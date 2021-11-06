Hong Kong
Timeout

Marks and Spencer Christmas 2021
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Best places to buy Christmas decorations in Hong Kong

Time to bust out the fairy lights!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
It's time to untangle those Christmas lights, blast the speakers with festive tunes (sing it Mariah), and get decorating! If you're looking to get your hands on some unique decorations to zhoosh up your pad this year, you've come to the right place. From the affordable to a little more extravagant to traditional and classy, we've picked out some of the best places to get your festive ornaments this year.

RECOMMENDED: Looking to go all out with a Christmas tree this year? Check out our recommendations here!

Hong Kong’s best Christmas shops

Brighten Floriculture
Photograph: Courtesy Brighten Floriculture

Brighten Floriculture

  • Shopping
  • Florists
  • Prince Edward

This monster florist occupies a large chunk of space in the Mong Kok Flower Market, offering every kind of bud and plant imaginable. Brighten is a hugely popular port of call when it comes to getting your Christmas tree but the store also stocks a wide range of holiday decorations as well. Take your pick of snowmen plushies, fake gingerbread houses, nutcrackers, and a world of festive ornaments. They’re all pretty affordable too. Click here to browse through their collection.

Francfranc
Photograph: Courtesy Francfranc/Vincent Leung

Francfranc

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

The extensive Christmas collection at Francfranc is both fun and chic at the same time. It's got all your must-haves from your basic snow globes and desktop trees – which comes in a set with ornaments, beaded chains, LED lights, ribbons, and more – to gorgeous, lush wreaths to hang on your door. The range of ornaments alone is dizzying, they go from classy glass baubles to flying Santas or even beaded chocolate bars and fluffy, glittery ice cream. It’s nearly impossible to walk out empty-handed.

Ikea
Photograph: Courtesy Ikea

Ikea

  • Shopping
  • Kowloon Bay

Let's face it, you can't go wrong with getting Christmas decor from Ikea. Aside from artificial trees, you can also get your hands on things like glass ornaments, festive tea towels and napkins, and Christmas tree-shaped gift boxes.

The Lion Rock Press
Photograph: Courtesy The Lion Rock Press

The Lion Rock Press

Pay tribute to your local roots with these awesome Christmas decorations that feature a Hong Kong twist. Lion Rock Press, best known for its Hong Kong-themed greeting cards and merchandise, has a collection of festive ornaments that celebrate the culture and icons of our fragrant harbour. You can hang up the Star Ferry, a bowl of wonton noodles, or even some egg waffles on your tree, and wrap your gifts in paper decorated with animals and dim sum!

Log-on
Photograph: Courtesy Log-On

Log-on

  • Shopping
  • Cards and stationery
  • Causeway Bay

If there’s one place you can trust to have quirky gifts and festive decorations, it’s Log-on. They’ve got a solid range of classic decor, including fairy lights, music boxes, glass ornaments, table-top trees, mini Christmas villages, musical carousels and much more. 

Marks and Spencer
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Marks and Spencer

Classy is the name of the game at Marks and Spencer – Christmas baubles, crackers, cards, snow globes, mugs, the whole lot. While you're there, you can also pick up some great stocking stuffers as well as festive sweet treats for the season!

Typo
Photograph: Courtesy Typo

Typo

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Best known for its quirky and irreverent style, Typo often uses a dash of humour and charming graphics to add some extra personality to everyday items. So you can expect the same with its Christmas collection with things like Star Wars-themed ornaments, funky wrapping paper, and tons of fairy lights to hang around the house. Don’t miss their hilarious greeting cards too.

