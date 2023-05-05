Hong Kong
貓の茶房 The Cats Tearoom
Photograph: Courtesy The Cats Tearoom

The best pet cafes in Hong Kong

Make some furry friends at these venues

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Hongkongers love cats and dogs, and are equal lovers of food. Combining the best of the both worlds, pet cafes are the perfect place for those who want to enjoy their meal while getting to interact with cute animals. We’ve rounded up the best pet cafes in town where you can cuddle, pet, and play with adorable fluffy four-legged friends.

RECOMMENDED: Brush up on our ultimate guide to cafes and coffee shops in Hong Kong for your next cafe-hopping adventure.

Hong Kong’s best pet cafés

Meow Art Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Meow Art Cafe

Meow Art Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Tsuen Wan

Meow Art Coffee is a cat cafe based in Tsuen Wan that boasts a spacious venue that allows their furry residents to have plenty of space to roam around. Additionally, this cafe provides a sweeping view of the sea from their large windows. Aside from getting to play with the 10 cats that live at the cafe, customers of Meow Art Coffee can also sign up for 2D and 3D latte art classes, where you'll get to create beautiful coffee creations that you can drink afterwards. Please note that you'll have to reserve your visit to Meow Art Coffee one day in advance. 

Read more
Urban Cafe
Photograph: Urban Cafe/Facebook

Urban Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

Located in the heart of Mong Kok, this cat cafe is home to adorable cats all named after food items. With a rotational menu of dishes like pasta, steaks, burgers, as well as other main courses and desserts, Urban Cafe offers their diners a brand new dining experience every time they visit. If you’re feeling adventurous, order a can of cat food from the menu and watch the cats flock to your table!

Read more
Groomy Pet Space
Photograph: Courtesy Groomy Pet Cafe

Groomy Pet Space

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kwun Tong

Aside from housing a bunch of adorable cats, Groomy Pet Space in Kwun Tong is a pet cafe that also has an adorable ferret. In addition to being a pet cafe where you can play with their furry friends, Groomy Pet Space offers a large variety of handicraft classes that you can sign up for, such as decorating phone cases, making earrings, and mosaic coasters. 

Read more
Rabbitland Cafe
Photograph: Rabbitland Cafe/Facebook

Rabbitland Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

Rabbitland offers a new kind of dining experience where diners can enjoy stroking and petting a furry friend in between sips of tea and coffee. Situated in an upstairs space in Causeway Bay, there are up to eight rabbits for diners to make friends with. Remember to wear/bring socks as well and make sure to call ahead to reserve your visit.

Read more
The Cats Tearoom
Photograph: The Cats Tearoom/Facebook

The Cats Tearoom

  • Restaurants
  • Tsuen Wan

The largest cat cafe in Hong Kong, The Cats Tearoom houses around 30 kitties, 11 of which are strays. With 1,600 sq ft of space for the cats to prowl around, chow down on a range of Western dishes and delicious dessert as you play with your new feline buddies. Aside from adopting strays, The Cats Tearoom donates regularly to various animal shelters in Hong Kong. A guaranteed good time for cat lovers and for a good cause! 

Read more
Cat Island Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Cat Island Cafe

Cat Island Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

With 9 friendly cats roaming the cafe, along with its signature cat-themed dishes and decorations, this is indeed a feline lover’s haven. Cat Island Cafe  offers a selection of Western fare and adorable cat shaped food, such as pizzas, sandwiches, and dessert toast. Customers can bring their own cats to the restaurant, but are recommended to do so with a carry case or a leash of some sort.

Read more
On Dog Dog Cafe
Photograph: On Dog Dog Cafe/Facebook

On Dog Dog Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Lai Chi Kok

Whether you just want to dine and interact with some pups or bring your own four legged friend to socialise, On Dog Dog has plenty of space to do so – there’s even a dog-friendly swimming pool! The pet-friendly eatery also provides nutritious doggy snacks and homemade dog biscuits, so your canine companion can enjoy some nibbles as well.

Read more
Café de Kitten
Photograph: Cafe de Kitten/Facebook

Café de Kitten

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

With floor seating, Café de Kitten allows their guests to get up close to the cats that roam around. The premises are bright and airy, with lots of natural light from the windows, and not a hint of that delightful animal odour. The food on offer is international and the set meals are the easy choice.

Read more
