Christmas presents your kids will love this year

Inspired by our city and its vibrant culture, The Lion Rock Press has an abundance of Hong Kong-style puzzles and games that would make great gifts. For a family adventure around the city, check out Hong Kong Quest: Heist in Central. This puzzle will take you outdoors with a family-friendly trail map, guiding you through Central while completing some thrilling challenges along the way. You’ll be deciphering riddles and clues, solving puzzles, and cracking codes together as you explore the city and its iconic landmarks. The routes have been designed to include mainly flat routes for easy travel, as well as accommodating snack breaks, pit-stops for coffee, and even some retail therapy.
