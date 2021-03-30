New Drops: Fashion and beauty releases this spring

A new season calls for a new wardrobe! With the arrival of spring, we can finally say goodbye to long coats and turtlenecks, and make space for breezier, brighter items to welcome the warm weather. But apart from changing up your #OOTD, your skin needs some attention too. That means swapping out your heavy winter creams for light, refreshing gels and serums, or ditching the autumn eyeshadow palette for softer, lighter tones. If you’re not sure where to start your shopping adventures, check out this list below where we’ve gathered some of our favourite fashion and beauty items fresh off the racks and shelves this season. We’ll keep updating the list too, so be sure to come back and check out the hottest new drops of the season!

