift hamper, contact Plantin Kaviari via WhatsApp at 9451 6412 to find more information.

Price: Starting from $1,197
Where to buy: plantinkaviari.hk

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Plantin Kaviari

Read more
Paid content
Nina Patisserie
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Patisserie

Nina Patisserie

Celebrate Christmas this year with plenty of sweet treats found in Nina Patisserie’s hampers, which come in three different options – Delightful Christmas, Joyous Christmas, and Grandeur Christmas hamper. All three hampers come with the patisserie’s palmiers, chocolates, assorted teas, and a bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut Champagne, along with other sugary goodies depending on the hamper of your choice.

Price: Staring from $889.20
Where to buy: ninapatisserie.com

Read more
Advertising
The Butchers Club Grille
Photograph: Courtesy The Butchers Club Grille

The Butchers Club Grille

Calling all carnivores! Award-winning butcher The Butchers Club Grille has launched two joyful hampers filled with ingredients that are sure to help you whip up sumptuous meals. Select between the Butchers hamper ($1,448), which comes with premium meats such as USDA prime 30 day dry aged natural Angus bone-in rib-eye and imported Buffet Cumberland sausage, or the Turkey Party hamper ($2,688) to get an additional whole USA Butterball turkey along with your selection of premium meats.

Price: Starting from $1,448
Where to buy: store.thebutchers.club

Read more
The Hari
Photograph: Courtesy The Hari

The Hari

As part of The Hari’s Yuletide celebrations, they’re releasing an all-new Christmas hamper that will spread cheer to family and friends. The boutique hotel’s hamper includes scrumptious offerings such as artisanal pasta, white truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, a bottle of Prosecco, homemade panettone, chocolates, gingerbread cookies, and more.

Price: $1,688
Where to buy: thehari.com

Read more
Advertising
The Upper House
Photograph: Courtesy The Upper House

The Upper House

Enjoy a curated selection of goodies from Salisterra and The Continental in The Upper House’s holiday hamper. Discover a range of the hotel’s house-made gourmet food products packaged in a sustainable wooden box, such as a Christmas pudding, cookies, a mulled wine kit, chocolate chunks, Fontodi extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and a complimentary bottle of Charles Heidseick Brut reserve, Saicho sparkling tea, or Seedlip’s non-alcoholic spirit. Get your hands on the hamper before November 30 to enjoy a 15 percent early-bird discount.

Price: $1,998.
Where to buy: shop.thehousecollective.com

Read more
JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

Be merry with JW Marriott’s selections of hampers that present an array of fine confectionery, cakes, savoury snacks, and beverages. Select the Festive Gourmet hamper to enjoy Christmas teas, luxury hot chocolate, black truffle paste, panettone, chocolate stollen, and more. You can also savour exclusive items such as Man Ho’s XO chilli sauce and candied walnuts as well as a bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut NV in the Festive Grand hamper. Be sure to make your purchases before December 10 to enjoy a 15 percent early-bird discount. Pick up is available at Dolce 88 from December 13 to 31.

Price: Starting from $2,454.80
Where to buy: jwmarriotthk.com

Read more
Advertising
Heimat
Photograph: Courtesy Heimat

Heimat

This Christmas, savour a multitude of German food items in Heimat’s holiday hampers. As a twist on their gummy bear trolley, Heimat introduces the Weihnacht Gummibärchen gummy bear hamper, which includes eight jars of premium gummy bears. For their Nikolaus and Weihnachtsmarkt hampers, they offer Heimat’s homemade mulled wine, gingerbread, as well as German sweet treats like zimtsterne (cinnamon stars) and vanilla kiperl (vanilla crescents). Place your orders before December to enjoy a 10 percent discount on all hampers.

Price: Starting from $688
Where to buy: Contact info@heimat.hk to place orders.

Read more
Joyce
Photograph: Courtesy Joyce HK

Joyce

Celebrate the festive season lavishly with Joyce and Otto ½ e Mezzo Bombana’s collaborative hamper, La Dolce Vita. As Otto ½ e Mezzo Bombana’s first collaboration with a retail partner, La Dolce Vita is filled to the brim with the finest food products personally selected by chef Umberto Bombana. Find products such as white truffle olive oil, artisan pasta, Sicilian tomato sauce, assorted chocolates, spirits, and many more. You can also Enjoy them on their own or follow recipes found on the hamper to create sensational dishes to share with your loved ones. La Dolce Vita will be available for purchase at Joyce’s location at Pacific Place and Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Landmark.

Price: $5,388
Where to buy: Visit Joyce’s location at Pacific Place and Otto ½ e Mezzo Bombana in Landmark.

Advertising
Gift Hampers HK
Photograph: Courtesy Gift Hampers HK

Gift Hampers HK

Kick off the festive vibes with Gift Hampers HK’s wide selection of hampers available for purchase. Whether you’re looking for sweet treats, savoury snacks, cheeses, or a selection of wines and bubbly, Gift Hampers HK’s selection of gourmet snacks will make a wonderful addition to your festive celebrations. Aside from enjoying free delivery with any purchase from Gift Hampers HK, you have the option to go plastic-free with your hamper during checkout and receive a 10 percent discount on your purchase when you use the code HELLOSANTA. 

