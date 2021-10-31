Hong Kong
Timeout

All About Catsssss by Nyangsongi
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City

Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this November

A jam-packed month filled with pop-ups, artsy events, dining experiences and much more!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Temperatures are slowly dropping and autumn is in full swing! There are tons of spectacular events taking place all across town this month, and with Halloween out of the way, we can finally start counting down to Christmas with a yuletide of festive events in the city! Keep scrolling to see some of the coolest events we've picked out for the month of November.

RECOMMENDED: After a day of fun, recharge at one of Hong Kong's 50 best restaurants, or sip on a tipple or three at one of the 50 best bars in Hong Kong!

Hong Kong events highlight

RecorDing Every Moment
Photograph: Courtesy HiumanLam

RecorDing Every Moment

  • Art
  • Causeway Bay

From now until November 4, Leica Store Hong Kong in Causeway Bay is playing host to an exhibition that celebrates the historical and cultural significance of the beloved 'Ding Ding'. Titled RecorDing Every Moment, the exhibition showcases 15 images captured through the Leica lens of three local photographers – Hiuman Lam, Colin Lau, and Edas Wong – who each document not just the exquisite craftsmanship of the tramcars but also the warm sentiments that have made the Ding Ding an indelible part of the city and its people.

Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation

Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2021

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon

Follow the path to Neverland as the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park is paying tribute to the widely beloved story of Peter Pan! Held at the West Kowloon Cultural District Art Park, the two-day art festival features a full programme of visual arts and performing arts activities, including a colourful giant puppet and dramatic costume showcase, 12 interactive art stalls, stage performances, storytelling theatres, installations exhibiting 9,000 artworks, and a photo area for capturing fun moments with family and friends. All activities are free and open to everyone – perfect for art lovers of all ages!

Fault Line at Present Projects
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects

Fault Line at Present Projects

  • Art
  • Sham Shui Po

Fault Line is a group exhibition that uses the geological phenomena of displacement as a metaphor for various contemporary dilemmas. The exhibition brings together works by eight homegrown artists, who each uses the concept of 'fault lines' to construct artworks mostly made out of construction materials like concrete, marble, zip ties, wire, grout, and foam. Together, the works explore how forms mutate and meanings alter – at times slow and at times sudden – just like the restless earth under our feet.

Ngong Ping Outdoor ARTcation
Photograph: Courtesy Ngong Ping 360/Vivienne Tam

Ngong Ping Outdoor ARTcation

  • Art
  • Lantau Island

Ngong Ping 360 is getting an artsy makeover this autumn with its first Ngong Ping Outdoor ARTcation! From now to November 7, visitors will be able to view the world debut of international fashion designer Vivienne Tam’s latest FW 2021 collection – City Camouflaged. Turning Ngong Ping Village and Wisdom Path into a virtual 'runway', the collection's theme was inspired by the breathtaking nature hikes and spiritual walks at Ngong Ping.

Additionally, Ngong Ping 360 has also partnered up with different creative talents to create an artistic experience for all visitors. Not-to-miss highlights include Instagrammable hand-painted murals by homegrown artists such as Carol Mui, Rebecca Lin, and Leon Lollipop; an interactive Puppet Parade Show that promises a quality time for all parents and kids; art jamming workshops led by local art tutors; and a photography exhibition of Vivienne Tam’s new collection. For more details about activities available at the Ngong Ping Outdoor ARTcation, head to www.np360.com.hk.

Sou・Sou pop-up at Times Square
Photograph: Courtesy Times Square

Sou・Sou pop-up at Times Square

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

Times Square has partnered up with Japanese brand Sou・Sou from Kyoto to open its first official pop-up store in Hong Kong. Overflowing with modern Japanese lifestyle aesthetics, the pop-up features more than 250 pieces of merchandise with exclusive home collection items sold only at Times Square. These include Japanese women clothing, Sou・Sou's signature tabi shoes, and a series of products that have never been officially sold overseas. Shoppers will also get the chance to see the brand’s largest overseas exhibition, which showcases over 50 original artworks and more than 20 featured items that the brand has launched over the years.

Microwave International New Media Arts Festival 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Microwave International New Media Arts Festival

Microwave International New Media Arts Festival 2021

  • Art
  • Central

Get in touch with your creative side and make your way to the Microwave International New Media Arts Festival as it returns for another year. Taking on the theme of 'Yesterday’s Fiction,
Today’s Reality.', this year's festival boasts an exciting lineup of exhibitions, webinars, and film screenings that not only present the limitless possibilities of new media, but also reveal its possible connection with our daily life.

