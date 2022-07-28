Hong Kong
Timeout

Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong

Family-friendly activities in Hong Kong this summer

Entertainment for both kids and adults

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Make the most out of the summer holidays and spend some quality family time together. As tempting as it may be to stay put in your sufficiently air-conditioned homes, Hong Kong has a ton of exciting activities that will help you and the kids escape (or at least, forget for a little while) the scorching summer heat. Here are the best of the bunch – now get to it.

RECOMMENDED: Cool off at Hong Kong's best public swimming pools or enjoy a fun meal together at a family-friendly restaurant.

Family-friendly things to do in Hong Kong

See Minions do kung fu
Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza

See Minions do kung fu

  • Things to do

Travel back to the 70s this summer as Cityplaza's Atrium and Centre Bridge transform into The Minions House of Kung Fu. Meet the Minions in their new Kung Fu costumes and join their summer training camp to learn kung fu moves inside the Martial Club in China Town, tackle challenges to become a Kung Fu master with the Minions, and help Gru claim the title of the world's most despicable villain! There'll also be an airport-themed Minions pop-up store offering fans an array of kooky limited-edition goodies such as talking coin banks, collectable figures, remote cars and much more.

Bounce on giant egg tarts

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

From Dubai to Singapore to Manila and now Hong Kong, The Dessert Museum is here to make your summer dreams come true – sounds cliché, we know, but hear us out. Landing in East Point City this July, this highly Insta-worthy museum features different dessert-themed zones for you to get snap happy. Step through a giant six-metre-tall doughnut and be surrounded by displays of this colourful sweet treat; take a pic next to huge pastel-coloured macaroons in the tea room; chill out on the golden banana beach, and channel your inner Miley Cyrus to swing on hanging cake pops like a wrecking ball. There'll also be a bouncy egg tart zone created especially for the Hong Kong museum, where visitors can bounce up and down on giant egg tar trampolines!

While you're busy striking a pose next to giant bananas, don't forget to download Vexmeta on your smartphone and check out The Dessert Museum metaverse. There'll be interactive games and a dessert hunt for you to complete and get your hands on limited edition NFT as well as other themed prizes and electronic cash coupons.

Feel the cool and hit the ice
Photograph: Courtesy The Lohas

Feel the cool and hit the ice

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Clearwater Bay

Opened in 2021, the Lohas Rink is Hong Kong's largest international-standard ice arena. It is also the first-ever venue of its kind in Hong Kong to incorporate a natural, non-toxic and non-flammable CO2 chiller plant system, which uses a low GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerant to help minimise the negative impact on climate change and prevent damage to the ozone layer. Additionally, the ice rink features numerous amenities such as electronic lockers, handrail rentals, a multi-function room, an ice sports retail shop, and even skate sharpening services to ensure you can glide around safely and smoothly.

Play on colourful art installations
Photograph: Courtesy Messy Desk

Play on colourful art installations

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR establishment, the Summer · Harbour campaign features a series of art installations by local artists and designers such as Messy Desk, Chocolate Rain, Din Dong, Café de Bollo, and more, at six different harbourfronts in the city. 

Visitors can venture to the Tropical Forest at the Belcher Bay Promenade; make their way to the Wild, Wild West at the Water Sports & Recreation Precinct; or check out the Hot Air Balloon Extravaganza at HarbourChill. Also, don't miss out on the Beach Party at The Connector or the Summer Fireworks Fantasy at East Coast Park District! And, if you're heading to the outskirts of town, be sure to visit the Din Dong Water Carnival at Tsuen Wan Promenade. (Click here for more details.)

