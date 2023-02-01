PDT (Please Don’t Tell)

Time Out says

Hidden at the back of MO Bar in the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, accessed through a mock phone booth, PDT has established itself as one of the best bars in the city – let alone one of the best hidden bars. As the Hong Kong outpost of the New York-based bar Please Don’t Tell, our city’s version serves signature creations from both bars. Flavourful ingredients such as ginger, goji berries, and honeycomb can be found in PDT’s original Hong Kong creations.