The Grain of Life
Photograph: Courtesy Deliveroo

The Grain of Life

  • Things to do
  • Sheung Wan

From November 4 to 7, Deliveroo is celebrating its sixth anniversary with The Grain of Life, an exhibition themed around one of the most important pantry staples for Hongkongers – rice! Working in collaboration with local illustrators and star guides, the exhibition is divided into four thematic zones, including Myriad Flavours of Rice, Collective Memories, Everyday Inspiration, and Serendipity. From the very origins of rice harvesting to local stories and interviews, the exhibition hopes to compel every visitor to develop a genuine appreciation for food.

 

Are you bored or not?
Photograph: Facebook/Pacific Place Hong Kong

Are you bored or not?

  • Art
  • Admiralty

Exploring the ‘Profile Picture NFT’ (PFPNFT) trend that is sweeping the NFT metaverse, Are you bored or not? is a group exhibition featuring a collection of brand new NFT creations by 11 different artists. These include celebrated digital artists such as Jonathan Jay Lee, Jasper Wong, Andres Rivera/nook, Dave Arcade and Kongkee, as well as up and coming local artists Chi-Kit Kwong, HOY, Viki Chan, Lester Choy, Gaby Teresa and JUM. 

The exhibition shows two sides of the same subject – 'Bored' and 'Not Bored' – both of which will be minted on the ethereum blockchain. Visitors will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase 50 limited edition prints of the 'Bored' PFPNFT creations and will be entered into a lucky draw to win an NFT version of their purchased artwork.

Make a Wish Charity Group Show
Photograph: Courtesy JPS Gallery

Make a Wish Charity Group Show

  • Art
  • Central

JPS Gallery has teamed up with How2Work and Belowground to present Make a Wish Charity Group Show, a group exhibition featuring a series of paintings by 12 talented artists from Hong Kong and around the world. All works were donated by the artists for charity sales, with all proceeds going directly towards Make-A-Wish Hong Kong for children in need.

Hong Kong Pride Parade 2021 Rainbow Market
Photograph: Yan Zhao/AFP

Hong Kong Pride Parade 2021 Rainbow Market

  • LGBTQ+
  • Kwun Tong

The Hong Kong Pride Parade is back this year in the form of a colourful Rainbow Market! Taking place on November 13 (12nn-8pm) under the theme of 'Stay in Love', the Rainbow Market will be divided into three zones: The Market Zone, which will feature around 30 booths by different businesses that support the LGBTQ+ community; the Stay in Love Zone, where there will be booths set up by sponsors, participating groups, and the official activity booths of Hong Kong Pride Parade; and last but certainly not least, the Pride Zone, where visitors will have plenty of photo ops by different rainbow art installations. 

Admission to the Rainbow Market is free of charge, so everyone is welcome to join in on the fun. Pencil it in your diary folks, and show your love and support for the LGBTQ+ community this November! For more info, head to hkpride.net or stay up to date with the latest news on Hong Kong Pride Parade's Facebook page this year.

K11 Musea presents Muse Rooms
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea

K11 Musea presents Muse Rooms

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Featuring six new creative collaborations between acclaimed artists and designers, along with lifestyle brands and tastemakers, K11 Musea's Muse Rooms will open up your creative imagination like no other. 

Get a sweet taste of nostalgia at British artist Jon Burgerman's Candyland, where you'll see playful illustrations, a Pick 'n' Mix stall, as well as limited edition merch. For more sweet treats, world-acclaimed interior designer Joyce Wang has also created the Dockside Dairy (soon to open at the Promenade) – an octagon-shaped ice cream kiosk made entirely of terrazzo, inspired by elements of old local amusement parks. Nostalgic ice cream cookie sandwiches by Cookie DPT will also be available.

Other 'rooms' not to be missed include Tony Oursler's Lock 2,4,6 exhibition (B2, Garage); Nelson Chow's Dreamscape (7/F, Bohemian Garden); exclusive drinks and more at Elephant Grounds and Curator Art & Cafe; a pink immersive art installation named Waterfall – Sands by a'strict (Shop 116, 1/F); and digital artworks from the Hajime Sorayama x Zhen NFT collection at the Golden Ball.

