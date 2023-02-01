Hong Kong
PDT (Please Don’t Tell)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  PDT
  PDT
  PDT
The world famous New York cocktail bar’s second branch

Hidden at the back of MO Bar in the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, accessed through a mock phone booth, PDT has established itself as one of the best bars in the city – let alone one of the best hidden bars. As the Hong Kong outpost of the New York-based bar Please Don’t Tell, our city’s version serves signature creations from both bars. Flavourful ingredients such as ginger, goji berries, and honeycomb can be found in PDT’s original Hong Kong creations.

Time Out Hong Kong

Details

Address:
M/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2132 0110
Opening hours:
Monday-Thursday 5pm-1am; Friday & Saturday 5pm-1.30am
