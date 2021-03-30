New Drops: Fashion and beauty releases this spring
These items will have you looking as fresh as the blooming season
A new season calls for a new wardrobe! With the arrival of spring, we can finally say goodbye to long coats and turtlenecks, and make space for breezier, brighter items to welcome the warm weather. But apart from changing up your #OOTD, your skin needs some attention too. That means swapping out your heavy winter creams for light, refreshing gels and serums, or ditching the autumn eyeshadow palette for softer, lighter tones. If you’re not sure where to start your shopping adventures, check out this list below where we’ve gathered some of our favourite fashion and beauty items fresh off the racks and shelves this season. We’ll keep updating the list too, so be sure to come back and check out the hottest new drops of the season!
Cap collections by Carnaby Fair
View this post on Instagram
Bringing together Asian youth culture with street fashion, Carnaby Fair, a recently relaunched homegrown cap wear brand, works in collaboration with a diverse group of Hong Kong-based creators, including street artists, dancers, rappers, and illustrators. From their signature collection featuring famous scenes and lines in iconic Hong Kong movies (Yup, you can expect lots of Stephen Chow movie references) to their brand new collection with Hip Hop artist Heyo to support and represent the rap culture in Hong Kong, Carnaby Fair’s caps make a statement with simple, hand-embroidered designs that not only look good but are also highly comfortable to wear. The brand also offers sweaters, t-shirts, and other accessories too for those looking to gear up on street fashion items this spring.
All caps range from $200 to $300; available at carnabyfair.com
The POREfessional: Super Setter by Benefit
Sick of seeing half of your foundation rubbed off onto your face mask every day? Perhaps Benefit’s new makeup setting spray will help. Designed to help prevent your makeup from fading or smudging, the spray is made with a water-based formula with pore-blurring powders and a polymer film former (dissolvable in water) that claims to lock on your makeup for 16 hours straight while keeping your skin smooth, refreshed, and hydrated. We don’t know about you, but if this product is anything like their POREfessional face primer then sign us up.
$135 per 30ml bottle, $285 per 120ml bottle; available on April 1 at all Benefit stores in Hong Kong
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint by Fenty Beauty
Ditch the beauty filters and get flawless skin with Fenty Beauty's Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, a humidity and sweat-resistant coverage product available in 25 different shades. Held inside a sleek, compact bottle so you can take it with you on-the-go, the skin tint contains sodium hyaluronate to ensure your skin will be kept smooth and hydrated throughout the day. The product is also non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog up your pores or make you shine like a diamond – no matter how tempting Rihanna makes it sound.
$278 per 32ml bottle; available at Sephora Hong Kong and Harvey Nichols Hong Kong
Aria collection by Amavii
Independent designer eyewear label Amavii, founded by Canadian-Chinese entrepreneur Doris Ngie, has released an all-new Aria collection of stylish frames for the new season. Designed in three sizes to fit all face shapes – petite, standard, and oversized – the collection uses sustainable titanium from Japan to create lightweight, durable sunglasses and optical frames. Ok, so the collection is definitely in the higher price range, but we reckon it’s well worth the splurge as the titanium material used is a recyclable eco-metal that does not deteriorate or rust. Plus, their packaging is also recyclable with all frame cases made from premium vegan leather. Still not convinced? Amavii has also partnered with Trees For The Future to plant a tree for every pair sold! So, you can help the environment whilst looking damn good in a pair of sunnies. What’s the harm in that?
All sunglasses and optical frames range from $1204.21 to $2,291.89; available at amavii.com
Rick Owens x Champion SS21
Following the success of their first capsule collection that debuted at Paris Fashion Week in June 2019, sportswear brand Champion and Rick Owens have partnered up once again for another innovative fashion collection. Combining creativity and sustainability, the collection features strong monochrome colours with subtle colour accents and uses 100 percent organic cotton and recycled nylons. All packaging also incorporates plastic-free, biodegradable materials, and recycled paper. Another one to add to our eco-conscious shopping list!
Pieces within the collection range from $1,000 to $5,300; available at Joyce stores and Rick Owens Hong Kong
Hydro-heal Serum by Miaqua Beauty
Miaqua, a new skincare brand to debut in Hong Kong, has launched a Hydro-heal Serum that is backed by revolutionary science (we hear there is a Nobel prize involved!) that utilises the healing power of over 28 plants and natural ingredients. The result is a high-performance plant-based serum that not only soothes, hydrates, firms and brightens skin, but also can be used for conditions such as acne, rosacea, and even eczema. Plus the company carries out sustainable practices with their farmers for a carbon-negative footprint. If this isn’t the future of beauty and skincare, we don’t know what is!
Hydro-heal Serum $3,000 per 30ml bottle (current promo offers a free bottle for that price); available at miaquabeauty.com
