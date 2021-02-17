Famed for its annual bun-climbing festival, giant fishballs, and being the hometown of windsurfing Olympian Lee Lai-shan, Cheung Chau is one of Hong Kong’s most popular outlying islands. Just a short ferry ride away from Central (30-55 minutes, depending on which boat you catch), this vehicle-free island is highly walkable and teeming with Taoist temples, dried seafood shops, and snack stands. Artsy types are sure to enjoy the surprisingly high concentration of indie lifestyle stores, while families can amble or cycle along easy walking trails.

EAT

Si Dan

Si Dan, which literally translates to 'it's egg', is a near homophone for ‘whatever’ in Cantonese and specialises in, well, eggs. Try the signature onsen egg mashed potatoes, a simple dish with a smooth mouthfeel and a rich aroma of eggs complemented by black truffle.

For something more hearty, make your way to the waterfront around Cheung Chau’s main ferry terminal, where you'll find numerous restaurants offering fresh seafood cooked in Cantonese and Hunan style.

DRINK

Valor Cheung Chau

With a wall of coffee beans contained in glass filters as well as beautiful latte art, this hipster coffee shop offers unique – and incredibly Instagrammable – java creations including coconut ice-dripped coffee served in a whole coconut.

SHOP

Myarts

Check out the lovely design-led lifestyle stores tucked away in Cheung Chau’s alleys for everything from vintage clothing to handmade silver jewellery. We particularly like Myarts for its carefully sourced knick-knacks from local and international artists.

DO

Mini Great Wall

This attraction has nothing on the real deal but its granite railings and its view overlooking the South China Sea make for a gorgeous coastal walk all the same. As part of the Cheung Chau Family Trail, you can also view a number of oddly shaped rocks like the Human Head Rock while on the same path.

If you do just one thing...

Grab yourself one of the island’s old school snack specialities: glutinous rice cakes with fresh fruit stuffed inside. Cheung Chau Ping Kee makes them fresh daily using their own secret recipe – you can't say you've been to Cheung Chau unless you've tried them!