Hong Kong
Yoho Mall
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall

Your ultimate guide to Hong Kong's best shopping malls

For all your retail therapy needs

Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Jenny Leung
Between luxury designer brands in glamorous malls and secret shops tucked away in commercial buildings, there's not much you can't find when shopping in Hong Kong. And while we love supporting local businesses and independent boutiques, there's just something about shopping malls that we love – whether it's their convenient locations, the variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment like cinemas and ice rinks, or just the fact that they're a great place to escape the heat. Here are some of the best ones we recommend visiting.

RECOMMENDED: The latest shopping news in Hong Kong 2022, 5 Japanese Drugstores in Hong Kong you need to shop at, Best thrift stores and vintage shops in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Island

Cityplaza
Photograph: Courtesy Swire Properties

Cityplaza

  • Shopping
  • Taikoo Shing

Hop on over to Taikoo Shing for some of the best shopping and entertainment in Hong Kong. The mall is also home to the Ice Palace where you can practice your ice skating or perhaps join a lesson or two. If hitting the ice isn’t your thing, get stuck into the litany of food options or relax at the mall’s cinema where you can catch the latest flicks.

Fashion Walk
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Fashion Walk

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

If you’re headed to Causeway Bay, you can’t miss talking a stroll through Fashion Walk for some of the best shopping and dining in the city. The mall itself isn’t the biggest, but boasts fashionable brands that continue out through the bustling streets of Causeway Bay. Don’t miss Fashion Walk’s Food Street to satisfy your cravings or for a good shopping break.

IFC Mall
Photograph: Dreamstime

IFC Mall

  • Things to do
  • Central

Situated in the heart of Central, IFC mall boasts sprawling views of Victoria Harbour and easy access to the ferry pier and Central Harbourfront for various events and happenings. The mall itself hosts some of the best designer brands and stores along with world-renowned dining options in a range of price points. The mall is also attached to Hong Kong Station and the Airport Express, making it the perfect pit stop for travellers, fashionistas or people on-the-go.

Landmark
Photograph: Dreamstime

Landmark

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Central

If luxury is right up your alley, there’s no better place to shop and dine than at Landmark in Central. Comprised of four connected buildings, Landmark is home to Michelin-starred restaurants and world-class shopping – from Louis Vuitton, and Harvey Nichols to Celine, Joel Robuchon, and more. Be sure to visit Belowground, a hip cultural and retail space that combines your shopping experience with contemporary arts and culture.

Lee Gardens
Photograph: Courtesy Hysan Place

Lee Gardens

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Causeway Bay

A massive block of shopping complexes at Lee Gardens, sprawled over the massive expanse of Causeway Bay from Lee Theatre, Hysan Place, Leighton, and Lee Garden One to Six. Here you’ll discover fashionable finds from leading brands plus unmissable dining experiences at some of the best restaurants in town.

Pacific Place
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Pacific Place

  • Shopping
  • Admiralty

Situated in Admiralty, Pacific Place is the perfect place to do some shopping or wander around Hong Kong since it’s only a few minutes' walk from Hong Kong Park and the Peak Tram. The mall itself boasts some of the latest in dining innovations in Hong Kong and is also attached to four of the city’s most popular hotels: The Conrad, Island Shangri-La, JW Marriott and The Upper House. PP has it all.

PMQ
Photograph: Courtesy PMQ

PMQ

  • Attractions
  • Sheung Wan

One of the biggest conservation projects in Hong Kong, the former Hong Kong Police Married Quarters has been revitalised as a centre of all things creative and design-based. Over 100 creative enterprises can be found at PMQ, where old residential units have been converted into small shops, boutiques, and design studios selling handmade products including jewellery, clothing, and homeware. Pop-up stores from international designers are also a common sight at PMQ, and the regular markets are particularly popular among design enthusiasts.

Sogo
Photograph: Courtesy Sogo Hong Kong

Sogo

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

Sogo is everyone’s favourite meeting point in Causeway Bay (after the giant TV at Time Square). It's known for its mix of luxury brands like Prada and Tiffany’s and affordable offerings that deal in things like luggage and home appliances. But the main draw that keeps locals and tourists coming is the countless beauty brand counters and the Sogo Freshmart that specialises in imported Japanese groceries and confectioneries. 

Times Square
Photograph: Shutterstock

Times Square

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

Spend your day in the heart of Causeway Bay at Times Square. You can find some of the most well-known fashion and lifestyle brands residing here, along with a fun mix of restaurants and cafes, a movie theatre, and much more. What's more, the mall's outdoor piazza isn't just a great meeting point, it's also a versatile space that often plays host to various art and cultural events.

Kowloon

1881 Heritage
Photograph: Courtesy 1881 Heritage

1881 Heritage

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Enjoy the finer things in life at 1881 Heritage, Tsim Sha Tsui’s elegant shopping space that was once home to the Former Marine Police Headquarters. Shop your day away at this 120-year-old building featuring luxury shops, fine dining, a heritage hotel and culture hall where you can learn the history of the site. Just steps away from the Star Ferry, it’s the perfect place to start exploring the history of Hong Kong.

