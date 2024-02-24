Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ando's Wine Dinner

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Andō, Lan Kwai Fong
ando wine dinner
Photograph: Courtesy Ando
Advertising

Time Out says

On February 23 and 24, one Michelin-starred Ando will be holding an exclusive eight-course pairing dinner ($3,388 per head) that highlights curated beverage pairings selected by outstanding sommeliers from Hong Kong and China. During the dining event, Carlito Chiu, Ando’s director of wines, will be joined by Xiaolong Li, sommelier director for DrinkArts Studio and the recipient of Beijing’s 2024 Michelin Guide Sommelier Award; Yulia Ezhikova, chief head sommelier of Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic; and Cherish Ho, restaurant manager and director of wines at Auor. Guests will get to delight in sumptuous plates from chef Agustin Balbi such as Argentinian beef with sansai and wasabi leaf, blue lobster and udon, abalone and chorizo caldoso rice, and many more, paired with a stunning range of Old World and New World wines selected by the sommeliers. Reserve your spots for Ando’s sommelier-led dining event here.

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/andohk/wine-talent-dinner-at-ando-10730103913
Address:
Andō
1F Somptueux Central, 52 Wellington St
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

18:30Andō
18:30Andō
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.