New Drops: Fashion and beauty releases this summer
The hottest items that will have you looking cool and fresh
It’s hot out in Hong Kong! So we thought it would be appropriate to bring you some of the freshest new drops on the shopping scene, from our favourite fashion collabs and launches to all the latest beauty releases of the season. We’ll keep updating the list too, so be sure to come back and check out the hottest new drops of the season!
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Powder
Keep your makeup from melting this season with Urban Decay’s All Nighter Softening Loose Setting Powder and the All Nighter Setting Spray. Made with a translucent, breathable formula, the setting powder is designed to help block oils and mattify your skin for a clean and natural look. For something more long-lasting, finish up with the All Nighter Setting Spray, which claims to be smudge-proof, transform-resistant, and can set your makeup for up to 16 hours – just remember to shake the bottle well before use to activate the formula!
All Nighter Softening Loose Setting Powder ($240), All Nighter Setting Spray ($280); Available at Sephora Hong Kong locations
Izzue x Joel Mesler collection
Homegrown fashion brand Izzue has teamed up with renowned American contemporary artist Joel Mesler for a limited edition crossover collection! Bringing the artist's latest set of works to life, the collection – which features four different printed t-shirts, two bucket hats, and a tote bag – uses a mix of bold and vibrant colours, finished off with Mesler’s signature hand letterings. A series of Mesler's artworks will be on display at I.T's Hyson One store from June 23 to July 14, while other limited edition prints will be available for sale exclusively on Lévy Gorvy's website.
From $299-$399; Available at ITeSHOP and I.T Hysan One stores
Coconut Matter insect repellent ECOrepel
We love hitting the outdoors in the summer but it almost always comes with a price – mosquito bites. To keep those blood-sucking insects away, try Coconut Matter’s new plant-based bug repellent, ECOrepel. Free from synthetic chemicals, ECOrepel uses botanic oils, naturally derived from the Java citronella plant to protect against bites from pesky mosquitoes, midges, ticks, sandflies, and horseflies. The repellent also provides itch relief and reduces swelling. ECOrepel is also 100 percent compostable, packaged in an oval-shaped paper tube that’s lined with food-grade wax paper on the inside. Simply swipe and spread the product on your skin, or apply directly onto bitten areas, for up to four hours of protection!
$199.95; Available on Coconut Matter online store and selected retail locations
Suicoke collaborations
Cult Japanese brand Suicoke has two new collaborations to welcome the summer. Working together with Japanese streetwear brand Neighbourhood, the collab item – available in black and brown – is based on the brand’s double strap Moto Sandal and features an added heel strap with a custom bandana pattern applied to the uppers and heel pads.
For their second collaboration, Suicoke and Austin-based sneaker retailer Nice Kicks have created a fresh take on the iconic KAW-Cab slides. With Nice Kicks’ signature black and white tie-dye graphics and an all-black aesthetic, these new slides are all you need this summer for an understated, stylish look.
$1,720; Available now on the Suicoke Asia Online Store
Othertopias collection by Aesop
This summer, Aesop is introducing their new Othertopias collection, a trio of unisex frangrances – Miraceti, Karst, and Erémia – created in partnership with French perfume designer Barnabé Fillion. The Miraceti fragrance, or ‘The Boat’, pays homage to the serenity of the sea with hints of old, ocean-worn wood and the smell of a whisky cellar, rounded out by a warm and woody scent, while the scent of Karst, or ‘The Shore’, features fresh spices with cumin and sandalwood conjuring up salty, metallic notes. Last but not least, Erémia, aka ‘The Wasteland’, boasts notes of galbanum, iris, and yuzu to give a bright citrus tone with earthy roots. Additionally, each fragrance is encased in an elegant carton with artworks by Belfast-based painter Jack Coulter.
$1,400; Available at Aesop signature stores, select department store counters, and aesop.com on July 5.
Sacai x Tomo Koizumi
Japanese luxury fashion brand has teamed up with renowned dress designer Tomo Koizumi for a colourful capsule collection just in time for summer. Featuring Koizumi’s iconic ruffles design, the collection consists of tote bags, fanny packs, and leg warmers – all of which are available in three colour gradients: ‘Green Mix’, ‘Orange Mix’ and ‘Black’. If you’re looking for a statement piece this summer, this is your must-have item.
