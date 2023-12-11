The 12 iconic products that are made in Hong Kong

Hongkongers of a certain age will definitely remember these plain white canvas shoes colloquially called baak faan yuu (白飯魚). Because the term ‘white shoes’ (白鞋; baak haai) contains the doubly negative connotations of ‘haai’ sounding like a sigh and white being a funerary colour, these shoes were nicknamed after the noodlefish, which they are said to resemble, and quickly became the go-to footwear for school children and labourers due to its grippy rubber soles and cheap price point. Although rubber-soled canvas shoes have already been popularised in America since the early 1900s and are not a Hong Kong-specific product, they were ubiquitous in our city from the 60s to the 80s since sneakers were not easily obtainable products for locals back then.

Popular baak faan yuu brands included Double Coin, Golden Coin, Wui Lik, and Dragonfly, which were all produced in mainland China, though Hong Kong also had its own share of the market in Fung Keong, a rubber manufacturer that produced baak faan yuu out of their Shau Kei Wan factory from the 1920s to 1950. We don’t have our own local baak faan yuu brand any longer, but the Chinese brand Feiyue has become a cult favourite overseas in recent years, and you’ll find Hongkongers – especially those who play soccer – who are still strong advocates of baak faan yuu to this day.