Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this November

Calling every muscle-jacked individual, fitness fanatic, sports enthusiast, young adventurer, and basically, anyone who likes a challenge – the Spartan Race is back!

Taking place at the Kam Tin Country Club in Yuen Long on November 20 to 21, this gruelling yet exciting race is bringing all the classic obstacles back – think spear throwing, rope climbing, barbed wire crawl, and much more. Due to health and safety reasons, all water and mud obstacles will be made optional for those who are racing in the Open category. The number of racers per heat will also be reduced to avoid crowds gathering, and personal hygiene stations with hand sanitisers will be available at each obstacle. As for the kids' race, young Spartans (age 4 to 13) will be able to challenge themselves in a 3km race with over 10 to 15 obstacles.

Early bird discounts are available from now until October 17, so register now and start training for the big day! Click here for more details about each race and ticket prices.

If rolling in mud doesn't sound like an ideal weekend activity, the Spartan Virtual Trail 3.0 is also back in town with its third virtual race that will take participants to the highest point on Hong Kong Island – The Peak! More info about the virtual trail run can be found here (the registration period ends on November 30).