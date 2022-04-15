Hong Kong
Nam Sang Wai Wetlands
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best hiking trails for families in Hong Kong

Easy breezy hikes for the whole family

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Make the most out of the sunny weather and get out for some fresh air with the fam. Plus it'll give the kids something to do while you get your steps in too! So, what are you waiting for? Round up the little ones (and maybe some of the adults) and head out on a family adventure. Don't worry, these scenic, kid-friendly hikes are suitable for hikers of all ages.

RECOMMENDED: For more seasoned hikers or those looking for something more adventurous, why not try one of Hong Kong's top hiking trails, or head out and explore Hong Kong's secret islands.

Hong Kong hiking trails for families

Nam Sang Wai
Photograph: Shutterstock

Nam Sang Wai

Once known for its infamous fugitive crocodile, Pui Pui, Nam Sang Wai is ideal for a family field trip and a spot of bird watching. This rural landscape is an important habitat for birds, including many migratory species on their annual journey across East Asia. Depending on the season, you may be able to spot birds like egrets, cormorants, or even rare spoonbills.

There’s no set route to take, simply make your way across the wetland park’s large network of narrow banks between ponds. Our favourite trail sticks to the southern half of the wetlands and ends at the Nam Sang Wei Ferry Pier.

Tai Mei Tuk Family Walk
Photograph: Courtesy CC/WikiCommons/Wpcpey

Tai Mei Tuk Family Walk

This jaunt beside Plover Cove Reservoir is a great walk for little legs as it only takes an hour or so. Roughly one kilometre in length, the trail takes you through Tai Mei Tuk – a natural paradise at the foot of Mount Pat Sin Leng.

Kick off your adventure at Bradbury Jockey Club Youth Hostel, a stone’s throw from the scenic Plover Clove (take the 20C minibus from Tai Po Market Station to Tai Mei Tuk bus terminus). The walk passes a series of 12 columns representing signs of the zodiac, and visits four viewing points from where you’ll be treated to sweeping views across the reservoir.

Hoi Ha and Pak Sha O
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hoi Ha and Pak Sha O

For a seaside adventure, take the family on a walk around the villages of Hoi Ha and Pak Sha O. Located in the far north of the Sai Kung Peninsula, Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park has diverse marine life.

Beyond Hoi Ha village, there's a small pier where you can snorkel and explore the coral close to shore. – you might even spot a few crabs scurrying around! The beaches at Hoi Ha Wan have crystal clear waters and white sand, providing you with a perfectly calming haven away from the city.

Roaming further inland you will eventually reach the beautifully renovated Hakka village of Pak Sha O. Remember to respect the residents’ privacy, but don’t be afraid to take a look around the lush woods.

Tap Mun (Grass Island)
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tap Mun (Grass Island)

Catch a ferry to Tap Mun from Wong Shek or Ma Liu Shui to this idyllic grassy island. There’s a gentle trail over the island that takes you through unspoiled fishing villages, loads of grass, and famous rock formations on the coastline such as Balanced Rock and the Neck of the Dragon. Wild cattle dot the landscape, making the walk exciting for kids. It’s also a top place to fly a kite.

Olympic Trail, Lantau
Photograph: Courtesy CC/WikiCommons/Chong Fat

Olympic Trail, Lantau

This slightly longer but highly scenic trail over Lantau begins at Pak Mong village, near Tung Chung. It starts with a slow ascent, ultimately providing stunning views of the airport and Lantau’s lush peaks. The trail descends fairly steeply and passes by the famous Silvermine Waterfall (a great place for a paddle), before descending into Mui Wo village and the beach at Silvermine Bay. You should all be ready for a good meal and a nap on the ferry after this one. 

Hok Tau - Sha Lo Tung - Fung Yuen, Tai Po
Photograph: Courtesy CC/WikiCommons/Typhoonchaser

Hok Tau - Sha Lo Tung - Fung Yuen, Tai Po

Starting at Hok Tau reservoir, this walk is great for beginners. From the reservoir, follow the track towards the open plains of Sha Lo Tung village. Pick up a bowl of silky tofu fa while you’re there, before heading down towards Tai Po. Make sure you check out Fung Yuen Butterfly Reserve on the way. 

