Family-friendly activities in Hong Kong this summer

From Dubai to Singapore to Manila and now Hong Kong, The Dessert Museum is here to make your summer dreams come true – sounds cliché, we know, but hear us out. Landing in East Point City this July, this highly Insta-worthy museum features different dessert-themed zones for you to get snap happy. Step through a giant six-metre-tall doughnut and be surrounded by displays of this colourful sweet treat; take a pic next to huge pastel-coloured macaroons in the tea room; chill out on the golden banana beach, and channel your inner Miley Cyrus to swing on hanging cake pops like a wrecking ball. There'll also be a bouncy egg tart zone created especially for the Hong Kong museum, where visitors can bounce up and down on giant egg tar trampolines!

While you're busy striking a pose next to giant bananas, don't forget to download Vexmeta on your smartphone and check out The Dessert Museum metaverse. There'll be interactive games and a dessert hunt for you to complete and get your hands on limited edition NFT as well as other themed prizes and electronic cash coupons.