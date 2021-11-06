Best places to buy Christmas decorations in Hong Kong

This monster florist occupies a large chunk of space in the Mong Kok Flower Market, offering every kind of bud and plant imaginable. Brighten is a hugely popular port of call when it comes to getting your Christmas tree but the store also stocks a wide range of holiday decorations as well. Take your pick of snowmen plushies, fake gingerbread houses, nutcrackers, and a world of festive ornaments. They’re all pretty affordable too. Click here to browse through their collection.
It's time to untangle those Christmas lights, blast the speakers with festive tunes (sing it Mariah), and get decorating! If you're looking to get your hands on some unique decorations to zhoosh up your pad this year, you've come to the right place. From the affordable to a little more extravagant to traditional and classy, we've picked out some of the best places to get your festive ornaments this year.
