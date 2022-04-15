Best hiking trails for families in Hong Kong

Nam Sang Wai
Once known for its infamous fugitive crocodile, Pui Pui, Nam Sang Wai is ideal for a family field trip and a spot of bird watching. This rural landscape is an important habitat for birds, including many migratory species on their annual journey across East Asia. Depending on the season, you may be able to spot birds like egrets, cormorants, or even rare spoonbills.
There’s no set route to take, simply make your way across the wetland park’s large network of narrow banks between ponds. Our favourite trail sticks to the southern half of the wetlands and ends at the Nam Sang Wei Ferry Pier.