Elements
Photograph: Courtesy Elements

Elements

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located in West Kowloon above Kowloon Station, Elements is a convenient spot attached to the Airport Express, a plethora of apartments, as well as the ICC. Shop till you drop at the wide range of luxury stores or make use of their indoor skating rink and Premiere Cinemas, which is said to be the largest cinema in Hong Kong with 12 theatre houses. 

Harbour City
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/LN9267

Harbour City

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Harbour City sprawls along the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour where you can catch the Star Ferry, walk along the Avenue of Stars, and explore Tsim Sha Tsui. Whatever you want, you can probably find it in Harbour City. From dining and shopping to hotels, this mall has all your bases covered for the perfect day out in Hong Kong. If you visit during any holiday season be sure to check out the stunning displays out front for the perfect photo op. The Ocean Terminal extending out into the harbour also offers a wonderfully unobstructed view of Victoria Harbour. Even its car park has views for days!

K11 Art Mall
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall

K11 Art Mall

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

A hybrid between a retail mall and an art museum, K11 is a unique platform showcasing pioneering artwork created by Hong Kong artists. Founded by Adrian Cheng in 2008, the art mall collaborates with the non-profit K11 Art Foundation to bring innovative projects and out-of-the-box exhibitions by our local creative talents.

K11 Musea
Photograph: Courtesy K11 MUSEA

K11 Musea

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Dubbing itself the "Silicon Valley of Culture", K11 Musea is a behemoth. Apart from a huge variety of shops – from luxury and beauty brands to kids and lifestyle stores – there's also an amazing selection of world-class restaurants and casual eateries to choose from. But unlike any other malls in the city, this harbourside landmark is also decked out in artworks of all shapes and sizes. Even the peacock-shaped kids' playground looks like a giant art installation. K11 Musea also regularly hosts various art and cultural activities where creative minds from Hong Kong and around the world come together for some of the most fascinating showcases in the city. Come for the shopping, stay for the art.

Langham Place
Photograph: Dreamstime

Langham Place

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

Spend some time exploring the bustling area of Mong Kok at Langham Place. With so much to offer, this mall is packed with great shopping for any budget – if you’re bored, you’re not looking hard enough. Keep your eyes open for the mall’s events and performances as you might catch one of your favourite performers on stage.

MegaBox
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Wpcpey

MegaBox

  • Shopping
  • Kowloon Bay

As you can tell from the name, this shopping mall is seriously mega, boasting 1.1 million sq ft and spanning 19 stories. Housing an international-sized ice rink that previously hosted Olympic qualifiers and local figure skating contests, a massive IMAX cinema and more than 60 stores, get ready for some serious shopping. To make things even easier for you, there are free shuttle buses running between the mall and Kowloon Bay MTR Station. You could also fit in some retail therapy before a gig at the nearby Kitec. 

Moko
Photograph: Dreamstime

Moko

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Mong Kok

One of the largest malls in Mong Kok, this spot is super convenient as it's connected to the Mong Kong East MTR station. Browse through the diverse mix of stores and restaurants or take a break in the UA Cinema or IMAX theatre to catch a movie. There’s even an outdoor playground for the little ones.

The Forest
Photograph: Courtesy The Forest

The Forest

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

Opened back in 2017 on the iconic Sneaker Street in Mong Kok, The Forest is a nature/sports-themed shopping destination that sells a comprehensive range of the latest sports-related products in a sustainable environment with ample greenery. Inspired by Tokyo's trendy Daikanyama district with cute narrow alleys, vibrant shopping spots and of course, lots of greenery, browse through the 50,000 sq ft, three-storey mall while taking in the 'fresh air' (it is Mong Kok after all). 

The Whampoa
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Whampoa

  • Shopping
  • Whampoa

A shopping mall in the shape of a cruise ship. Definitely not the usual then. The area was a former dockyard and the luxury cruise ship is supposedly representative of its former landscape. While the exterior is a little quirky, the inside is a little less exciting with standard shops and unfortunately, nothing nautical-themed. But at least it makes for a cool pic before spending some moolah.  

New Territories

Festival Walk
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Exploringlife

Festival Walk

  • Things to do
  • Kowloon Tong

Just next door to City University, Festival Walk is a convenient store to browse through whether you live in the area or are going to study. Relax at the various mall cafes or shop your day away with a number of stores and famous fashion brands that would keep any fashionista happy.

New Town Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Wpcpey

New Town Plaza

  • Things to do
  • Sha Tin

Hang out in the heart of Sha Tin at New Town Plaza. Whether you’re visiting the area or passing by for the races, it’s the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat with friends and family or to satisfy some much-needed shopping therapy. Want to bring your fur baby along? Head to the adorable pets park on the first floor and let them run wild.

PopCorn
Photograph: Dreamstime

PopCorn

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Tseung Kwan O

Attached to Tseung Kwan O MTR station, PopCorn is a stylish hub for those who want to do a bit of retail therapy or catch the latest Hollywood flick. A mall is not complete without a good selection of food and snacks and PopCorn is no exception, offering a range of tasty cuisines suited to any palate.

Yoho Mall
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Wpcpey

Yoho Mall

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Yuen Long

If you’re ever all the way up in Yuen Long, stop by Yoho Mall to get your shopping and dining fix in a fashionable and comfortable setting. Don’t forget to keep up to date on the mall’s events and offerings for shopping and dining deals you won’t be able to pass up.

