What is it? Estro, which means inspiration in Italian, is focused on Neapolitan cuisine but it's not all spaghetti and pizza here. The restaurant is helmed by Naples-born chef Antimo Maria Merone who has created a fascinating menu directed by his own memories and influenced by Italian history.
Why we love it: The dining experience here feels like a different world. First, the André Fu designed interior reels you in with its Naples-inspired aesthetic nuanced with old-world charm. Then the food, primed with chef's clever interpretations, takes you on a sentimental journey that is full of robust flavours. Highlights include a homage to the tomato, Buttons, a mix between eggplant parmigiana and ravioli, and a knock-your-socks-off Mafalde pasta in ragu Genovese of Montoro onions and short rib.
Time out tip: The six-course ($1,480) and eight-course ($1,880) menus have everything you need including a bread course with a choice of different olive oils. It's worth asking for a little of all four so you can work your way from light to flavourful.