Best Christmas displays to see in Hong Kong this year

Yes, it's that time of the year again. When the city's shopping malls all compete in a battle of festivities, decking their halls with the grandest, cutest, brightest, and most Instagrammable decorations imaginable. From gigantic cookie penguins and Disney princesses to whimsy wonderlands and something called Bobos, there's a dizzying array of Christmas displays for you to soak in the festivities this year.

We'll keep updating this list with all of our favourites displays around town this year, so bookmark the page and keep coming back for more!

