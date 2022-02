How to watch the Winter Olympics in Hong Kong?

Like the last Summer Olympics, spectators cannot attend the Winter Games due to the ongoing pandemic. But, you’ll be able to watch every moment of the Games live from the official Olympic Broadcast Partners.

In Hong Kong, you can catch the Games via TVB, which will provide 120 hours of live coverage and highlights from the Games through five of its channels. China Mobile Hong Kong, on the other hand, is giving the public an immersive experience via its free virtual reality (VR) experience for Hong Kong users, providing on-demand Games highlights in VR 360 panorama format. Audiences can also catch the game through RTHK’s TV channel 32, which will air five hours of live competition every day.

If you want to catch highlights from the Games, the Olympics YouTube channel will showcase reels and behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews, news, and replays from the competition.