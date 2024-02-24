Ando's Wine Dinner

Time Out says

On February 23 and 24, one Michelin-starred Ando will be holding an exclusive eight-course pairing dinner ($3,388 per head) that highlights curated beverage pairings selected by outstanding sommeliers from Hong Kong and China. During the dining event, Carlito Chiu, Ando’s director of wines, will be joined by Xiaolong Li, sommelier director for DrinkArts Studio and the recipient of Beijing’s 2024 Michelin Guide Sommelier Award; Yulia Ezhikova, chief head sommelier of Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic; and Cherish Ho, restaurant manager and director of wines at Auor. Guests will get to delight in sumptuous plates from chef Agustin Balbi such as Argentinian beef with sansai and wasabi leaf, blue lobster and udon, abalone and chorizo caldoso rice, and many more, paired with a stunning range of Old World and New World wines selected by the sommeliers. Reserve your spots for Ando’s sommelier-led dining event here.