Your ultimate guide to Hong Kong's best shopping malls

Dubbing itself the "Silicon Valley of Culture", K11 Musea is a behemoth. Apart from a huge variety of shops – from luxury and beauty brands to kids and lifestyle stores – there's also an amazing selection of world-class restaurants and casual eateries to choose from. But unlike any other malls in the city, this harbourside landmark is also decked out in artworks of all shapes and sizes. Even the peacock-shaped kids' playground looks like a giant art installation. K11 Musea also regularly hosts various art and cultural activities where creative minds from Hong Kong and around the world come together for some of the most fascinating showcases in the city. Come for the shopping, stay for the art.