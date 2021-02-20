Hong Kong’s best country parks

Hong Kong isn't just skyscrapers and busy streets, there are lots of green spaces in the city too. We're blessed to have a plethora of stunning country parks that link us back to nature. Whether planning a day trip or just looking for some green inspiration to brighten up your day, read on as we reveal our pick of the best country parks in Hong Kong.



RECOMMENDED: If city parks are more your thing, check out our list of the best parks for a stroll in Hong Kong.