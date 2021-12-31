Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
K11 Art Mall, Mundane Wonders
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this January

Start your year off with these fun things to do around town

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

We're officially in 2022, and a new year means new events across town. If you’re not too busy working on your new year's resolutions – or coming up with excuses to delay them – we have the lowdown on some of the best things to do in Hong Kong throughout the month. So whip out your calendars and pencil in those dates, we guarantee you'll recover from the holiday blues in no time.

RECOMMENDED: Staying home instead? Keep active with fun Nintendo Switch games that can replace your workout!

Hong Kong events highlight

ArtisTree Selects: The Missing Something – The Singing Canvases
Photograph: Courtesy ArtisTree

ArtisTree Selects: The Missing Something – The Singing Canvases

  • Art
  • Quarry Bay

A multimedia showcase by local singer-songwriter turned artist Ivana Wong, The Singing Canvases is the second chapter of Ivana's The Missing Something art series. The solo exhibition looks into the beauty of sharing with one and other, providing its audience with a multisensory experience through visually compelling installations that combine music, chiaroscuro art, videography and the written word.

Read more
Mundane Wonders by Maria Imaginário
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Mundane Wonders by Maria Imaginário

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Multi-disciplinary Portuguese artist Maria Imaginário has transformed the chi K11 art space into a pastel-coloured wonderland! As the artist's first immersive solo exhibition in Asia, Mundane Wonders offers a kaleidoscope of whimsy fun for all. Step through The Path of Playfulness tunnel before discovering the rainbow wall of Spinning Bitter Sweet with quirky smiley faces that you can spin. Then, head over to the exhibition area and check out different paintings and sculptures, as well as blown-up inflatable versions of the artist's classic works. Lastly, don't miss out on exclusive merch created just for the exhibition such as candles, teapot, clothing, as well as special rainbow candy floss by Fairy Floss HK. Click here to register now.

Read more
Advertising
Love in the Dream
Photograph: Courtesy 10 Chancery Lane Gallery

Love in the Dream

  • Art
  • Central

10 Chancery Lane Gallery is turning 20 years old, and to celebrate, they've put together a fascinating group exhibition titled Love in the Dream. Featuring 44 artists that embody the gallery’s core mission and enduring anchors, as well as its visions for the future, the exhibition has especially transformed the gallery into a series of individual salon-style spaces where the artists' works are presented. From wall art to photography to an entire area dedicated to Hong Kong’s iconic Frog King Kwok, the exhibition is a must-visit for all art lovers in town.

Read more
The Stallery x Carnaby Fair: Sub9ture
Photograph: Courtesy The Stallery

The Stallery x Carnaby Fair: Sub9ture

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

The Stallery has partnered up with Carnaby Fair to present Sub9ture, an exhibition featuring seven capsule collections by some of Hong Kong's most brilliant creators, including Ernest Chang, Mr Yim Chiu Tong – aka The Plumber King (渠王), Boms, DaddyBoy, Cynthia Luk, Son of Fire Month and Metal Day (丁月金日子) and Muschi. Running from now to February 13, 2022, the gallery space will be transformed into a creative studio, where visitors are invited to explore the diverse sub-cultures of Hong Kong through the perspective of each featured artist. Works on show include digital installations, large-scale displays, interactive experiences, NFTs, as well as wearable art such as caps and t-shirts. 

Apart from artworks inside the gallery, there is also a striking collaborative graffiti on the façade of The Stallery created by The Plumber King and Boms. Not only does the cross-generational artwork celebrate the culture of Hong Kong street art, but it also symbolises the unity of modern and traditional graffiti art. Best of all, visitors can also contribute to the wall by tagging it with specially designed cartoon stickers created by Ernest Chan!

Read more
Advertising
Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion
Photograph: Courtesy Chanel

Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

A treat for fashionistas, the Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion is an exhibition dedicated to showcasing the importance of the preservation of craft from some of the most legendary houses and designers around the world. Carefully curated by world-renowned fashion stylist and editor, Carine Roitfeld, the exhibition will feature rare and masterful works from renowned design houses, including Balenciaga, Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Iris van Herpen, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, and Valentino, as well as works by avant-garde designers such as Richard Quinn and Tom Van der Borght, and one-of-a-kind pieces from Roitfeld's own private collection. Held from December 13 to February 14, 2022 at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre, the glamorous showcase will give all fashion lovers a chance to discover the beauty of couture craftsmanship and the dedication it takes to carry on the time-honoured heritage.

Read more
Street Fighter pop-up at LCX
Photograph: Courtesy LCX

Street Fighter pop-up at LCX

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The world's first official Street Fighter pop-up store authorised by Capcom has landed at LCX, Harbour City. Bringing visitors back to their childhood days, the two-month-long pop-up features various displays and products from the iconic arcade game, including the launch of exclusive blind box figures (starting January) with a total of six characters and two secret designs available. Those who spend more than $400 or $800 within a single purchase will also receive special Street Fighter-themed gifts.

For every weekend from now until January 15, there will even be guided tours and mini games for visitors to take part and learn more about the evolution of Street Fighter and the uniqueness of different characters. For more details, keep your eyes peeled on their official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Read more
Advertising
Green Power Hike 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Green Power Hike

Green Power Hike 2022

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong

The Green Power Hike 2022 is now open for registration. Held over a month between January 21 to February 21 as a virtual hike format, the event welcomes individuals and teams to complete routes (self-designed or designed by the Hong Kong Trail) of varying distances in one or multiple sessions to win different souvenirs and prizes. In order to encourage the appreciation of nature, a 'Traceless Hiker Award' will be awarded to participants who share their hiking experience of 'Leave-No-Trace' by uploading photos of themselves actively helping the environment along the trails, such as bringing their own bottles or towels and cleaning up trash. Visit greenpowerhike.hk for more details about the event.

Read more
Life Photo Studio II Colour Therapy
Photograph: Courtesy Life Photo Studio Hong Kong

Life Photo Studio II Colour Therapy

  • Art
  • Sheung Wan

Back by popular demand, the famous Korean Life Photo Studio exhibition – which debuted in Hong Kong earlier in May this year – returns to the city from now to February 27!

Its Korean name, which translates to 'Life Shot' in English, is a Korean phrase that describes one's most beautiful and precious photo. Building on this concept, the Life Photo Studio exhibition launched in Korea in 2016 to offer visitors a self-service “photo-taking amusement park”. Featuring aesthetically pleasing and highly photogenic booths with professional lighting and illumination, the exhibition allows visitors to take impeccable photos with just a simple tap on their phones. 

There will be a total of 20 photo booths at the exhibition with the theme of 'Colour Therapy' – so expect plenty of bold and vibrant colours – and there'll even be special Pet Days (twice a week) where you can bring your fur babies along and dress them up in adorable Hanbok! 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
M+ presents Nalini Malani: Vision in Motion
Photograph: Courtesy M+/Nalini Malani

M+ presents Nalini Malani: Vision in Motion

  • Art
  • West Kowloon

Internationally renowned for her reverse paintings and immersive multimedia installations, Nalini Malani is widely recognised as a pioneer of video art and experimental film. In honour of the artist's distinctive practice, M+ museum is showcasing three of the artist's major artworks over the past 50 years artworks – Utopia (1969– Page 2 of 3 1976), Remembering Mad Meg (2007–2019), and Can You Hear Me (2018–2020) – as the inaugural presentation at The Studio, one of the museum's signature venues.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.