Luk Yu Tea House
Photograph: Calvin SitLuk Yu Tea House

Hong Kong's oldest restaurants you need to visit

The city's golden oldies

Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
&
Dara Chau
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
The food and drink industry in Hong Kong is constantly changing. Every month, we see a slew of new restaurants opening in the city. But while we all love to get a seat at the latest dining establishments, we should also revisit some of the city's longest-standing establishments that have survived the elusive F&B scene over the decades. Between new ventures popping up and disappearing quicker than you can say "char siu fan", it's important to support local businesses and visit the city's age-old gems that have stood the test of time. Because if you don't, you may come to regret it later on. So, without further ado, here are some of the most historical restaurants in Hong Kong you should check out today.

RECOMMENDED: Feeling nostalgic? Take a trip down memory lane by checking out these historic streets in the city.

The oldest restaurants in Hong Kong

Luk Yu Tea House
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Luk Yu Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Luk Yu Tea House has been a dim sum go-to for local and visiting patrons since it first opened in 1933. The loyal customers who grew up with the restaurant still visit today for a sense of old Hong Kong nostalgia, and its superbly done Cantonese dishes have been attracting a new generation altogether. Signature dishes include the deep fried prawn toasts, Chinese almond and pork lung soup, and steamed chicken buns.

The Peak Lookout
Photograph: Courtesy The Peak Lookout

The Peak Lookout

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • The Peak

Marking its 75th anniversary this year, The Peak Lookout (originally named The Peak Café) holds a near and dear spot in our hearts. With unobstructed views of the city below, the restaurant is known for its international dishes to complement the sights. And while a refurbishment is currently underway, the renewed restaurant will still retain its old school charm and the same much-loved menu. 

 

Gaddi's
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong Kong

Gaddi's

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • price 4 of 4

One of Hong Kong’s first fine dining European restaurants, Gaddi’s has been a destination for special occasions for the past 60 years and counting. While maintaining its time-honoured traditions, Gaddi’s has also been rolling with the times to add creativity to its menu offering while still providing the same luxurious experience it has over the years.

Boston Restaurant
Photograph: AFP/Philip Fong

Boston Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Wan Chai

Opened in 1966, Boston Restaurant is one of the city’s very first Hong Kong-style western steakhouses. Perched on the corner of Luard Road and Johnston Road, the restaurant has been a Wan Chai landmark with its unmissable giant neon sign and street views of the tram. Best known for its theatrical sizzling plates with slabs of meat served flambéed tableside, the restaurant has created its own cuisine, adapting local elements to the western dishes. The mixed grill, baked rice dishes, buttered buns, and minestrone soup are all past and present signatures of Boston Restaurant.

Choi Lung Restaurant (彩龍茶樓)
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Choi Lung Restaurant (彩龍茶樓)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsuen Wan

This old-school style tea house, located in Tai Mo Shan, serves up traditional dim sum including Chinese dumplings, rolls, buns, and other delicacies in classic Cantonese style. Everything here is mostly self-service, down to preparing and pouring your own tea. Many of the vegetables here are sourced from a local farm, which means the dim sum is not only flavourful but also fresh. 

Gala Cafe (嘉樂冰廳)

  • Restaurants
  • Tsuen Wan

A trusted name since opening in 1978, Gala Café is no stranger to queues and crowded tables. This famous spot is well-known for its liberal portions – specifically when it comes to its egg sandwich. There’s more fried egg than bread at play here. While that might seem to throw things out of proportion, in actuality this eggy mess is comfort food in its purest form.

Honolulu Coffee Shop (檀島咖啡餅店)
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikicommons/Laisuadoleml

Honolulu Coffee Shop (檀島咖啡餅店)

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Many assert that this is the first proper cha chaan teng in Hong Kong. That claim may be dubious, but its credentials as a local culinary institution most certainly are not up for debate, having been around since the 1940s. All the standard cha chaan teng fare here is good, but it’s the coffee and egg tarts that have kept people coming back to this patch of Wan Chai for over 70 years.

Lin Heung Tea House (蓮香樓)
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Lin Heung Tea House (蓮香樓)

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan

First founded in Guangzhou in 1889, Lin Heung moved to Hong Kong in 1926 and has been a beloved fixture in our territory ever since. The quaint tea house has maintained its roots, continuing to serve traditional dim sum from a trolley – a practice long-abandoned by most places in the city.

Lung Wah Hotel (龍華酒店)
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Lung Wah Hotel (龍華酒店)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sha Tin

This place is a true Hong Kong institution and has been serving up Cantonese delicacies for over half a century. This postwar hotel was built in the 50s, and was once a popular socialising spot for Hong Kong celebrities, socialites, and important government officials between 1950 to 1960, before closing its doors in 1985. The restaurant, however, carried on. After surviving a devastating fire in early 2020, the restaurant is still standing and continues to serve nostalgic Hongkongers its famed roast pigeon.

Mido Cafe (美都餐室)
Photograph: Courtesy cc/flickr/faikevin

Mido Cafe (美都餐室)

  • Restaurants
  • Yau Ma Tei

Even if you’ve never heard of Mido Cafe, you’ll most certainly recognise its interior. This cha chaan teng-bing sutt combo hasn’t changed one bit ever since it was established in 1950. It exudes nostalgia thanks to its well-worn coloured windows, mosaic tiles, and ceiling fans. It has served as a backdrop for numerous films and TV shows, including The World of Suzie Wong, Moonlight ExpressStreet Fighters, and Revolving Doors of Vengeance. Try and grab a seat in one of the booths near the window so you can admire the scenery outside - if you’re lucky, you can even capture the cafe’s glorious neon sign in your Instagram pic.

Sammy's Kitchen (森美餐廳)
Photograph: Yu An Su

Sammy's Kitchen (森美餐廳)

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun

A Sai Ying Pun institute for over 50 years, the latter half of the 2010s was not kind to Sammy’s Kitchen. They were forced to remove their famous cow-shaped neon sign in 2015 and came close to relocating in 2017 after their rent was doubled overnight. Thankfully they survived, and continue to serve up both cha chaan teng staples and vintage Hong Kong-style Western food, which is an increasingly rare cuisine.

Ser Wong Fun (蛇王芬)
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Ser Wong Fun (蛇王芬)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Altogether almost 130-years-old through its various iterations, Ser Wong Fun has been an institution here for generations. The restaurant has retained a fiercely loyal following who come in their droves for the shop’s delicious snake soup believed to have myriad of health benefits.

Shing Kee Noodles (盛記麵家)
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Shing Kee Noodles (盛記麵家)

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin

Established in 1956, this iconic eatery located in the oldest public housing estate in Sha Tin is not just your ordinary dai pai dong. The artsy photographs on the wall and randomly placed memorabilia give this place an eclectic vibe. The restaurant is run by Cheung Man-keung (also known as B Gor), a patron of the arts and a well-known figure in the community. B Gor and his staff regularly organise events from bowling competitions to beach clean-ups and even run a monthly Elderly Happiness Day at the shop where noodles are given to the elderly for free.

Tai Ping Koon Restaurant (太平館餐廳)
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikicommons/Walkers3

Tai Ping Koon Restaurant (太平館餐廳)

  • Restaurants
  • Jordan

Tai Ping Koon is one of the oldest existing names in Chinese restaurant history, having first opened in 1860 in Guangzhou before coming to Hong Kong in 1937. A favourite among neighbourhood locals, the food at Tai Ping Koon is consistent and plentiful. The must-try signature dishes are the roasted young pigeon, TPK dry fried rice noodles with beef, and Swiss sauce chicken wings. 

