This June, Sheung Wan’s casual Italian drinking establishment Bar Leone will mark its first anniversary by hosting a series of food and drink collaborations with local chefs as well as renowned bartenders from some of the world’s best bars.

The bar kicks off its month of celebrations on May 26 by inviting award-winning bartender Simone Caporale from Sips – currently ranked No. 1 in the World’s 50 Best Bars – and the legendary Boadas, Barcelona’s oldest cocktail bar. Guests can expect to catch Caporale shaking up time-honoured cocktails, and enjoy an array of Spanish plates created by chef Rafa Gil of La Rambla by Catalunya. On the following Sunday (June 2), Bar Leone will host Hedda Bruce, bar manager of popular Swedish restobar Tjoget. Joined by Bar Leone’s staff, Bruce will recreate Tjoget’s unique cocktails with flavours from regions like Southern Europe, Northern Africa, and the Middle East. Additionally, chef Jim Lofdhal from Embla will be at the bar to serve Swedish-inspired snacks to pair with Bruce’s cocktails.



Then, on June 9, Keila Urzaiz de Calignon from London-based cocktail establishment, Satan’s Whiskers, will hold a guest shift at Bar Leone. During the evening, guests can sip on Satan Whiskers’ fuss-free cocktails, while trying modern interpretations of British bites, such as black pudding croquettes and mini Yorkshire puddings with Welsh rarebit, by chef Mark Catchpole from Roganic. Finally, on June 27, Riccardo Rossi from Roman cocktail bar Freni e Frizoni will conclude Bar Leone’s celebrations by pouring exciting drinks all night long. Along with the bar’s cocktails, chef Marco Xodo from Milanese trattoria Testina will whip up an array of delightful Italian nibbles like toasted sourdough with cacciatore sauce and suppli carbonara.



Aside from Rossi, all of the participating bartenders will be hosting mixology masterclasses where they will eagerly share the history and cocktail philosophies of their respective bars. Reserve your spot for these exclusive sharing sessions by emailing tuttobene@barleonehk.com.