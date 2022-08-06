Adorable Hong Kong cats to follow on Instagram

@jojojoycelam
A six-year-old exotic shorthair with the roundest pair of eyes and a perfectly flat nose to match.
Have you ever been down that YouTube or Instagram rabbit hole of animal videos? You start with just one or two, and before you know it, it's already 3am and you're still telling yourself "just one more". So, to celebrate International Cat Day, we've found you some of the cutest and fluffiest Hong Kong cat accounts to love and follow on Instagram. Just don't blame us when you're still scrolling on your phone in the wee hours of the morning...
Dutch photographer Marcel Heijnen takes some of the coolest snaps of different shop cats in Hong Kong and China. A must-follow for cat lovers.
Faron (blue exotic shorthair) and Joffee (red tabby exotic shorthair) love getting their pets and cuddles.
What's better than having one cat? Having three of them!
Pudding and riceball may not be our go-to meal, but they sure make a purr-fect combo on Instagram.
Follow @sheungwancats for more sassy shop cats found in Sheung Wan and Sai Ying Pun.