Zhang Jian-Jun: Human Traces
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun

Zhang Jian-Jun: Human Traces

  • Art
  • North Point

Curated by renowned Chinese scholar Wu Hung, Zhang Jian-Jun: Human Traces is a collaborative exhibition between K11 Art Foundation (KAF) and London’s Royal Academy of Arts (RA). Featuring a series of new works created specifically for Hong Kong by renowned artist Zhang Jian-Jun, the exhibition reflects on the artist’s latest musings on the eternal themes of human beings, nature, and time. The exhibition is divided into three interactive parts, all of which revolve around the three themes and how they relate to the concept of past, present, and future.

Side 晒 photography exhibition by Man Lim Chung
Photograph: Courtesy Man Lim Chung

Side 晒 photography exhibition by Man Lim Chung

  • Art
  • Photography
  • Sheung Wan
Renowned Hong Kong film art director Man Lim Chung has dedicated his career to some of the city’s biggest blockbusters, including Tempting Heart, In the Mood for Love, Project Gutenberg, and many more. Throughout the years, Man has taken numerous behind-the-scenes photographs as well as other imagery of his artistic process – which you can now view at the Soho Friends Studio at Soho House. Titled 'Side 晒', which plays on the Cantonese phrase for describing something as being wasted – the exhibition is named after the running joke that his photos have always been wasted as they were never shown to audiences. It is also named after the fact that his photos offer a glimpse of the precious 'side' moments of his work on set.
Hong Kong International Literary Festival 2021
Photograph: Courtesy HKILF

Hong Kong International Literary Festival 2021

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Central

Hong Kong’s biggest annual celebration of all things literary is back. This year, the festival features more than 75 events, including seminars, workshops, walking tours, readings, performances and more. There will also be live-streamed and virtual events featuring authors and speakers from all corners of the world. Headline authors for this year's festival include Amor Towles, Paula Hawkins, Damon Galgut, Xiaolu Guo, Caryl Phillips, Gianrico Carofiglio, Naoise Dolan and Kit Fan.

22nd Hong Kong Jewish Film Festival
Photograph: Courtesy HKJFF

22nd Hong Kong Jewish Film Festival

  • Film
  • Central

Arguably Asia’s flagship Jewish festival, the Hong Kong Jewish Film Festival aims to bring the best array of Jewish-themed films from around the world to local audiences. This year, the 22nd edition will take film lovers on an inspiring cinematic tour through a diverse programme of drama, comedy, thriller, musical and documentary films. More than 33 titles are being shown at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center and the Golden Scene Cinema in Kennedy Town. See the festival’s homepage for full details of each screening.

Blue Bottle Coffee Sha Tin pop-up store
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee Sha Tin pop-up store

  • Things to do
  • pop-ups
  • Sha Tin

Coffee pop-up alert! From August 25 to November 21, Blue Bottle Coffee is inviting every pooch in town to visit their pet-friendly pop-up at New Town Plaza's new Kids and Pets Park. During the three-month pop-up, visitors will get to sip on Blue Bottle's signature brews and indulge in two exclusive waffle parfaits – oolong jam-infused and peanut butter cream – by local food brands JamStory and The Nutter. There'll even be a special coconut ice cream for all furry friends to enjoy! Bag yourself one of the park's pet-friendly tents and settle inside to enjoy your treats while your little furballs run wild around the park's pet maze.

On top of drinks and nibbles, there'll also be a series of workshops and activities available, including coffee pourover and tie-dye classes, as well as a biking tour, led by local cycling and lifestyle platform Bike The Moment, that will take you around the neighbourhood of Sha Tin to discover its unique and scenic side.

Spartan Race Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Spartan Hong Kong

Spartan Race Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Sport events
  • Yuen Long

Calling every muscle-jacked individual, fitness fanatic, sports enthusiast, young adventurer, and basically, anyone who likes a challenge – the Spartan Race is back!

Taking place at the Kam Tin Country Club in Yuen Long on November 20 to 21, this gruelling yet exciting race is bringing all the classic obstacles back – think spear throwing, rope climbing, barbed wire crawl, and much more. Due to health and safety reasons, all water and mud obstacles will be made optional for those who are racing in the Open category. The number of racers per heat will also be reduced to avoid crowds gathering, and personal hygiene stations with hand sanitisers will be available at each obstacle. As for the kids' race, young Spartans (age 4 to 13) will be able to challenge themselves in a 3km race with over 10 to 15 obstacles.

