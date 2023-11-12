Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

New World Harbour Race 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
Hong Kong China Swimming Association
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong China Swimming Association
Advertising

Time Out says

The New World Harbour Race is back on November 12! Taking swimmers across the Victoria Harbour – from the Golden Bauhinia Square Public Pier in Wan Chai to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui – this year's event will increase its quota to welcome a total of 4,000 swimmers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and around the world; making it the city's biggest cross-harbour race yet.

In order to compete, successful registrants in the Racing Group must have relevant approved credentials, or pass a time trial, where the fastest 100 male and 100 female swimmers will qualify for the race. For the Leisure Group, lots will be drawn and a list of names of those who must participate in a time trial (to be held on October 8, 14, and 15) will be announced on September 28, 11am. Results of the selected contestants who can enter the race will be released on October 24, 11am. 

Feeling up for the challenge? Online registration opens on August 30 at 10am and will close on September 18 at 11.59pm; visit hkharbourrace.com for more info.

Details

Event website:
www.hkharbourrace.com/
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.