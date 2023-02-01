Hidden at the back of MO Bar in the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, accessed through a mock phone booth, PDT has established itself as one of the best bars in the city – let alone one of the best hidden bars. As the Hong Kong outpost of the New York-based bar Please Don’t Tell, our city’s version serves signature creations from both bars. Flavourful ingredients such as ginger, goji berries, and honeycomb can be found in PDT’s original Hong Kong creations.
PDT (Please Don’t Tell)
Time Out says
The world famous New York cocktail bar’s second branch
Details
- Address:
- M/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2132 0110
- Opening hours:
- Monday-Thursday 5pm-1am; Friday & Saturday 5pm-1.30am