Early bird discounts are available from now until October 17, so register now and start training for the big day! Click here for more details about each race and ticket prices.

If rolling in mud doesn't sound like an ideal weekend activity, the Spartan Virtual Trail 3.0 is also back in town with its third virtual race that will take participants to the highest point on Hong Kong Island – The Peak! More info about the virtual trail run can be found here (the registration period ends on November 30).

Teknolust: Objectophilic Futures
Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery

Teknolust: Objectophilic Futures

  • Art
  • Central

Teknolust: Objectophilic Futures is a new group exhibition presented at Central's Woaw Gallery. Taking its audience into a post-singularity world, in which "humans interact with intelligences of their own creation on equal footing", the exhibition exists in both physical and digital form. The virtual creation, which goes under the name of Epooch's Replicants, reimagines the architecture of Woaw’s Queen’s Road location and its surrounding neighborhood, populated only by machine and artistic energies. 

Solo exhibition by Giraffe Leung Lok Hei
Photograph: Courtesy La Galerie/Giraffe Leung Lok Hei

Solo exhibition by Giraffe Leung Lok Hei

  • Art
  • Soho

From now until November 27, Hong Kong artist Giraffe Leung Lok Hei is holding a solo exhibit at La Galerie. The exhibition showcases the latest works of the artist's well-received painting series Coins – Memories of Hong Kong, which uses blackened coins to create images of iconic Hong Kong scenes, along with a new calligraphy series, titled Characters Map of Hong Kong, inspired by the aesthetic of traditional Chinese characters. The series depicts Hong Kong’s street names in different districts while examining both the complexity and beauty of the traditional form of Chinese characters.

The Great Gatsby Immersive Dining Experience
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Great Gatsby Immersive Dining Experience

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Travel back to the roaring twenties at The Peninsula Hong Kong's Felix, where F. Scott Fitzgerald's Jay Gatsby will host a series of lavish dinner parties every Thursday to Saturday, starting on October 21 (limited to three shows per week). In partnership with the award-winning Secret Theatre, The Great Gatsby Immersive Dining Experience at Felix ($2,000 per head, VIP tickets at 2,500 per head) will showcase a theatrical performance directed by the acclaimed artistic director Richard Crawford, complemented by a creative four-course dinner crafted by chef de cuisine Juan Gomez.

Inspired by 1920s New York, chef Gomez's exquisite menu will include Gatsby fried chicken and deviled eggs, lobster toast with black truffle, and an upside-down pineapple cake. Along with the dinner and theatrical experience, VIP ticket holders will receive a special top-secret meeting with Jay Gatsby, a non-fungible token (NFT) from Jay Gatsby himself, and a complimentary bottle of Champagne for every two guests. Reserve your spot today via this link. For more information, visit peninsula.com.

Happy Birthday to Tree by UUendy Lau
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills/UUendy Lau

Happy Birthday to Tree by UUendy Lau

  • Art
  • Tsuen Wan

Local designer and artist UUendy Lau has partnered up with The Mills to present Happy Birthday to Tree, an exhibition that explores how nature communicates with us through colours. Taking inspiration from UU's upbringing in Tsuen Wan, the exhibition tells a story about a girl and a tree through three stunning and colourful installation pieces. 

Hong Kong Library Festival 2021
Photograph: Courtesy HKPL

Hong Kong Library Festival 2021

  • Things to do
  • Central

This autumn, the Hong Kong Library Festival returns with the theme 'Joyful Reading．Libraries for You'. Divided into four 'light' aspects – Light Interaction, Enlightenment, Delightful Reading, and Lighten the Mood – the festival invites all to indulge in the joys of reading and being with books, while taking part in various on-site interactive activities, multimedia art exhibition, and numerous online programmes. On-ground activities will take place at the Hong Kong Central Library as well as different public libraries across all 18 districts in Hong Kong. Click here for more info on how you can take part!

Festive Korea 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Festive Korea

Festive Korea 2021

  • Things to do
  • Central

Get a feel of the K-wave as Festive Korea finally returns! Taking place throughout the month of October and November, the cultural fest offers an array of inspiring art and cultural activities that will feature Korean artists, K-game, K-food and selected Korean movies. Highlighted events include a K-pop Dance Festival on November 13 and the Korea Square 2021 (Oct 29-31), a three-day cultural marketplace with Korean food, lifestyle products, different cultural games and experiences, dance performances, and live music. In addition, a series of concerts starring Korean music artists and Hong Kong orchestras, as well as various art exhibitions will be held across the city. Check out the rest of the programmes hereWith so much going on around the city to celebrate Korean culture, better start pencilling in those dates!