Learn about the most iconic dinosaurs
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

Learn about the most iconic dinosaurs

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Looks like Hong Kong has gone dino-mad this summer! Following the Robotic Dinos pop-up at Harbour City and Times Square, the Hong Kong Science Museum has just opened a new exhibition that's all about these historic creatures. Featuring fossil specimens and reconstructed skeleton models from museums all over the world, including Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, and Morocco, 'The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Big Eight - Dinosaur Revelation' showcases eight of the most iconic dinosaurs under one roof for the first time, boasting original fossil material, near-complete fossil skeletons, 3D renderings, and scientifically accurate reconstructions of the world's most giant predatory dinosaur and flying creature.

During the exhibition period, there will also be a series of educational activities for all ages, including the 'A Night with Dinosaurs' sleepover programme, Dino Yoga classes, films, workshops, guided tours and more. All visitors to The Big Eight exhibition and other permanent exhibitions, including Museum Pass holders, must make a booking in advance here.

Take on a challenge at the Aqua Park

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Cool off from the heat this summer and make a splash at Flow Academy's inflatable water sports arena Aqua Park. Open from now until September 30, the park features everything from slides and obstacle courses to paddles boats, a kids lake pool, and even a pet swimming zone. Click here to find out more about different games and challenges at the Aqua Park.

Make your very own instant noodles
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Make your very own instant noodles

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Japanese ramen brand Nissin's famous Cup Noodles Museum opened in Hong Kong in March 2021, setting up shop at China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui. The museum spans across a 10,000sq ft space and features Insta-worthy spots, the debut of a global-exclusive workshop, and two popular workshops – My Cupnoodles Factory and Demae Iccho Factory – from the original museum in Osaka, Japan. Aside from workshops, visitors can also drop by the gift shop and browse through a variety of exclusive souvenirs, gift sets, and more. Rare Nissin-themed toys and collections are also on display at the shop. 

Enjoy carnival games by the harbourfront
Photograph: Courtesy Summer Vibes

Enjoy carnival games by the harbourfront

  • Things to do
  • Central

Get ready to soak up those summer vibes! Open to the public on Fridays to Sundays, Summer Vibes is a retro-themed outdoor event located by the Central Harbourfront. Packed with fun-filled activities from carnival games to photo installations to kid rides and sports games like mini golf, this is the place to be this summer. Grab your tickets now on Zicket.

Splash around at Water World Ocean Park
Photograph: Courtesy Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong

Splash around at Water World Ocean Park

  • Attractions
  • Wong Chuk Hang

Comprised of five zones – Splendid Reef, Torrential River, Thrill Valley, Adventure Coast, and Hidden Village – Water World Ocean Park spans almost 700,000sq ft of land and features 27 indoor and outdoor attractions suitable for guests of all ages. 

Those looking to float with the gentle waves can take it easy at the Lazy Cruise, a 740m indoor flowing river; Big Wave Bay, an outdoor pool where guests can take on different wave patterns while enjoying the sweeping views of the southern shore; or the family-friendly Whiskers' Splash Zone, a fun and safe water play zone with water jets, tunnels, slides, and more.

On the other hand, if adrenaline-pumping water action is what you're after, hop onto rides like the Cavern Chase, Vortex!, Skyhigh Falls – all of which feature a series of thrilling twists and turns – and daring slides such as the Thunder Loop, Daredevil Drop, and Bravery Cliff, as well as Rainbow Rush, a 17-metre slide featuring eight colourful tubes. Check out our First Look video of Rainbow Rush below!

Meet, interact, and play with Peppa Pig
Photograph: Courtesy Trip.com/Pepper Pig Asia

Meet, interact, and play with Peppa Pig

  • Things to do
  • Kowloon Bay

Peppa Pig is coming to town! Recreating the entire world of Peppa Pig into larger-than-life 3D sceneries, the Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play exhibition features a string of family-friendly activities for all. From crawling around in the soft play area to jumping into mud puddles in the countryside, your little ones can hop, skip, and jump around as they try to find the keys to happiness with Peppa and her family. There will also be various themed interactive games as well as a lovely meet and greet with Peppa and George! Tickets are already on sale so don't miss out and grab yours now.

Read more
