Hong Kong
Timeout

Steak King
Photograph: Courtesy Steak King

The best Halloween parties to go to in Hong Kong

We round up all the killer parties and hauntingly good happenings in town

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818032/image.jpg
Written by
Fontaine Cheng
Spooky season has begun and Halloween celebrations are back in the city this year. So, dust off your crazy wigs and get your fake blood and face paint out, because it’s time to throw it down in the name of All Hallow’s Eve once again. Falling on Sunday, October 31, there will be scary parties on, and in the run-up to, the official night. 

RECOMMENDED: Be sure to celebrate Halloween safely and check our guide for all the most up to date social distancing restrictions in Hong Kong.

The best Halloween parties in Hong Kong

Netflix & Thrill at Roji
Photograph: Courtesy Roji

Netflix & Thrill at Roji

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Head down to LKF’s back alleyway izakaya for a Netflix and Thrill party that celebrates all the best scary shows on the popular streaming platform. Whether you’re more Sabrina the Teenage Witch or a Squid Game player, Roji is offering a great night of drinking and dancing to old-school 90s hip-hop, along with Roji bites to enjoy. Plus, the best-dressed costume will win $3,000 Roji credit.

Enjoy food such as Roji’s seafood box ($268), chicken karaage ($118), Japanese A4 Wagyu ($298), before washing it all down with one of the free-flow packages (from 9.30pm onwards), which includes a special Halloween cocktail, vodka, gin, rum, whisky and tequila highballs, with hourly sake drum shots. The best part is that Roji will offer private pick-up access to the venue so you can skip all the queues and head straight to the party!

Where: Roji, book on eventbrite.com 
When: Saturday, October 30 from 9.30pm onwards
Price: $498; $598 at the door

Aqua Luna’s Haunted Halloween Cruise
Photograph: Marcel Lam

Aqua Luna’s Haunted Halloween Cruise

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Have you ever been on a haunted cruise? Well, now you can with Aqua Luna. The Halloween cruise will take place on two evenings and will last one hour on the water. The ticket includes a Hocus Pocus cocktail, made with gin and blue curaçao, or a non-alcoholic Monster Mash mocktail on the wooden boat, as you sail away. You can make it a real party by adding $100 per person to enjoy a selection of free-flow prosecco, wine, beer, soft drinks and juices.

Where: Aqua Luna (board at Central Pier 9), book on aqualuna.asiapay.com 
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31, cruises available from 5.30pm to 8.30pm
Price: $400 per adult or $300 per child (includes a complimentary cocktail or mocktail)

The Daily Tot’s 90s Halloween Rager
Photograph: Courtesy The Daily Tot/TC Pang

The Daily Tot’s 90s Halloween Rager

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

Throwing it back to the 90s, The Daily Tot is holding a party for you to remember the good old days – when you were still renting Blockbuster videos and playing your mixtape on your Walkman on repeat. The party invites all to dress up in 90s fashion or as a TV, music, or movie personality from the 90s. There is also a free-flow package available with continuous pours of Prosecco, wine, beer, house spirits and cocktails for three hours, while DJ King GNS spins dancehall and reggaeton all night.

Where: The Daily Tot, book on eventbrite.com
When: Saturday, October 30 from 9.30pm to 12:30am
Price: $550 per person with free flow for three hours

Rula Live’s Halloween Ultimate Costume Party
Photograph: Courtesy Rula Live

Rula Live’s Halloween Ultimate Costume Party

  • Bars and pubs
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Rula Live is holding a Halloween party for all those who want to dress up in costumes and masks. The party is free to enter from 6pm and requires an admission fee thereafter. Rula will also offer a happy hour with 50 percent off standard drinks until 9pm. 

The bar has noted that the party is only for vaccinated individuals who are 21-year-olds and above.

Where: Rula Live, book on eventbrite.com 
When: Sunday, October 31 from 6pm to 12pm
Price: Free entry from 6pm to 7pm; After 7pm $100 (cash only) which includes admission and one drink

Frank's Frankentiki
Photograph: Courtesy Frank’s Italian American Social Club

Frank's Frankentiki

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

The Italian American restaurant and bar is turning into a fun tiki lounge for Halloween, except a little more freaky. The speakers will be blasting with DJ John L’s tropical beats from 7pm before all the horror, hip hop and thriller tunes come into play after 10pm. Surprise souvenirs, including limited edition t-shirts, will be handed out, along with Tiki cocktails such as Miami Vice, which is made with rum, tequila-based Picky Gonzales and Sicilian Neck Tai with grappa, limoncello and spiced rum. They’ll also have a limited-edition Tiki snack menu with sweet and sour pork meatballs with caramelised pineapple ($100), coconut shrimp scampi ($115) and more on the night.