Sing Yin's hairy crab x Nikka whisky pairing dinner
Photograph: Courtesy Sing Yin

Sing Yin's hairy crab x Nikka whisky pairing dinner

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • West Kowloon

Hairy crab season is back, and W Hong Kong's Sing Yin Cantonese Dining is pairing these sweet crustaceans with various expressions of Japanese whisky from the Nikka Distillery. From now until November 30, catch this exciting six-course pairing dinner ($1,280 per person) that is sure to elevate your hair crab feast experience. The Crabalicious Whisky Feast presents delectable hairy crab dishes prepared by executive chef Johnny Chan, which includes a sweet steamed fresh hairy crab, braised seafood broth with bird's nest and hairy crab roe, sautéed king prawn with crab meat and hairy crab roe, baked stuffed crab shell, and steamed minced pork dumpling with hairy crab roe. Complementing the savoury dishes are refreshing cocktails Miyagikyo Single Malt Whisky Umeshu Highball, Penicillin made with Yoichi Single Malt Whisky and Nikka Coffey Malt blend, Nikka Coffey Gin and tonic, W Hong Kong's limited edition bottled White Negroni, and neat servings of the newly released blended Japanese whisky Nikka Days.

If you add an extra $200, you can also get a glass of The Nikka 12 Years Premium Blended Whisky, one of the last few drams of this vibrant whisky as it has now been discontinued in the market. If you want to learn more about the distillery and the whiskies presented for the dinner, be sure to catch the special dinner sessions with Nikka ambassador's on October 22 and November 5, 19 and 30. 

Advance booking is required, so make sure to reserve a slot via 3717 2848 or singyin.hk@whotels.com. Check out the W THE SHOP for exclusive discounts to the dinner. 

Keigo Open House at Artzbrew
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Keigo Open House at Artzbrew

  • Things to do
  • Sai Ying Pun

Japanese artist Keigo and his humorous cartoon characters have taken over Artzbrew! From now to November 30, guests are invited to step inside the first-floor gallery space and visit Giraffe who just got up from his extra long bed, watch patiently as Uncle and Sloth sl...ow...ly change the light bulb, and get active with White Bread for some challenging sit-ups. A series of Keigo's original sketches are also on view for visitors to learn about the artist's creative process.

Down in the cafe, Keigo has also taken over the menu with themed meal sets for all to enjoy. The meal set consists of one drink (cappuccino, chocolate, or babyccino) with your chosen Keigo character printed on top, along with one main course (veggie baguette, 'hula-hoopurger', and grapefruit meringue toast). Add on more fun with sides like the 'Potato Haircut' fries with truffle and mushroom sauce, a slothful ti...ra...mi...su, and other freshly baked pastry.

Fans of Keigo and his adorable characters can also get their hands on limited-edition figures, signed prints, tote bags, face masks, and more available at the limited-time Keigo themed store. Head to trip.com to get your ticket now!

Cruise Restaurant & Bar x Malfy Gin collaboration
Photograph: Courtesy Cruise

Cruise Restaurant & Bar x Malfy Gin collaboration

  • Restaurants
  • North Point

Enjoy an Amalfi experience with your friends at Cruise's beautiful outdoor terrace, complemented with a special sharing drink menu called Nice Jugs! Featuring a selection of delicious cocktails using Italian brand Malfy Gin, the two-month-long promotion will be offering spirits-heavy tipples to lighter, refreshing drinks that include a fizzy Blood Orange Pineapple G&T ($350) and a boozy Malfy Martinez ($350).

If you can't decide on what to drink during your visit, spin the Malfy edition of Cruise's drinking wheel and surprise yourself with a delicious drink ($98 per serving). If you drop by for Cruise's Sunset Sessions happy hour from 3pm to 7pm or Midnight Sessions from 10pm to 12am, you can even order a second jug for just $1! Make your reservation today via this link, or contact 3896 9898 and hkgct.cruise@hyatt.com.  

House of Fortune by Mak2
Photograph: Courtesy de Sarthe Gallery/Mak2

House of Fortune by Mak2

  • Art
  • Aberdeen

The House of Fortune exhibition marks the third solo showcase of Hong Kong-based conceptual artist Mak2. Featuring a new body of multimedia installations as well as newly developed canvas works branching from her iconic ongoing Home Sweet Home series, the exhibition explores the correlation between value and belief under the context of Chinese Feng Shui and big data in the prevailing digital era.

