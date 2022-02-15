Hong Kong
Timeout

Simplii Yours
Where to buy freshly roasted coffee beans online in Hong Kong

From the roastery to your door

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Brewing your own cup of coffee can be a therapeutic experience, but a good cup of coffee does not come easily. Fresh beans, a proper brewing kit, and of course, a pair of skilful hands are all essential to the art of serving an aromatic experience in a cup. So, to help you become your very own barista at home, here are some of our favourite places where you can take your pick from a wide selection of coffee beans from around the world. By Hoi Man Yau

RECOMMENDED: Need to restock the pantry? Check out these Hong Kong supermarkets with delivery services, or visit the best online grocery stores in Hong Kong.

Where to buy freshly roasted coffee beans online

Return Coffee Roastery
Return Coffee Roastery

You know your beans are in safe hands when you shop at Roast Coffee Roastery, where head barista Terry Tse, who has a vast knowledge of coffee and is recognised at multiple international coffee competitions, can take care of all your caffeine needs. Return Coffee boasts a selection of single-origin beans sourced from Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and more. Those who are into blended coffees can try the espresso blend ESC ($180/250g), which is just one of the many award-winning coffees they have to offer. 

Coffee Mountain
Coffee Mountain

Established in 2013, Coffee Mountain collaborates with one of Hong Kong’s oldest roasteries to bring the finest java to your door. The production line is machine-free and operated by the experienced hands of professionals, roasting fresh coffee beans daily. Coffee Mountain offers a selection of coffee beans from dark to soft blends, and of course, the evergreen single-origin collection. We recommend trying A Long Story ($129/180g), an aromatic blend with floral and fruity notes, and a hint of cocoa.

Sensory House Coffee Roastery
Sensory House Coffee Roastery

Providing wholesale services for cafés, restaurants, and hotels, Sensory House Coffee Roastery is a great go-to for those who aim to expand their coffee selection by sampling different types of beans. Give the moderately dark-roasted nuts Espresso Blend ($130/250g) a try, it's one of our favourites. As for the night owls, the 2a.m. espresso blend is a light choice for those who want a cup of joe without affecting their slumber later on.

Hazel & Hershey Coffee Roasters
Hazel & Hershey Coffee Roasters

Situated in Soho, Hazel & Hershey Coffee Roasters has been a gathering ground for Hong Kong’s java-heads since 2011. Hazel & Hershey sources their beans from Ethiopia, Colombia, Brazil, Indonesia and more, all of which are roasted locally in Hong Kong. The online shop offers a huge range of single-origin beans as well as four house blends ($108/200g), and ship within 24 hours of ordering (except Mondays). The beans themselves are usually roasted two weeks before your order, giving the coffee beans sufficient time to develop before brewing.

