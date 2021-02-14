9 Nintendo Switch games that can replace your workout

Staying committed to an exercise routine isn’t always easy. While hiking and cycling are great workout alternatives, there’s also a handful of games on the market that perfectly melds fitness and fun, like Nintendo Switch. So, if you are hoping to keep yourself active at home but want something more entertaining than just doing yet another set of squats, here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games that will get those calories burning. By Natalie Lam and Erika Yip

RECOMMENDED: Don’t have a game console? Don’t worry. These killer home workouts will be perfect for you.