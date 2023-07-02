Treat your ears to high-fidelity audio with the new Marshall Woburn III

You don’t need a bulky speaker that takes up half of your living room space to enjoy an immersive and room-filling audio experience. Marshall’s latest addition to their home lineup does the trick by providing a surround audio experience, making it a great addition to your home tech selection.

Let the music surround you

Whether you’re in the mood for rock 'n' rolling with The Beatles, or vibing with Arctic Monkey’s energetic beats, skipping the cinema for a movie night at home, or plunging yourself in the world of video games, the heavyweight Woburn III Bluetooth speaker redefines spatial audio and brings you the immersive, room-filling Marshall signature sound.

The Woburn third-gen speaker provides an even larger soundstage than the previous models. It has been tweaked with a new three-way driver system consisting of a more powerful six-inch woofer in a bass-reflex cabinet, two tweeters, and two midrange drivers. These upgrades deliver greater clarity in the midrange, crisper treble, and a more controlled bass. The bass is low enough to reach the lowest frequency perceivable by the human ear. The tweeters, responsible for high frequencies, are angled outwards with new waveguides to provide a consistently solid and wide sound. You’ll notice this feature when playing video games; it will sound and feel like your enemy is chasing you around the room! Additionally, Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance to deliver the best sound at every volume.

Enjoy wireless freedom with the next-gen Bluetooth

If you’re not already sold on the technical upgrades, another reason to consider the speaker is its Bluetooth LE Audio capability, the highly-anticipated next-gen Bluetooth that has not yet been released in the market. With Woburn, you won’t have to worry about missing out because it has the functionality to get an over-the-air update via the app as soon as the tech is available.

Bluetooth Low Energy technology is designed to consume less power, so your wireless speaker can provide longer battery life while still delivering higher audio quality. Additionally, it increases streaming range and improves audio sync. It also has the capability to connect the speaker to your TV, phone, and tablet simultaneously. The audio source switches automatically depending on your connected device’s proximity.

Rock in style

Nobody enjoys the hassle of complicated setups, especially with tangled wires and confusing charging cords. Woburn III dives straight to business – just pair and play. Everything you need is in the speaker, you can even ditch your device and effortlessly control your music. Aside from connecting it via Bluetooth – it also supports RCA, 3.5mm, and HDMI connectivity.

Add a touch of class to your home with its iconic vintage design, complete with signature details like the Marshall script and brass control knobs. Whether you prefer the original black or vintage cream, the stripped-back outline outshines all other speakers off the shelf. The third-gen also takes a more sustainable approach with a PVC-free build made up of 70 percent recycled plastic and only vegan materials.

Summer special offer

Don’t miss Marshall’s summer special offer! Purchase a Woburn III speaker from selected retailers such as Lane Crawford, HBX, Fortress, Log-on, Eslite, and HKTVmall, and enjoy a complimentary Handsome Factory haircut or wet shave service.

