This October, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong will be closing two of its venues – drinking and dining space MO Bar and speakeasy bar Please Don’t Tell (PDT) – as part of Landmark’s upcoming ‘Tomorrow’s Central’ renovation project set to take place in early November. To honour and celebrate both venues before they close for good, the luxury hotel is hosting ‘End of an Era, Toast to the Future’ on October 25 and 26, a two-day party where MO Bar and the hotel’s lobby will be transformed into a timeless wonderland drenched in retro neon lights.



On both evenings of the party, attendees can expect to catch live DJ sets from the hotel’s past and present DJs such as Re:Flex, Kulu, Helen, and Gie. Aside from offering free-flow sommelier-selected Champagne, white and red wines, cocktails, mocktails, and soft drinks, the party will also have several interactive food booths for guests to enjoy delectable bites such as lobster rolls, hotdogs, crispy Korean chicken buns, beef short rib char siu buns, and even caviar with Belvedere vodka as a chaser. Additionally, award-winning mixologists and some of the hotel’s notable alumni will return to serve captivating cocktails, ensuring a memorable gastronomic experience.

From now until October 13, you can purchase tickets to the ‘End of an Era, Toast to the Future’ party at an early-bird discount of $1,103 per person. Following that, tickets will cost $1,298 per person.