$2,600-$10,100; Available on Sacai’s online store and selected retailers in Hong Kong.
In case you missed it last month...
Burberry Kisses lipstick by Burberry Beauty
When the masks come off, it’s the lips that make an impact. Burberry Beauty’s newest line of Burberry Kisses lipsticks will make an impression with 31 different colours to choose from including six signature shades. Think a summery splash of TB Orange No. 17, rich and intense Oxblood No. 97, and the classic shade of The Red No. 106. Its new satin finish and long-lasting formula give this lip colour real staying power while the intense pigment makes your lips pop and do all, or well, most of, the talking for you. Plus, the super-hydrating formula means your lips stay moisturised all day and its rose scent keeps you smelling nice too.
$270 per 3.3g lipstick; Available at Burberry Beauty counters in Harbour City and Langham Place
Earth Green trainers by Lane Eight
Already our favourite workout shoe, Lane Eight’s newest Earth Green trainers are not only stylish, comfortable and versatile enough to wear day to day, but it’s also probably the most sustainable thing we’ve ever had on our feet. Yes, that’s right, it’s made with sustainable and recycled materials like algae and plastic – 11 bottles worth of recycled plastic in fact – so that even with Earth hour and month over, you can continue your way to a more sustainable lifestyle with every run, workout, or day while wearing Lane Eights.
$750; Available at laneeight.hk
Watermelon Glow Up Skincare Set by Glow Recipe
Founded by two Korean-American girls and inspired by K-beauty, Glow Recipe has successfully amassed a loyal following of fans with its fresh fruit-infused products and cute packaging. When the brand first launched in Hong Kong earlier this year, the popular watermelon brightening series was sold out almost instantly. Now, the Watermelon Glow Up Skincare Set is available as a trio of Watermelon Pore-Tight Toner, Watermelon Niacinamide Dew Drops, and Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer to hydrate, smooth and brighten skin with the most refreshing vitamin-rich watermelon extracts.
$385 for the set of three; Available at Sephora Hong Kong and Harvey Nichols Hong Kong
Sugared Koffie almond milk scrub by Drunk Elephant
With the weather warming up rapidly, it’s that time of year where knees and elbows see the light of day again. To help these usually dry spots out, Drunk Elephant’s Sugared Koffie almond milk scrub gently exfoliates and buffs with roasted and powdered coffee beans and brown sugar crystals to reveal skin that is smoother, while a blend of skin-nourishing almond milk and antioxidant-rich coffee seed, passionfruit, and marula oils, moisturise for softer skin. The scrub smells incredible too – like you’re showering with an iced almond latte – so please try not to eat it guys. Seriously.
$220 for 270ml tub; Available at Sephora Hong Kong
Uniqlo x JW Anderson 2021 spring summer range
It’s all about simple silhouettes in fresh and natural hues, along with linens and cotton with floral embroidery in the 2021 collaboration between Uniqlo and one of the fashion world’s most celebrated British designers, JW Anderson. Created in a positive and hopeful light for ‘new beginnings and brighter days’, the range includes women’s and men’s wear as well as accessories that all have a homespun feel.
From $27-$499; Available at selected Uniqlo Hong Kong stores and uniqlo.com
Skin Care+ by Aesop
Featuring five formulations, Aesop’s Skin Care+ range offers products to suit most skin types and regimes. From a skin-fortifying B Triple C Facial Balancing Gel ($860/60ml) and a potent vitamin-rich Lucent Facial Concentrate ($850/60ml) to a Perfect Facial Hydrating Cream (HK$860/60ml) for mature skin, intensely hydrating Sublime Replenishing Night Masque ($920/60ml), and Damascan Rose Facial Treatment ($530/25ml) for distressed skin which, if your skin is as stressed out from the weather as ours is, is an absolute game changer!
From $530-$920; Available at Aesop stores in Hong Kong and aesop.com/hk