Where: Frank's Italian American Social Club, book on eventbrite.hk 
When: Saturday, October 30 from 7pm onwards
Price: Early bird $350 (until October 29); General ($450) with one drink included

Underwater Horrors at Aqua Spirit
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua

Underwater Horrors at Aqua Spirit

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

With a deep and dark theme like Underwater Horrors, the penthouse bar will feature creatures from the abyss, pirates and more with live music by DJ Abel Rogers and surprise performances. Enjoy three hours of free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne and a choice of house spirit ($488), or sip on one of their Halloween cocktails (available October 25-21) including the jet-black Dark Tide ($138) and spiced rum-based Pirate’s Blood ($158). Dress up in your Halloween outfit and head straight to the bar as there will be professional make-up artists to help you look your scariest on the night!

Where: Aqua Spirit, book on eventbrite.hk
When: Saturday, October 30 from 9pm onwards
Price: Ticket price starts at $200 and includes one complimentary cocktail

Steak Rebellion at Steak King
Photograph: Courtesy Steak King

Steak Rebellion at Steak King

The Steak Rebellion returns with a Gangs Of New York theme at Steak King this year. It all starts with whisky and vodka shots at the ice bar, before an epic four-course dinner that showcases what the Steak King is all about – dry-aged beef – as well as fresh oysters, an Iberico Ham charcuterie board, and a bottle of wine per person.

At the party, you can enjoy a tarot card reading, but you’ll probably want to steer clear of Bill The Butcher as he’ll be there at the party too, slicing up meat in front of you. Prizes for the best-dressed Gangs of New York will be given, and the restaurant will also have extra top hats and a face painter on site too. After dinner, The Rolling Bones will hit the stage so you can dance the night away.

Where: Steak King, The Factory event space, 16A Kwai Bo Industrial Building, 40 Wong Chuk Hang Road, book on steak-king.com  
When: Friday, October 29 from 7pm onwards
Price: $1,250 per person includes four-course dinner and bottle of wine

Amalfi Halloween Masquerade
Photograph: Courtesy Amalfitana

Amalfi Halloween Masquerade

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

Put a different kind of mask on this Halloween and head to Amalfitana Central’s masquerade party. The party features a two-hour free-flow package that includes drinks with Svedka vodka, Greenalls Gin, Flor De Cana Rum, Jose Cuervo Tequila, Jim Beam Bourbon and Teachers Scotch. Not to mention, bottles of Peroni, Santa Margherita Prosecco, and soft drinks (from 10pm-12am) which you can enjoy when you show your wristband. Other a la carte cocktails and shots include tequila and spiced baijiu based Crimson cocktail ($78) and Phantom limoncello shots ($38; $190 for a tray of six).

Where: Amalfitana Central, book on eventbrite.hk
When: Saturday, October 30, from 10pm to 2am
Price: Early bird $330; Door tickets $430

The Dispensary’s Deadly Masquerade Party
Photograph: Courtesy The Dispensary

The Dispensary’s Deadly Masquerade Party

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

A masquerade party will take place at The Dispensary on two nights for Halloween. The event will offer free entry and live DJ music, starting from 8pm and running until late. So dress up mysteriously and head to the bar for a limited-edition Bloody Vanitas cocktail ($148) made with chilli-infused Jose Cuervo Blanco Tequila and Alipús Mezcal on the menu (available October 25-31).

Where: The Dispensary
When:  Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30 from 8pm onwards
Price: Free

Kiki House of Marciano Halloween Ball Vol. 5
Photograph: Courtesy Lambda Lounge

Kiki House of Marciano Halloween Ball Vol. 5

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Sheung Wan

Made for those who love to vogue on the dancefloor, the Kiki House of Marciano is back with their fifth Halloween Ball at Lambda Lounge. Here, Halloween voguers will battle it out so they may be crowned the king or queen of the underworld. The theme of the party is Trick or Treat with dance categories for Baby Vogue, Drags Face, Hair performance and more.

Where: Lambda Lounge, book on eventbrite.hk 
When: Saturday, October 30 from 9pm to 3am
Price: Early bird $180 (until October 29, 11pm); At the door $250 

Right, now to plan your costume!

