Towards the end of Tap Mun Hoi Pong Street, an alleyway leads you up to the island’s hiking trail – make sure you are hiking to the left of the abandoned King Lam School. The hiking trail loops around the southern part of the island and covers most of the attractions. It is also well-supplied with wayfinding signage, so getting lost won’t be your concern. During your hike, remember to apply mosquito repellent to your legs, arms, neck, and basically, any parts of your body exposed to the air. Tap Mun is where cattle call the shot, so the trails are scattered with manure. ‘Treading hazard’ is warranted. Keep strolling up a few turns before the grass-top rears into views, connecting you to one of the mandatory stops, Hilltop Pavilion.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Boasting a bird’s eye view of the hoary shoreline and turquoise water, the Hilltop Pavilion is a marbled gazebo to rest and refuel. You may head north, walk up the wooden staircase, and end up at Long King Pavilion, another vantage point for Tap Mun’s shoreline. Or you can walk to the south and end up at the famous meadow, where the salty spray comes puffing with the aerial perspective stretching into the eastern horizon, making it a particularly favourable stargazing destination. Visitors bring their picnic mats and enjoy this majestic meadow with snacks and drinks. It is also a popular campsite, where the eastward-facing views are photogenic for the first bloom of dawn.

While you're there, be prepared for the nosey cattle that may poke around or even attempt to rummage through tents in search of food. The most important thing is not to feed them as it alters their eating habit and invites them into your bags for seconds. Also, be sure not to leave behind any trash as the wild animals may sometimes confuse the plastic remains for food.