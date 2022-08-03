Your ultimate guide to Hong Kong's best shopping malls

Hop on over to Taikoo Shing for some of the best shopping and entertainment in Hong Kong. The mall is also home to the Ice Palace where you can practice your ice skating or perhaps join a lesson or two. If hitting the ice isn’t your thing, get stuck into the litany of food options or relax at the mall’s cinema where you can catch the latest flicks.
Between luxury designer brands in glamorous malls and secret shops tucked away in commercial buildings, there's not much you can't find when shopping in Hong Kong. And while we love supporting local businesses and independent boutiques, there's just something about shopping malls that we love – whether it's their convenient locations, the variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment like cinemas and ice rinks, or just the fact that they're a great place to escape the heat. Here are some of the best ones we recommend visiting.