Price: Starting from $499
Where to buy: gifthampers.com.hk/ghen/christmas-hampers

Read more
Advertising
Venchi
Photograph: Courtesy Venchi

Venchi

Indulge in sweet treats this festive season with Venchi’s Christmas Winter collection. This year, the Italian chocolatier presents three hampers – the Golden Hamper, Deluxe Hamper, and the Venchi Experience. All three options are packed full of Venchi’s products, such as their suprema chocolate spreads, chocolate bars, and cocoa powder. Venchi members can enjoy a 15 percent discount on early-bird purchases until December 4.

Price: Starting from $765
Where to buy: Venchi locations across Hong Kong

Read more
City'super
Photograph: Courtesy City'super

City'super

Head to City’super this Christmas to marvel at their collection of lavish bespoke hampers. This year, customers can select from 29 gourmet hampers with products that will appeal to all tastes, such as Japanese sake, Italian pasta and lifestyle products, chocolates, along with various types of wines and spirits. Make your early-bird purchases for your Christmas hampers before December 5 to enjoy a 10 percent discount, whereas City’super super e-gold and super e members can enjoy a 15 percent discount for early-bird purchases.

Price: Starting from $888
Where to buy: hamper.citysuper.com.hk

Read more
Advertising
Fortnum & Mason
Photograph: Courtesy Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason invites you to embrace the holiday spirit with their elaborate Christmas hampers. Choose from a variety of festive treats arranged in F&M wicker packed with nibbles, bubbles, and surprises. Their ever-popular Classic Christmas Hamper is full to the brim with sparkling and still tipples, rich puddings, loose-leaf tea, buttery biscuits, and more. In addition to the signature hamper, Fortnum & Mason’s collection of Christmas hampers are perfect for that extra-special festive touch this holiday season. They also offer a create your own pack, so you can fill up your parcel with your favourite Fortnum & Mason treats. 

Price: Starting from $643.71
Where to buy: fortnumandmason.com

Read more
Feather & Bone
Photograph: Courtesy Feather & Bone

Feather & Bone

Satisfy all your holiday cravings with Feather & Bone’s indulgent Christmas hampers. With adorable names like Merry Little Christmas, Jolly Jamboree, and Jingle Bell Rock, Feather & Bone’s hampers each offer a wide array of gourmet treats, condiments, seasonings, snacks, and premium spirits to enjoy. Pre-order your holiday hampers now on Feather & Bone’s website and enjoy discounts on bulk purchases.

Price: Starting from $888
Where to buy: featherandbone.com.hk

Read more
Advertising
Marks & Spencer
Photograph: Courtesy Marks and Spencer

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer’s collection of Christmas hampers are sure to be a hit with families this Christmas. Aside from offering chocolates, savoury snacks, and puddings; Marks & Spencer hampers are also stuffed with festive twists on M&S classics, from Percy Pigs decorated with Santa hats, to Christmas cranberry and clementine jaffa cakes.

Price: Starting from $249
Where to buy: hk.marksandspencershop.com

Read more
Rosewood
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Rosewood

Rosewood Hong Kong’s holiday hampers are filled with gourmet treats that are set to impress. Select your holiday offerings from four deluxe hampers – Joyous Christmas, Treasure Christmas, Get-Together Christmas, and Celebration Christmas. With items such as fluffy panettones, premium spirits, and adorable, sweet treats, Rosewood’s Christmas hampers make the festive season even merrier.

Price range: Starting from $1,789
Where to buy: rosewoodhkshop.com

Read more
Advertising
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton is offering a series of lavish ’s hampers this festive season. For food offerings, get your hands on their Classic hamper and The Ritz-Carlton hamper, both of which are packed with sweet treats like homemade Christmas stollen and cookies, along with gourmet products like cured hams, foie gras terrine, a bottle of Brut Reserve Champagne, and more. For alternative gifting options, The Ritz-Carlton also offers a Deluxe Spa hamper and a Grand Spa hamper for those who want to experience luxurious pampering at home this Christmas.

Price: Starting from $1,280
Where to buy: ritzcarltonhkshop.com

Date by Tate
Photograph: Courtesy Date by Tate

Date by Tate

This Christmas, Chef Vicky Lau and her team from Date by Tate present a series of limited-edition holiday pastries to enjoy. Get your hands on the Ode to Wellness Christmas hamper, which features items such as a curated assortment of baked goods, a DIY tofu kit, along with sparkling tea and a bottle of Telmont Reserve Brut Champagne. Only 60 hampers will be sold, so be sure to get your hands on these items before they’re sold out.

Price: $2,380
Where to buy: datebytate.com

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More festive shopping inspirations

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!