The New World Harbour Race is back on November 12! Taking swimmers across the Victoria Harbour – from the Golden Bauhinia Square Public Pier in Wan Chai to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui – this year's event will increase its quota to welcome a total of 4,000 swimmers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and around the world; making it the city's biggest cross-harbour race yet.

In order to compete, successful registrants in the Racing Group must have relevant approved credentials, or pass a time trial, where the fastest 100 male and 100 female swimmers will qualify for the race. For the Leisure Group, lots will be drawn and a list of names of those who must participate in a time trial (to be held on October 8, 14, and 15) will be announced on September 28, 11am. Results of the selected contestants who can enter the race will be released on October 24, 11am.

Feeling up for the challenge? Online registration opens on August 30 at 10am and will close on September 18 at 11.59pm; visit hkharbourrace.com for more info.