Skin in the game
Photograph: Courtesy Gallery HZ

Skin in the game

  • Art
  • Sheung Wan

Skin in the game is a group exhibition that depicts the complexity of womanhood in today's ambiguous world. Through a collection of mixed-media paintings by Ewa Budka, Javier Martin & Ewelina Skowrońska, and photography works by Chong-Il Woo, the exhibition invites viewers to explore the ideas of female outer and inner beauty, how women are shown in social media, advertising, and in daily life, as well as what women need to give to be considered 'beautiful' in today's society.

Isa Genzken at David Zwirner Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy David Zwirner/Isa Genzken

Isa Genzken at David Zwirner Hong Kong

  • Art
  • Central

Discover the stunninig works of German artist Isa Genzken at David Zwirner Hong Kong. Presenting major works from the artist's past 10 years, the exhibition features an installation of Genzken’s recent 'tower' and 'column' sculptures, freestanding floor sculptures, as well as wall-mounted works that expand upon the artist’s fascination with the relationship between architecture, art, commercial goods, and everyday experience.

Asahi x Zuma presents a night out on Japanese Yokocho
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Asahi x Zuma presents a night out on Japanese Yokocho

  • Restaurants
  • Central

This month, Japan's number one beer brand Asahi and modern izakaya Zuma will introduce the city to a trendy Japanese 'Yokocho' experience. From October 12 until the end of the year, Zuma's terrace will transform into Japan's Yokocho (hidden alleyways packed with small izakayas, bars, and eateries mostly found in Tokyo and Osaka), where guests can sample delicious bites and refreshing drinks from a special menu inspired by Asahi Super Dry's Karakuchi taste and its sake inspired origin. Guests can enjoy a sake-Asahi beer pairing and nibble on dishes that include robatayaki skewers, home-made Japanese pickles ($90), rock shrimp tempura with chilli mayonnaise ($150), as well as a selection of robatayaki grilled nibbles such as lamb skewers with spicy hatcho miso ($130), Hokkaido scallops with Ume Boshi butter and sea urchin ($280).

If you're a shutterbug like the rest of us, you'll have fun snapping away on all the Instagrammable spots in the pop-up adorned with dimly-lit red lanterns, neon lights, and a special Tokyo bike display. Sit on tailor-made bar tables crafted from red beer crates or get a spot under the shades of maple trees and enjoy a drinking experience like a Japanese local.

Trust & Confusion
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun/Kwan Sheung Chi

Trust & Confusion

  • Art
  • Central

Trust & Confusion is an eight-month-long exhibition featuring over 20 newly commissioned works from artists around the world consisting of static artworks, audio works, and live performances such as dancing and singing – by a chorus of tone-deaf singers. The art show is split into a ‘day’ and ‘night’ theme. Inside the ‘day room’, artworks would change and evolve over the exhibition period, while the ‘night room’ will present a solo or duo showcase by different artists. So, whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning for another round, you’ll always be in for a surprise.

Living with Botero by Fernando Botero
Photograph: Courtesy Ora-Ora/Fernando Botero

Living with Botero by Fernando Botero

  • Art
  • Central

Living with Botero is Ora-Ora’s major autumn show which runs from now until January 2, 2022. Featuring works by Colombian artist Fernando Botero – comprised of paintings and drawings never-before-seen in Hong Kong, most of which the artist lived with and are counted among his personal favourites – the gallery will be styled as a recreation of the artist’s apartment in New York, allowing visitors the privilege of stepping into the everyday life of Fernando Botero. 

Walking Backwards by Aleah Chapin
Photograph: Courtesy Flowers Gallery/Aleah Chapin

Walking Backwards by Aleah Chapin

  • Art
  • Sheung Wan

Renowned for her bold and intimate portrayals of the human figure, contemporary American painter Aleah Chapin is having her first solo exhibition in Asia at Flowers Gallery. Title Walking Backwards, the exhibition features a new body of works that first begin as spontaneous sketches, often drawn with her non-dominant hand, before they are combined with images of the artist's own body and reconfigured into hybrid forms poised at the edge of abstraction. By using this intuitive approach to painting, Chapin's artworks are able to fluctuate between imposing rational structures and following their own course.

