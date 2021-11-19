Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Landmark, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Landmark

Best Christmas displays to see in Hong Kong this year

These festive displays are sleighing it this year

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Yes, it's that time of the year again. When the city's shopping malls all compete in a battle of festivities, decking their halls with the grandest, cutest, brightest, and most Instagrammable decorations imaginable. From gigantic cookie penguins and Disney princesses to whimsy wonderlands and something called Bobos, there's a dizzying array of Christmas displays for you to soak in the festivities this year. 

We'll keep updating this list with all of our favourites displays around town this year, so bookmark the page and keep coming back for more!

RECOMMENDED: Get all your Christmas shopping done with the help of our extensive Christmas gift guide, or visit one of the best Christmas markets in Hong Kong this year.

Best Christmas displays 2021

Disney Winter Celebration
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Disney Winter Celebration

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

In celebration of Disney+ arriving in Hong Kong, seven Sino Malls – Tmtplaza, Olympian City, Citywalk, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Empire Centre, China Hong Kong City, and Sino Plaza – together with Lee Tung Avenue, are teaming up with Disney for a festive Disney Winter Celebration. From November 11 onwards, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre will light up their 4,000sq m multimedia wall, which features 82,000 colour-changing LED bulbs, with animations of different Disney characters, while Mody Lane will be decorated with Disney-themed Christmas lights. While you're there, don't forget to snap a pic with the festive lights and upload your photo on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SinoMalls2021 for a chance to win the 'Most Liked Photo Award', the 'Most Creative Photo Award', as well as amazing Disney prizes.

Read more
Christmas Terminal at Harbour City
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City

Christmas Terminal at Harbour City

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Harbour City is honing in on the festivities this year by transforming the entire shopping mall into a joyful Christmas Terminal. Get ready for departure at the Candy Cane gates where cookie penguin and other cookie-shaped animals are set to take off, follow the cookie bears and pass through the grand Baggage Conveyor Belt lighting tunnel, and don't forget to pick up limited-edition cookie souvenirs such as cushions, multi-purpose ornaments, passport holders, luggage tags and other travel gadgets at the Christmas Gift Shop!

Harbour City is also collaborating with online booking platform Klook to offer a Charity Photo Zone, where visitors can have their photos taken upon a small donation of $10 to the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. Click here to make a booking.

Read more
Advertising
Orient Express is coming to town at IFC Mall
Photograph: Courtesy IFC Mall

Orient Express is coming to town at IFC Mall

  • Things to do
  • Central

This Christmas, IFC Mall is collaborating with the legendary Orient Express – the first transcontinental train in Europe to travel from Paris to Constantinople (Istanbul) back in 1883 – to transport every visitor to a world of wonder and festivity. Grab yourself a train ticket and head inside the 'Grand Central Station', before stepping aboard the iconic midnight blue train carriage to discover the fascinating heritage of Orient Express through valuable artefacts, vintage displays, and historical documents. From past to present, East to West, visitors will be whisked away on an unforgettable railroad journey this winter.

Read more
Disney Classics Library at Olympian City
Photograph: Courtesy Olympian City

Disney Classics Library at Olympian City

  • Things to do
  • Tai Kok Tsui

Relive your most beloved Disney classic at Olympian City's Disney Classics Library. Featuring five interactive experience zones – The Jungle Party, The Circus Experience, The Dream Code, The Adventure Theatre, and Life in Woods Snapshots – visitors will be tasked with completing fun challenges with their favourite Disney characters from Lion King, Dumbo, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and Bambi. In addition, there will also be a pop-up store offering over 100 Disney products, including exclusive items, as well as an interactive AR game where players will have to explore Olympian City, complete missions, and collect Disney characters in order to redeem a limited-edition Disney notebook!

Read more
Advertising
Christmas Joy House at Landmark
Photograph: Courtesy Landmark

Christmas Joy House at Landmark

  • Things to do
  • Central

Landmark is known for its spectacular festive display every year, and 2021 is no different. Hop on down to the Christmas Joyful House where Teddy Paws, Dinoshaun, and Pink Bobos are waiting for you to get the party started! Featuring a 28-metre long Christmas train soaring in the air,  a rainbow-coloured Slinky Slide, VR and interactive games,  a 3.3-metre high Teddy Paws and much, much more, there's plenty to get excited about at Landmark this year.

In addition, Landmark has also partnered with three charitable organisations this year – the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, Make-A-Wish Hong Kong, and Mind HK – to offer visitors a chance to buy meaningful Christmas gifts for friends and family. All proceeds from the merchandise, charity booth, as well as the sale of stage and digital experiences, will be donated to the designated benevolent charity partners. Click here for more info about the display and how you can take part in different activities.

Read more
Christmas Mysterious Journey at Yoho Mall
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall

Christmas Mysterious Journey at Yoho Mall

  • Things to do
  • Yuen Long

Yoho Mall is turning into a forest wonderland this season from November 13 to January 2. From a giant interactive Wishing Light Gem to a six-metre-tall Aurora Glass Christmas Tree and a 15-metre-long Fairy Starlight Wishing Corridor, there are tons of photo spots located at the atrium of the mall as well as the Yoho Urban Farm. In addition, there will also be a handicraft market on designated weekends featuring 20 homegrown brands as well as Christmas workshops to make your very own festive photo frame and Christmas sand bottles.

Read more
Advertising
Sweetmas Market at New Town Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy New Town Plaza

Sweetmas Market at New Town Plaza

  • Things to do
  • Sha Tin

This winter, New Town Plaza is putting on a Sweetmas Market inspired by the winter wonders of the famous Brussels Christmas Market. From November 5 to January 2, 2022, Hongkongers will be able to visit the market and get snap-happy with 'grammable displays like the 'rose planet' merry-go-round, a dreamy Ferris wheel and hot air balloon, a shimmering Christmas tree avenue, a giant pink floral swinging chair and more. Visitors will also be able to browse through a selection of homegrown food and drink brands at the Sweetmas food market, and get their hands on things like homemade jams from Jam Story, baked goods by LY Bakery, chocolate treats from JOL Cacao, festive wine and spirits from Barlove, just to name a few.

Read more
Crayon Shin-chan x Chocolate Rain at MCP Central & Discovery
Photograph: Courtesy MCP

Crayon Shin-chan x Chocolate Rain at MCP Central & Discovery

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

Celebrate the festive season with Crayon Shin-chan and local brand Chocolate Rain as they partner up to bring an exciting winter wonderland to MCP Central and MCP Discovery! Helping you scratch that travel itch for Japan, this snow-filled Christmas display features various check-in points that replicate different landmarks in Japan, including Mount Fuji, Oshi Castle in Saitama Prefecture, the snowy lands of Sapporo, Beppu's famous onsens, and more. There'll also be a game zone, a pop-up shop, and a meet and greet session with Crayon Shin-chan and Chocolate Rain's Fatina character for five consecutive Sundays starting from November 21 (2pm to 4pm) as well as over the Christmas public holidays. 

Read more
Advertising
Frozen Snowy Wonderland at Citywalk
Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk

Frozen Snowy Wonderland at Citywalk

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan

Step into the Frozen Snowy Wonderland at Citywalk this Christmas and pay a visit to Elsa, Anna, and Olaf. Aside from hanging out with the icy princesses in the frozen crystal garden, visitors can also head inside their magnificent palace and immerse themselves in an icy infinity room filled with mirrors, or make a wish by the four-metre-tall Christmas tree adorned with adorable Olaf ornaments. Don't forget to stop by the pop-up store featuring new Frozen souvenirs!

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.