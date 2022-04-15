Best hiking trails for families in Hong Kong

Make the most out of the sunny weather and get out for some fresh air with the fam. Plus it'll give the kids something to do while you get your steps in too! So, what are you waiting for? Round up the little ones (and maybe some of the adults) and head out on a family adventure. Don't worry, these scenic, kid-friendly hikes are suitable for hikers of all ages.

RECOMMENDED: For more seasoned hikers or those looking for something more adventurous, why not try one of Hong Kong's top hiking trails, or head out and explore Hong Kong's secret islands.



