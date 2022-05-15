Hong Kong
Timeout

Matsumoto Kiyoshi apm
Photograph: Courtesy Matsumoto Kiyoshi HKMatsumoto Kiyoshi (APM)

5 Japanese Drugstores in Hong Kong you need to shop at

Get your wallets ready

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
If you’re anything like us, a week doesn’t go by without you popping by a neighbourhood drugstore to pick up some daily necessities. With the wide range of affordable beauty and lifestyle products available, and no sales lady silently (or openly) pressuring your choice, drugstores are a great place to do some shopping. While you’re likely already familiar with local staples such as Sasa and Bonjour, get ready to update your shopping bookmark as we introduce you to five Japanese drugstores in Hong Kong that will have you filling up your shopping basket in no time.

RECOMMENDED: Extend your retail therapy sesh and shop at Hong Kong's best independent stores.

Matsumoto Kiyoshi

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Kwun Tong
Matsumoto Kiyoshi has thousands of branches spread across Japan, often overcrowded with flocks of tourists stocking up on their favourite cosmetics. Luckily, Matsumoto Kiyoshi also has a few Hong Kong outlets so that Hongkongers can get their hands on everything from Japanese makeup and skincare products to snacks, health supplements, and standard over-the-counter medicine.

Don Don Donki

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
With over 350 stores in Japan and numerous outlets in places like Hawaii, California, Singapore and Bangkok, Don Don Donki is one of Japan’s most famous megachains. First opened in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2019, these guys have everything from medicine and toothbrushes to imported Japanese treats and wacky costumes. Like its Japan counterparts, the shop is open 24 hours a day, making it a hot shopping destination for both tourists and locals alike.

Glam Beautique

  • Shopping
  • Taikoo Shing
At Glam Beautique, you’ll find everything from the hottest trends in K-beauty to some of the oldest and most respected brands in Europe. Whether it’s personal care items you want to stock up on or the latest beauty appliance you need to try out, Glam Boutique gathers the best of Japan, Korea, Europe and North America all under one roof. In addition to internationally famous brands, Glam Boutique also offers hot-selling products from Aeon (its mother company)'s Topvalu.

@Cosme Store

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
If you’re just as obsessed with makeup and skincare as we are, you probably already know about @Cosme. @Cosme began as Japan’s biggest beauty review site, where users would leave comments, sharing their honest ranking and reviews on different cosmetic products. The brand later launched an e-commerce site as well as brick-and-mortar shops, with six in Hong Kong that all sell popular Japanese brands such as Ayurah, Flowfushi, Scalp-D, Chifure and more. The products in their shops are ever-changing, and each store displays and sells products according to their respective ratings and reviews on the site, so we guarantee you’ll be going back for more.

Tokyo Lifestyle

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
As its name suggests, Tokyo Lifestyle is committed to introducing the best Japanese beauty and lifestyle products to the world. You'll find shelf after shelf stocked with Japanese cosmetics, skincare, makeup, hair care products and more. The products that they sell are ever-rotating as they consistently bring us the newest and latest trending Japanese beauty products.

