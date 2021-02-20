Hong Kong’s best country parks
Forget the famous buildings of our concrete jungle; these are Hong Kong’s real gems
Hong Kong isn't just skyscrapers and busy streets, there are lots of green spaces in the city too. We're blessed to have a plethora of stunning country parks that link us back to nature. Whether planning a day trip or just looking for some green inspiration to brighten up your day, read on as we reveal our pick of the best country parks in Hong Kong.
1. Tai Mo Shan Country Park
The best place in Hong Kong to take in sweeping views of the New Territories – it is the highest peak in Hong Kong, after all. This is also one of the only places in Hong Kong to experience frost regularly, so be sure to wrap up warm if you're heading here in winter. The combination of mist and frost creates a stunning visual spectacle well worth the effort.
2. Sai Kung East Country Park
This mammoth area – a huge 4,494 hectares – encompasses everything that’s great about natural Hong Kong – beautiful beaches, hiking trails, grassy slopes, hills and coves. Don’t expect to come and do it all in one day. Plan ahead, take your time and enjoy.
3. Kam Shan Country Park
Kam Shan Country Park was one of the city's first country parks and is famous for its many monkeys (macaques). Home to approximately 1,800 monkeys, the park, known to many as Monkey Hill, is a great spot for hikers and offers fantastic views of the New Territories. A large number of wartime ruins remain well preserved in one corner of the park – the famous fortifications of the Gin Drinker's Line.
4. South Lantau Country Park
Encompassing a large chunk of South Lantau, this country park is surrealistically transportative considering its dense jungle, mountain peaks and rugged trails are just 45 minutes from Central.
5. Tai Lam Country Park
Despite being second to South Lantau in terms of size, Tai Lam is king in two other respects – hiking and butterflies. The former refers to the numerous trails found within the park. The latter is something of an ecological hot potato as the park was recently found to be the most diverse butterfly spot in the city.
6. Plover Cove Country Park
Tucked away near the border with Shenzhen, Plover Cove is pristine and relatively untouched. It’s home to some of Hong Kong's oldest rock formations as well as scenic spots like the famous Bride’s Pool and tons of hiking trails of varying difficulty.
7. Aberdeen Country Park
The place is a good area for families to explore or for older outdoor enthusiasts to visit as it’s one of the best-equipped country parks in the city, replete with picnic and barbecue areas, disabled access, a tai chi terrace, and children’s play areas.
8. Tai Tam Country Park
Tai Tam is the largest country park on Hong Kong Island, covering a fifth of its entire landmass. Tai Tam's is notable for two things. First, its reservoirs – it has four of them, and they're lovely. Second, World War II relics – namely forts. A fascinating remnant of the last century's conflicts.
9. Shing Mun Country Park
Another one that's relatively straight-forward to access, it being only a short bus or cab ride from Tsuen Wan MTR Station. This stunning expanse features the famously idyllic Shun Mun Reservoir. A trail snakes around the entire park, which takes about three hours, and lets you take in a stunning variety of flora and fauna. Be sure not to miss the arboretum which houses more than 300 varieties of trees.
10. Ma On Shan Country Park
Famous vistas, dramatic mountains and rugged trails await at Ma On Shan Country Park. As well as taking in Kowloon Peak and its glorious panoramic views, be sure to check out the Grave of Dr Sun Yat-sen's mother in Pak Fa Lam. If the weather's set to be decent, try doing an overnighter at one of the campsites in the park and make use of the barbecue areas.
