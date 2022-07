Time Out says

Hong Kong’s answer to the San Diego Comic Con, the annual Ani-Com and Games Expo brings together comic books and anime fans, as well as gamers under one roof surrounded by limited edition comics, figures and other collectibles from Hong Kong, Japan and around the world. The event is also one giant cosplay gathering, where fans dress up in their favourite characters in impressive outfits and designs. Pick the latest console game and find out the winner of the competition for best cosplay.