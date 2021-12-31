Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this January

A multimedia showcase by local singer-songwriter turned artist Ivana Wong, The Singing Canvases is the second chapter of Ivana's The Missing Something art series. The solo exhibition looks into the beauty of sharing with one and other, providing its audience with a multisensory experience through visually compelling installations that combine music, chiaroscuro art, videography and the written word.
We're officially in 2022, and a new year means new events across town. If you’re not too busy working on your new year's resolutions – or coming up with excuses to delay them – we have the lowdown on some of the best things to do in Hong Kong throughout the month. So whip out your calendars and pencil in those dates, we guarantee you'll recover from the holiday blues in no time.
RECOMMENDED: Staying home instead? Keep active with fun Nintendo Switch games that can replace your workout!