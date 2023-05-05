The best pet cafes in Hong Kong

Meow Art Coffee is a cat cafe based in Tsuen Wan that boasts a spacious venue that allows their furry residents to have plenty of space to roam around. Additionally, this cafe provides a sweeping view of the sea from their large windows. Aside from getting to play with the 10 cats that live at the cafe, customers of Meow Art Coffee can also sign up for 2D and 3D latte art classes, where you'll get to create beautiful coffee creations that you can drink afterwards. Please note that you'll have to reserve your visit to Meow Art Coffee one day in advance.