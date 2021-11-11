Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Wee Bean, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy The Wee Bean

Christmas presents your kids will love this year

We won't blame you if you wanted some of these too

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Nothing is more heartwarming than seeing your kid's face light up when they rip open their Christmas presents. And while it might still be difficult for Santa to deliver presents this year – you know, travel restrictions and all – nothing's stopping you from showering your little ones with gifts that they deserve. Whether it's to reward your special boy/girl for just being pure awesome or you want to surprise your adorable baby cousin, here are some of the coolest Christmas gifts any child could wish for this year.

RECOMMENDED: Spend quality time with your loved ones this season and check out these family-friendly hiking trails in Hong Kong.

The best Christmas gifts for kids in Hong Kong this year

The Lion Rock Press
Photograph: Courtesy The Lion Rock Press

The Lion Rock Press

Inspired by our city and its vibrant culture, The Lion Rock Press has an abundance of Hong Kong-style puzzles and games that would make great gifts. For a family adventure around the city, check out Hong Kong Quest: Heist in Central. This puzzle will take you outdoors with a family-friendly trail map, guiding you through Central while completing some thrilling challenges along the way. You’ll be deciphering riddles and clues, solving puzzles, and cracking codes together as you explore the city and its iconic landmarks. The routes have been designed to include mainly flat routes for easy travel, as well as accommodating snack breaks, pit-stops for coffee, and even some retail therapy.

Price: $350
Where to buy: thelionrockpress.com

Suck UK
Photograph: Courtesy Suck UK

Suck UK

Suck UK's Globe Journal is perfect for those who love to draw and doodle – as much as they love daydreaming about travelling the world. Made with a graph paper surface, the globe allows you to create your very own 3D travel journal by plotting down where you've been or planning out your next great big adventure. The globe comes with a steel stand too so you can show off your unique creation in style.

Price: $398
Where to buy: homeless.hk

Advertising
Oxelo
Photograph: Courtesy Oxelo

Oxelo

This one is for the cool kids (and parents) on the block. Go on an adventure with your youngsters as they surf the roads on the scooters, longboards, skateboards, or roller skates made by Oxelo, Decathlon’s specialist brand in urban boardsports. Not only are their goods stylish, practical, and comfy, but they cater to users across all age groups and abilities too.

Price: $229 and up
Where to buy: decathlon.com.hk

Nobodinoz
Photograph: Courtesy Nobodinoz

Nobodinoz

Enjoy a cosy ‘camping’ experience in the comfort of your own home and set up a Nobodinoz teepee! Made in Spain using 100 percent cotton twill and pinewood sticks, Nobodinoz’s iconic teepees use eco-friendly fabrics and materials that are certified safe for baby’s skin. Aside from the popular midnight blue with gold design, there are also other various colours and prints for you to choose from so that they can complement your interiors perfectly.

Price: $1690-$1990
Where to buy: petit-bazaar.com

Advertising
The Wee Bean
Photograph: Courtesy The Wee Bean

The Wee Bean

Do you have a friend or loved one who is expecting a newborn soon? Then this eco-friendly baby gift set will definitely put a smile on their face this Christmas. Filled with a selection of essential baby items, the gift set includes a handmade bean rattle doll made with 100 percent cotton, a soft fleece milestone photography blanket (see image), a swaddle made from 70 percent bamboo and 30 percent organic cotton, as well as a two-piece set of bandana bibs made from 100 percent cotton. There's a huge range of patterns to choose from, but definitely check out the Taste of Hong Kong collection which features adorable motifs like dim sum, egg tars, milk tea, and even White Rabbit candy!

Price: $739-$999
Where to buy: theweebean.com

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.