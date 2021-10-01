October 2021: While some restrictions for banquets and catering have been relaxed for venues with vaccinated staff, the government has extended most social distancing regulations until October 13, meaning many of the existing rules for restaurants still apply.

Restaurants (Type C) operating with vaccinated staff that have already received their first dose can open until midnight, seat up to six customers per table, and operate at 75 percent capacity. Venues (Type D) with fully vaccinated staff and customers that have received one dose or more can open until 2am, seat a maximum of 12 persons per table, and operate at full capacity. Visit this link for regular updates on social distancing regulations in Hong Kong.

In light of restaurants in business and new venues opening every month, we felt it appropriate to give recognition and support to some of the best restaurants that are forging through in Hong Kong during this time.

From new restaurants and concepts to established eateries doing what they can to stay relevant, creative and interesting, read on for our pick of the 50 best restaurants and get some inspiration for where your next meal could be.

Eaten somewhere on this list and loved it? Know of a restaurant that should be on here instead? Let us know and share it with the hashtag #TimeOutEatList