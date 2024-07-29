This November, luxury shopping destination Landmark is set to begin its three-year renovation project to reinforce Central’s identity as a hub for luxury retail, dining, and business. As part of Landmark’s large-scale ‘Tomorrow’s Central’ project, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong will also be revamping its guest rooms and suites, along with its facilities at The Oriental Spa from November until late 2025, coinciding with the luxury hotel’s 20th anniversary.

Photograph: Courtesy PDT

While the upgrade is taking place, the hotel’s dining venues – including fine dining establishment Amber, casual restobar Somm, and Michelin-starred Japanese restaurants Sushi Shikon and Kappo Rin – will continue to operate as usual. However, the hotel’s drinking and dining space MO Bar, and Hong Kong outpost of New York-based speakeasy-style bar PDT (Please Don’t Tell), will close in late October ahead of the refurbishment. The bars have not yet made any official announcements about closing, but rumour has it that both venues will be rolling out special farewell promotions.

It’s not all bad news, though. The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong has teased that it will be welcoming two new dining and bar concepts to the hotel, including an alfresco terrace in the heart of Central. Stay tuned to this page for more updates regarding MO Bar and PDT’s official closing later this year.

