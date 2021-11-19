Best Christmas displays to see in Hong Kong this year

In celebration of Disney+ arriving in Hong Kong, seven Sino Malls – Tmtplaza, Olympian City, Citywalk, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Empire Centre, China Hong Kong City, and Sino Plaza – together with Lee Tung Avenue, are teaming up with Disney for a festive Disney Winter Celebration. From November 11 onwards, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre will light up their 4,000sq m multimedia wall, which features 82,000 colour-changing LED bulbs, with animations of different Disney characters, while Mody Lane will be decorated with Disney-themed Christmas lights. While you're there, don't forget to snap a pic with the festive lights and upload your photo on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SinoMalls2021 for a chance to win the 'Most Liked Photo Award', the 'Most Creative Photo Award', as well as amazing Disney prizes.
Yes, it's that time of the year again. When the city's shopping malls all compete in a battle of festivities, decking their halls with the grandest, cutest, brightest, and most Instagrammable decorations imaginable. From gigantic cookie penguins and Disney princesses to whimsy wonderlands and something called Bobos, there's a dizzying array of Christmas displays for you to soak in the festivities this year.
We'll keep updating this list with all of our favourites displays around town this year, so bookmark the page and keep coming back for more!
RECOMMENDED: Get all your Christmas shopping done with the help of our extensive Christmas gift guide, or visit one of the best Christmas markets in Hong Kong this year.