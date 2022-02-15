Where to buy freshly roasted coffee beans online in Hong Kong

You know your beans are in safe hands when you shop at Roast Coffee Roastery, where head barista Terry Tse, who has a vast knowledge of coffee and is recognised at multiple international coffee competitions, can take care of all your caffeine needs. Return Coffee boasts a selection of single-origin beans sourced from Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and more. Those who are into blended coffees can try the espresso blend ESC ($180/250g), which is just one of the many award-winning coffees they have to offer.
Brewing your own cup of coffee can be a therapeutic experience, but a good cup of coffee does not come easily. Fresh beans, a proper brewing kit, and of course, a pair of skilful hands are all essential to the art of serving an aromatic experience in a cup. So, to help you become your very own barista at home, here are some of our favourite places where you can take your pick from a wide selection of coffee beans from around the world. By Hoi Man Yau
