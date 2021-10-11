The best Halloween parties in Hong Kong

Head down to LKF’s back alleyway izakaya for a Netflix and Thrill party that celebrates all the best scary shows on the popular streaming platform. Whether you’re more Sabrina the Teenage Witch or a Squid Game player, Roji is offering a great night of drinking and dancing to old-school 90s hip-hop, along with Roji bites to enjoy. Plus, the best-dressed costume will win $3,000 Roji credit.

Enjoy food such as Roji’s seafood box ($268), chicken karaage ($118), Japanese A4 Wagyu ($298), before washing it all down with one of the free-flow packages (from 9.30pm onwards), which includes a special Halloween cocktail, vodka, gin, rum, whisky and tequila highballs, with hourly sake drum shots. The best part is that Roji will offer private pick-up access to the venue so you can skip all the queues and head straight to the party!

Where: Roji, book on eventbrite.com

When: Saturday, October 30 from 9.30pm onwards

Price: $498; $598 at the door